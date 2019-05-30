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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HUB75 RGB LED Matrix Display

The hub75 display platform allows you to use HUB75 RGB LED matrix panels with ESPHome. This component uses a high-performance DMA-based driver that provides efficient, low-CPU-overhead driving of LED matrix panels.

HUB75 displays are RGB LED matrix panels that use parallel row updating to create dynamic, colorful displays. They are commonly available in sizes like 64×32, 64×64, and can be chained together to create larger displays.

Hardware Requirements

Section titled “Hardware Requirements”

Supported ESP32 Variants:

  • ESP32 (original)
  • ESP32-S2
  • ESP32-S3
  • ESP32-P4

WARNING

This component does NOT work with ESP32-C3, ESP32-C2, or ESP32-H2.

Memory Considerations:

  • Uses significant internal SRAM for DMA buffering
  • Larger displays or longer chains require more memory
  • ESP32-S3 with PSRAM can help with memory constraints
  • Memory usage increases with panel resolution and chain length

Power Supply:

  • Requires dedicated power supply for the LED panels
  • Proper grounding between ESP32 and panel is essential
  • Add capacitors to power lines to prevent flickering

Supported Panel Types:

  • “Two scan” panels (1/16 and 1/32 scan rates)
  • Panels with various driver chips (FM6124, FM6126A, ICN2038S, MBI5124, DP3246, etc.)

Pin Connections

Section titled “Pin Connections”

HUB75 panels use a standard connector with the following pins:

HUB75 PinDescriptionESPHome Config
R1Red data (top half)r1_pin
G1Green data (top)g1_pin
B1Blue data (top)b1_pin
R2Red data (bottom)r2_pin
G2Green data (bottom)g2_pin
B2Blue data (bottom)b2_pin
ARow address bit 0a_pin
BRow address bit 1b_pin
CRow address bit 2c_pin
DRow address bit 3d_pin
ERow address bit 4e_pin
LATLatch/Strobelat_pin
OEOutput Enableoe_pin
CLKClockclk_pin
GNDGroundN/A

NOTE

The E pin is only required for 1/32 scan panels (panels with 32 or 64 rows). It can be omitted for 1/16 scan panels.

TIP

Use a board preset to automatically configure pins for common hardware, or specify all pins manually if using custom wiring.

Usage

Section titled “Usage”
# Example using a board preset (recommended)
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

NOTE

Unlike some other display components, HUB75 does NOT require an SPI bus configuration. It uses DMA internally for efficient display updates.

Board Presets

Section titled “Board Presets”

Board presets automatically configure all pin mappings for popular HUB75 controller boards. This is the recommended approach for supported hardware.

Available Board Presets:

  • adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 - Adafruit Matrix Portal S3
  • apollo-automation-m1-rev4 - Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 4)
  • apollo-automation-m1-rev6 - Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 6)
  • huidu-hd-wf1 - Huidu HD-WF1
  • huidu-hd-wf2 - Huidu HD-WF2
  • esp32-trinity - ESP32-Trinity

Using a Board Preset

Section titled “Using a Board Preset”
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32

Overriding Specific Pins

Section titled “Overriding Specific Pins”

You can override individual pins while still using a board preset:

display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: apollo-automation-m1-rev4
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    r2_pin: GPIO21  # Override just one pin
    g2_pin: GPIO22

Manual Pin Configuration

Section titled “Manual Pin Configuration”

If you’re not using a supported board, specify all pins manually:

display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    r1_pin: GPIO25
    g1_pin: GPIO26
    b1_pin: GPIO27
    r2_pin: GPIO21
    g2_pin: GPIO22
    b2_pin: GPIO32
    a_pin: GPIO23
    b_pin: GPIO19
    c_pin: GPIO5
    d_pin: GPIO17
    e_pin: GPIO18  # Optional, omit for 1/16 scan panels
    lat_pin: GPIO4
    oe_pin: GPIO15
    clk_pin: GPIO16

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”
Section titled “Board Configuration (Recommended)”
  • board (Optional, string): Board preset name. One of: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3, apollo-automation-m1-rev4, apollo-automation-m1-rev6, huidu-hd-wf2. When specified, automatically configures all pin mappings.

Panel Dimensions (Required)

Section titled “Panel Dimensions (Required)”
  • panel_width (Required, int): Width of a single panel in pixels (e.g., 64).
  • panel_height (Required, int): Height of a single panel in pixels (e.g., 32).

Multi-Panel Layout (Optional)

Section titled “Multi-Panel Layout (Optional)”

For creating larger displays by chaining multiple panels:

  • layout_rows (Optional, int): Number of panels arranged vertically. Defaults to 1.
  • layout_cols (Optional, int): Number of panels arranged horizontally. Defaults to 1.
  • layout (Optional, enum): Physical panel chaining pattern. Defaults to HORIZONTAL. One of:
    • HORIZONTAL - Simple left-to-right horizontal chain (single row)
    • TOP_LEFT_DOWN - Serpentine: start top-left, rows top→bottom
    • TOP_RIGHT_DOWN - Serpentine: start top-right, rows top→bottom
    • BOTTOM_LEFT_UP - Serpentine: start bottom-left, rows bottom→top
    • BOTTOM_RIGHT_UP - Serpentine: start bottom-right, rows bottom→top
    • TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start top-left (all panels upright)
    • TOP_RIGHT_DOWN_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start top-right (all panels upright)
    • BOTTOM_LEFT_UP_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start bottom-left (all panels upright)
    • BOTTOM_RIGHT_UP_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start bottom-right (all panels upright)

NOTE

The total display size will be panel_width × layout_cols by panel_height × layout_rows pixels.

Panel Hardware (Optional)

Section titled “Panel Hardware (Optional)”

  • scan_wiring (Optional, enum): Panel scan wiring pattern. Defaults to STANDARD_TWO_SCAN. One of:

    • STANDARD_TWO_SCAN - Standard 1/16 or 1/32 scan (most common)
    • SCAN_1_4_16PX_HIGH - 1/4 scan for 16px high panels
    • SCAN_1_8_32PX_HIGH - 1/8 scan for 32px high panels
    • SCAN_1_8_32PX_FULL - 1/8 scan for 32px high panels where the segment width is the full length of the panel
    • SCAN_1_8_40PX_HIGH - 1/8 scan for 40px high panels
    • SCAN_1_8_64PX_HIGH - 1/8 scan for 64px high panels

  • shift_driver (Optional, enum): LED shift register driver chip type. Defaults to GENERIC. One of:

    • GENERIC - Standard shift register (default)
    • FM6124 - FM6124 driver
    • FM6126A - FM6126A / ICN2038S driver (very common)
    • ICN2038S - Alias for FM6126A
    • MBI5124 - MBI5124 driver (requires clock_phase: true)
    • DP3246 - DP3246 driver

Display Configuration (Optional)

Section titled “Display Configuration (Optional)”
  • brightness (Optional, int): Initial brightness level (0-255). Defaults to 128.
  • bit_depth (Optional, int): Color bit depth (4-12). Higher values = better color accuracy but slower refresh. Defaults to 8.
  • gamma_correct (Optional, enum): Gamma correction mode. One of:
    • LINEAR - No gamma correction (raw values)
    • CIE1931 - CIE 1931 perceptual curve (recommended for most displays)
    • GAMMA_2_2 - Standard 2.2 gamma curve
  • double_buffer (Optional, boolean): Enable double buffering to prevent tearing. Defaults to false. Set to false when using LVGL.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): Display update frequency. Defaults to 16ms (~60 FPS). Set to never when using LVGL.
  • min_refresh_rate (Optional, int): Minimum panel refresh rate in Hz (40-200). The panel may refresh faster than this, but won’t go slower. Auto-calculated from update_interval (defaults to 60 Hz when update_interval: never). Rarely needs to be set manually.

Pin Configuration

Section titled “Pin Configuration”

Required when board is not specified:

Advanced Timing (Optional)

Section titled “Advanced Timing (Optional)”

  • clock_speed (Optional, enum): Output clock speed. Defaults to 20MHZ. One of:

    • 8MHZ - 8 MHz
    • 10MHZ - 10 MHz
    • 16MHZ - 16 MHz
    • 20MHZ - 20 MHz (default)

  • latch_blanking (Optional, int): Number of clock cycles OE is blanked during LAT pulse. Defaults to 1.

  • clock_phase (Optional, boolean): Invert clock phase. Defaults to false. Required to be true for MBI5124 driver.

Standard Display Options

Section titled “Standard Display Options”

All standard graphical display configuration options are also available, including lambda, pages, rotation, and auto_clear_enabled.

Multi-Panel Layouts

Section titled “Multi-Panel Layouts”

You can chain multiple panels together to create larger displays. The component supports both simple horizontal chains and complex 2D grid arrangements.

Horizontal Chain

Section titled “Horizontal Chain”

For a simple left-to-right horizontal chain, use layout_cols:

# Three 64x32 panels chained horizontally = 192x32 total
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    layout_cols: 3
    layout: HORIZONTAL

2D Grid Layouts

Section titled “2D Grid Layouts”

For panels arranged in rows and columns, specify both layout_rows and layout_cols, along with the appropriate layout pattern:

# Four 64x32 panels in 2x2 grid = 128x64 total
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    layout_rows: 2
    layout_cols: 2
    layout: TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG

TIP

Serpentine layouts (e.g., TOP_LEFT_DOWN) physically rotate alternate rows upside down to minimize cable length. Zigzag layouts (e.g., TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG) keep all panels upright but require longer cables between rows.

Using with LVGL

Section titled “Using with LVGL”

When using this display with LVGL, you must configure the display as follows:

display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    update_interval: never
    auto_clear_enabled: false
    double_buffer: false
    # LVGL configuration goes separately

The three key settings for LVGL are:

  • update_interval: never - LVGL controls when to update (minimum refresh rate auto-defaults to 60 Hz)
  • auto_clear_enabled: false - LVGL handles clearing
  • double_buffer: false - LVGL manages its own buffering

Actions

Section titled “Actions”

hub75.set_brightness Action

Section titled “hub75.set_brightness Action”

This action allows you to dynamically change the brightness of the display at runtime.

on_...:
  - hub75.set_brightness:
      id: matrix_display
      brightness: 128

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The ID of the HUB75 display component. Only required if you have multiple hub75 platform displays configured.
  • brightness (Required, int, templatable): The brightness level to set (0-255). A value of 0 effectively turns off the display, while 255 is maximum brightness.

Configuration Examples

Section titled “Configuration Examples”

Basic Single Panel (with Board Preset)

Section titled “Basic Single Panel (with Board Preset)”
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello!");

Horizontally Chained Panels

Section titled “Horizontally Chained Panels”
# Three 64x32 panels chained horizontally = 192x32 total
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: apollo-automation-m1-rev4
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    layout_cols: 3
    layout: HORIZONTAL
    lambda: |-
      it.printf(0, 0, id(font), "Width: %d", it.get_width());

Manual Pin Configuration

Section titled “Manual Pin Configuration”
# Using custom pins without a board preset
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    r1_pin: GPIO25
    g1_pin: GPIO26
    b1_pin: GPIO27
    r2_pin: GPIO21
    g2_pin: GPIO22
    b2_pin: GPIO32
    a_pin: GPIO23
    b_pin: GPIO19
    c_pin: GPIO5
    d_pin: GPIO17
    e_pin: GPIO18  # Required for 1/32 scan panels
    lat_pin: GPIO4
    oe_pin: GPIO15
    clk_pin: GPIO16

Advanced Configuration with Shift Driver

Section titled “Advanced Configuration with Shift Driver”
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    shift_driver: FM6126A
    clock_speed: 20MHZ
    brightness: 200
    bit_depth: 10
    latch_blanking: 2
    lambda: |-
      it.fill(Color(255, 0, 0));  # Red background

2×2 Grid Layout

Section titled “2×2 Grid Layout”
# Four 64x32 panels in a 2x2 grid = 128x64 total
display:
  - platform: hub75
    id: matrix_display
    board: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3
    panel_width: 64
    panel_height: 32
    layout_rows: 2
    layout_cols: 2
    layout: TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG
    lambda: |-
      it.printf(32, 28, id(font), "128x64");

Important Notes

Section titled “Important Notes”
  • ESP32 support: This component works with ESP32, ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, and ESP32-P4. It does NOT work with ESP32-C3, ESP32-C2, ESP32-C6, or ESP32-H2.
  • Memory limitations: The DMA buffer can consume significant RAM. Larger displays or longer panel chains may not fit in available memory. ESP32-S3 with PSRAM is recommended for large installations.
  • Board presets: Using a board preset is the easiest way to get started. It automatically configures all pins correctly for popular hardware.
  • Pin configuration: If not using a board preset, all pins (except e_pin) must be specified manually. There are no default pin values.
  • Driver compatibility: Different panels use different shift register chips. If colors appear wrong or the display doesn’t work, try different shift_driver settings. FM6126A/ICN2038S is very common in modern panels.
  • Power supply: Always use a dedicated power supply for the panels. LED matrices can draw significant current (multiple amps for larger displays).
  • E pin requirement: The E pin is required for 1/32 scan panels (32 or 64 rows). It can be omitted for 1/16 scan panels (16 rows).
  • Clock phase: MBI5124 driver requires clock_phase: true to function correctly.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”