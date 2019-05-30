HUB75 RGB LED Matrix Display
The
hub75 display platform allows you to use HUB75 RGB LED matrix panels with ESPHome. This component uses a high-performance DMA-based driver that provides efficient, low-CPU-overhead driving of LED matrix panels.
HUB75 displays are RGB LED matrix panels that use parallel row updating to create dynamic, colorful displays. They are commonly available in sizes like 64×32, 64×64, and can be chained together to create larger displays.
Hardware RequirementsSection titled “Hardware Requirements”
Supported ESP32 Variants:
- ESP32 (original)
- ESP32-S2
- ESP32-S3
- ESP32-P4
WARNING
This component does NOT work with ESP32-C3, ESP32-C2, or ESP32-H2.
Memory Considerations:
- Uses significant internal SRAM for DMA buffering
- Larger displays or longer chains require more memory
- ESP32-S3 with PSRAM can help with memory constraints
- Memory usage increases with panel resolution and chain length
Power Supply:
- Requires dedicated power supply for the LED panels
- Proper grounding between ESP32 and panel is essential
- Add capacitors to power lines to prevent flickering
Supported Panel Types:
- “Two scan” panels (1/16 and 1/32 scan rates)
- Panels with various driver chips (FM6124, FM6126A, ICN2038S, MBI5124, DP3246, etc.)
Pin ConnectionsSection titled “Pin Connections”
HUB75 panels use a standard connector with the following pins:
|HUB75 Pin
|Description
|ESPHome Config
|R1
|Red data (top half)
r1_pin
|G1
|Green data (top)
g1_pin
|B1
|Blue data (top)
b1_pin
|R2
|Red data (bottom)
r2_pin
|G2
|Green data (bottom)
g2_pin
|B2
|Blue data (bottom)
b2_pin
|A
|Row address bit 0
a_pin
|B
|Row address bit 1
b_pin
|C
|Row address bit 2
c_pin
|D
|Row address bit 3
d_pin
|E
|Row address bit 4
e_pin
|LAT
|Latch/Strobe
lat_pin
|OE
|Output Enable
oe_pin
|CLK
|Clock
clk_pin
|GND
|Ground
|N/A
NOTE
The E pin is only required for 1/32 scan panels (panels with 32 or 64 rows). It can be omitted for 1/16 scan panels.
TIP
Use a board preset to automatically configure pins for common hardware, or specify all pins manually if using custom wiring.
NOTE
Unlike some other display components, HUB75 does NOT require an SPI bus configuration. It uses DMA internally for efficient display updates.
Board PresetsSection titled “Board Presets”
Board presets automatically configure all pin mappings for popular HUB75 controller boards. This is the recommended approach for supported hardware.
Available Board Presets:
adafruit-matrix-portal-s3- Adafruit Matrix Portal S3
apollo-automation-m1-rev4- Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 4)
apollo-automation-m1-rev6- Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 6)
huidu-hd-wf1- Huidu HD-WF1
huidu-hd-wf2- Huidu HD-WF2
esp32-trinity- ESP32-Trinity
Using a Board PresetSection titled “Using a Board Preset”
Overriding Specific PinsSection titled “Overriding Specific Pins”
You can override individual pins while still using a board preset:
Manual Pin ConfigurationSection titled “Manual Pin Configuration”
If you’re not using a supported board, specify all pins manually:
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
Board Configuration (Recommended)Section titled “Board Configuration (Recommended)”
- board (Optional, string): Board preset name. One of:
adafruit-matrix-portal-s3,
apollo-automation-m1-rev4,
apollo-automation-m1-rev6,
huidu-hd-wf2. When specified, automatically configures all pin mappings.
Panel Dimensions (Required)Section titled “Panel Dimensions (Required)”
- panel_width (Required, int): Width of a single panel in pixels (e.g.,
64).
- panel_height (Required, int): Height of a single panel in pixels (e.g.,
32).
Multi-Panel Layout (Optional)Section titled “Multi-Panel Layout (Optional)”
For creating larger displays by chaining multiple panels:
- layout_rows (Optional, int): Number of panels arranged vertically. Defaults to
1.
- layout_cols (Optional, int): Number of panels arranged horizontally. Defaults to
1.
- layout (Optional, enum): Physical panel chaining pattern. Defaults to
HORIZONTAL. One of:
HORIZONTAL- Simple left-to-right horizontal chain (single row)
TOP_LEFT_DOWN- Serpentine: start top-left, rows top→bottom
TOP_RIGHT_DOWN- Serpentine: start top-right, rows top→bottom
BOTTOM_LEFT_UP- Serpentine: start bottom-left, rows bottom→top
BOTTOM_RIGHT_UP- Serpentine: start bottom-right, rows bottom→top
TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG- Zigzag: start top-left (all panels upright)
TOP_RIGHT_DOWN_ZIGZAG- Zigzag: start top-right (all panels upright)
BOTTOM_LEFT_UP_ZIGZAG- Zigzag: start bottom-left (all panels upright)
BOTTOM_RIGHT_UP_ZIGZAG- Zigzag: start bottom-right (all panels upright)
-
NOTE
The total display size will be
panel_width × layout_cols by
panel_height × layout_rows pixels.
Panel Hardware (Optional)Section titled “Panel Hardware (Optional)”
-
scan_wiring (Optional, enum): Panel scan wiring pattern. Defaults to
STANDARD_TWO_SCAN. One of:
STANDARD_TWO_SCAN- Standard 1/16 or 1/32 scan (most common)
SCAN_1_4_16PX_HIGH- 1/4 scan for 16px high panels
SCAN_1_8_32PX_HIGH- 1/8 scan for 32px high panels
SCAN_1_8_32PX_FULL- 1/8 scan for 32px high panels where the segment width is the full length of the panel
SCAN_1_8_40PX_HIGH- 1/8 scan for 40px high panels
SCAN_1_8_64PX_HIGH- 1/8 scan for 64px high panels
-
-
shift_driver (Optional, enum): LED shift register driver chip type. Defaults to
GENERIC. One of:
GENERIC- Standard shift register (default)
FM6124- FM6124 driver
FM6126A- FM6126A / ICN2038S driver (very common)
ICN2038S- Alias for FM6126A
MBI5124- MBI5124 driver (requires
clock_phase: true)
DP3246- DP3246 driver
-
Display Configuration (Optional)Section titled “Display Configuration (Optional)”
- brightness (Optional, int): Initial brightness level (0-255). Defaults to
128.
- bit_depth (Optional, int): Color bit depth (4-12). Higher values = better color accuracy but slower refresh. Defaults to
8.
- gamma_correct (Optional, enum): Gamma correction mode. One of:
LINEAR- No gamma correction (raw values)
CIE1931- CIE 1931 perceptual curve (recommended for most displays)
GAMMA_2_2- Standard 2.2 gamma curve
-
- double_buffer (Optional, boolean): Enable double buffering to prevent tearing. Defaults to
false. Set to
falsewhen using LVGL.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): Display update frequency. Defaults to
16ms(~60 FPS). Set to
neverwhen using LVGL.
- min_refresh_rate (Optional, int): Minimum panel refresh rate in Hz (40-200). The panel may refresh faster than this, but won’t go slower. Auto-calculated from
update_interval(defaults to 60 Hz when
update_interval: never). Rarely needs to be set manually.
Pin ConfigurationSection titled “Pin Configuration”
Required when
board is not specified:
- r1_pin (Pin Schema): Red data pin for top half.
- g1_pin (Pin Schema): Green data pin for top half.
- b1_pin (Pin Schema): Blue data pin for top half.
- r2_pin (Pin Schema): Red data pin for bottom half.
- g2_pin (Pin Schema): Green data pin for bottom half.
- b2_pin (Pin Schema): Blue data pin for bottom half.
- a_pin (Pin Schema): Row address bit 0.
- b_pin (Pin Schema): Row address bit 1.
- c_pin (Pin Schema): Row address bit 2.
- d_pin (Pin Schema): Row address bit 3.
- e_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Row address bit 4. Required for 1/32 scan panels (32+ rows), omit for 1/16 scan panels.
- lat_pin (Pin Schema): Latch/strobe pin.
- oe_pin (Pin Schema): Output enable pin.
- clk_pin (Pin Schema): Clock pin.
Advanced Timing (Optional)Section titled “Advanced Timing (Optional)”
-
clock_speed (Optional, enum): Output clock speed. Defaults to
20MHZ. One of:
8MHZ- 8 MHz
10MHZ- 10 MHz
16MHZ- 16 MHz
20MHZ- 20 MHz (default)
-
-
latch_blanking (Optional, int): Number of clock cycles OE is blanked during LAT pulse. Defaults to
1.
-
clock_phase (Optional, boolean): Invert clock phase. Defaults to
false. Required to be
truefor MBI5124 driver.
Standard Display OptionsSection titled “Standard Display Options”
All standard graphical display configuration options are also available, including lambda, pages, rotation, and auto_clear_enabled.
Multi-Panel LayoutsSection titled “Multi-Panel Layouts”
You can chain multiple panels together to create larger displays. The component supports both simple horizontal chains and complex 2D grid arrangements.
Horizontal ChainSection titled “Horizontal Chain”
For a simple left-to-right horizontal chain, use
layout_cols:
2D Grid LayoutsSection titled “2D Grid Layouts”
For panels arranged in rows and columns, specify both
layout_rows and
layout_cols, along with the appropriate
layout pattern:
TIP
Serpentine layouts (e.g.,
TOP_LEFT_DOWN) physically rotate alternate rows upside down to minimize cable length. Zigzag layouts (e.g.,
TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG) keep all panels upright but require longer cables between rows.
Using with LVGLSection titled “Using with LVGL”
When using this display with LVGL, you must configure the display as follows:
The three key settings for LVGL are:
update_interval: never- LVGL controls when to update (minimum refresh rate auto-defaults to 60 Hz)
auto_clear_enabled: false- LVGL handles clearing
double_buffer: false- LVGL manages its own buffering
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “hub75.set_brightness Action”
hub75.set_brightness Action
This action allows you to dynamically change the brightness of the display at runtime.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the HUB75 display component. Only required if you have multiple
hub75platform displays configured.
- brightness (Required, int, templatable): The brightness level to set (0-255). A value of 0 effectively turns off the display, while 255 is maximum brightness.
Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Configuration Examples”
Basic Single Panel (with Board Preset)Section titled “Basic Single Panel (with Board Preset)”
Horizontally Chained PanelsSection titled “Horizontally Chained Panels”
Manual Pin ConfigurationSection titled “Manual Pin Configuration”
Advanced Configuration with Shift DriverSection titled “Advanced Configuration with Shift Driver”
2×2 Grid LayoutSection titled “2×2 Grid Layout”
Important NotesSection titled “Important Notes”
- ESP32 support: This component works with ESP32, ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, and ESP32-P4. It does NOT work with ESP32-C3, ESP32-C2, ESP32-C6, or ESP32-H2.
- Memory limitations: The DMA buffer can consume significant RAM. Larger displays or longer panel chains may not fit in available memory. ESP32-S3 with PSRAM is recommended for large installations.
- Board presets: Using a board preset is the easiest way to get started. It automatically configures all pins correctly for popular hardware.
- Pin configuration: If not using a board preset, all pins (except
e_pin) must be specified manually. There are no default pin values.
- Driver compatibility: Different panels use different shift register chips. If colors appear wrong or the display doesn’t work, try different
shift_driversettings. FM6126A/ICN2038S is very common in modern panels.
- Power supply: Always use a dedicated power supply for the panels. LED matrices can draw significant current (multiple amps for larger displays).
- E pin requirement: The E pin is required for 1/32 scan panels (32 or 64 rows). It can be omitted for 1/16 scan panels (16 rows).
- Clock phase: MBI5124 driver requires
clock_phase: trueto function correctly.