HUB75 RGB LED Matrix Display

The hub75 display platform allows you to use HUB75 RGB LED matrix panels with ESPHome. This component uses a high-performance DMA-based driver that provides efficient, low-CPU-overhead driving of LED matrix panels.

HUB75 displays are RGB LED matrix panels that use parallel row updating to create dynamic, colorful displays. They are commonly available in sizes like 64×32, 64×64, and can be chained together to create larger displays.

Supported ESP32 Variants:

ESP32 (original)

ESP32-S2

ESP32-S3

ESP32-P4

WARNING This component does NOT work with ESP32-C3, ESP32-C2, or ESP32-H2.

Memory Considerations:

Uses significant internal SRAM for DMA buffering

Larger displays or longer chains require more memory

ESP32-S3 with PSRAM can help with memory constraints

Memory usage increases with panel resolution and chain length

Power Supply:

Requires dedicated power supply for the LED panels

Proper grounding between ESP32 and panel is essential

Add capacitors to power lines to prevent flickering

Supported Panel Types:

“Two scan” panels (1/16 and 1/32 scan rates)

Panels with various driver chips (FM6124, FM6126A, ICN2038S, MBI5124, DP3246, etc.)

HUB75 panels use a standard connector with the following pins:

HUB75 Pin Description ESPHome Config R1 Red data (top half) r1_pin G1 Green data (top) g1_pin B1 Blue data (top) b1_pin R2 Red data (bottom) r2_pin G2 Green data (bottom) g2_pin B2 Blue data (bottom) b2_pin A Row address bit 0 a_pin B Row address bit 1 b_pin C Row address bit 2 c_pin D Row address bit 3 d_pin E Row address bit 4 e_pin LAT Latch/Strobe lat_pin OE Output Enable oe_pin CLK Clock clk_pin GND Ground N/A

NOTE The E pin is only required for 1/32 scan panels (panels with 32 or 64 rows). It can be omitted for 1/16 scan panels.

TIP Use a board preset to automatically configure pins for common hardware, or specify all pins manually if using custom wiring.

# Example using a board preset (recommended) display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

NOTE Unlike some other display components, HUB75 does NOT require an SPI bus configuration. It uses DMA internally for efficient display updates.

Board presets automatically configure all pin mappings for popular HUB75 controller boards. This is the recommended approach for supported hardware.

Available Board Presets:

adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 - Adafruit Matrix Portal S3

- Adafruit Matrix Portal S3 apollo-automation-m1-rev4 - Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 4)

- Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 4) apollo-automation-m1-rev6 - Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 6)

- Apollo Automation M1 (Rev 6) huidu-hd-wf1 - Huidu HD-WF1

- Huidu HD-WF1 huidu-hd-wf2 - Huidu HD-WF2

- Huidu HD-WF2 esp32-trinity - ESP32-Trinity

Using a Board Preset Section titled “Using a Board Preset”

display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32

Overriding Specific Pins Section titled “Overriding Specific Pins”

You can override individual pins while still using a board preset:

display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : apollo-automation-m1-rev4 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 r2_pin : GPIO21 # Override just one pin g2_pin : GPIO22

Manual Pin Configuration Section titled “Manual Pin Configuration”

If you’re not using a supported board, specify all pins manually:

display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 r1_pin : GPIO25 g1_pin : GPIO26 b1_pin : GPIO27 r2_pin : GPIO21 g2_pin : GPIO22 b2_pin : GPIO32 a_pin : GPIO23 b_pin : GPIO19 c_pin : GPIO5 d_pin : GPIO17 e_pin : GPIO18 # Optional, omit for 1/16 scan panels lat_pin : GPIO4 oe_pin : GPIO15 clk_pin : GPIO16

board (Optional, string): Board preset name. One of: adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 , apollo-automation-m1-rev4 , apollo-automation-m1-rev6 , huidu-hd-wf2 . When specified, automatically configures all pin mappings.

panel_width ( Required , int): Width of a single panel in pixels (e.g., 64 ).

( , int): Width of a single panel in pixels (e.g., ). panel_height (Required, int): Height of a single panel in pixels (e.g., 32 ).

For creating larger displays by chaining multiple panels:

layout_rows (Optional, int): Number of panels arranged vertically. Defaults to 1 .

(Optional, int): Number of panels arranged vertically. Defaults to . layout_cols (Optional, int): Number of panels arranged horizontally. Defaults to 1 .

(Optional, int): Number of panels arranged horizontally. Defaults to . layout (Optional, enum): Physical panel chaining pattern. Defaults to HORIZONTAL . One of: HORIZONTAL - Simple left-to-right horizontal chain (single row) TOP_LEFT_DOWN - Serpentine: start top-left, rows top→bottom TOP_RIGHT_DOWN - Serpentine: start top-right, rows top→bottom BOTTOM_LEFT_UP - Serpentine: start bottom-left, rows bottom→top BOTTOM_RIGHT_UP - Serpentine: start bottom-right, rows bottom→top TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start top-left (all panels upright) TOP_RIGHT_DOWN_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start top-right (all panels upright) BOTTOM_LEFT_UP_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start bottom-left (all panels upright) BOTTOM_RIGHT_UP_ZIGZAG - Zigzag: start bottom-right (all panels upright)

(Optional, enum): Physical panel chaining pattern. Defaults to . One of:

NOTE The total display size will be panel_width × layout_cols by panel_height × layout_rows pixels.

scan_wiring (Optional, enum): Panel scan wiring pattern. Defaults to STANDARD_TWO_SCAN . One of: STANDARD_TWO_SCAN - Standard 1/16 or 1/32 scan (most common) SCAN_1_4_16PX_HIGH - 1/4 scan for 16px high panels SCAN_1_8_32PX_HIGH - 1/8 scan for 32px high panels SCAN_1_8_32PX_FULL - 1/8 scan for 32px high panels where the segment width is the full length of the panel SCAN_1_8_40PX_HIGH - 1/8 scan for 40px high panels SCAN_1_8_64PX_HIGH - 1/8 scan for 64px high panels

shift_driver (Optional, enum): LED shift register driver chip type. Defaults to GENERIC . One of: GENERIC - Standard shift register (default) FM6124 - FM6124 driver FM6126A - FM6126A / ICN2038S driver (very common) ICN2038S - Alias for FM6126A MBI5124 - MBI5124 driver (requires clock_phase: true ) DP3246 - DP3246 driver



brightness (Optional, int): Initial brightness level (0-255). Defaults to 128 .

(Optional, int): Initial brightness level (0-255). Defaults to . bit_depth (Optional, int): Color bit depth (4-12). Higher values = better color accuracy but slower refresh. Defaults to 8 .

(Optional, int): Color bit depth (4-12). Higher values = better color accuracy but slower refresh. Defaults to . gamma_correct (Optional, enum): Gamma correction mode. One of: LINEAR - No gamma correction (raw values) CIE1931 - CIE 1931 perceptual curve (recommended for most displays) GAMMA_2_2 - Standard 2.2 gamma curve

(Optional, enum): Gamma correction mode. One of: double_buffer (Optional, boolean): Enable double buffering to prevent tearing. Defaults to false . Set to false when using LVGL.

(Optional, boolean): Enable double buffering to prevent tearing. Defaults to . Set to when using LVGL. update_interval (Optional, Time): Display update frequency. Defaults to 16ms (~60 FPS). Set to never when using LVGL.

(Optional, Time): Display update frequency. Defaults to (~60 FPS). Set to when using LVGL. min_refresh_rate (Optional, int): Minimum panel refresh rate in Hz (40-200). The panel may refresh faster than this, but won’t go slower. Auto-calculated from update_interval (defaults to 60 Hz when update_interval: never ). Rarely needs to be set manually.

Required when board is not specified:

clock_speed (Optional, enum): Output clock speed. Defaults to 20MHZ . One of: 8MHZ - 8 MHz 10MHZ - 10 MHz 16MHZ - 16 MHz 20MHZ - 20 MHz (default)

latch_blanking (Optional, int): Number of clock cycles OE is blanked during LAT pulse. Defaults to 1 .

clock_phase (Optional, boolean): Invert clock phase. Defaults to false . Required to be true for MBI5124 driver.

Standard Display Options Section titled “Standard Display Options”

All standard graphical display configuration options are also available, including lambda, pages, rotation, and auto_clear_enabled.

You can chain multiple panels together to create larger displays. The component supports both simple horizontal chains and complex 2D grid arrangements.

For a simple left-to-right horizontal chain, use layout_cols :

# Three 64x32 panels chained horizontally = 192x32 total display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 layout_cols : 3 layout : HORIZONTAL

2D Grid Layouts Section titled “2D Grid Layouts”

For panels arranged in rows and columns, specify both layout_rows and layout_cols , along with the appropriate layout pattern:

# Four 64x32 panels in 2x2 grid = 128x64 total display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 layout_rows : 2 layout_cols : 2 layout : TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG

TIP Serpentine layouts (e.g., TOP_LEFT_DOWN ) physically rotate alternate rows upside down to minimize cable length. Zigzag layouts (e.g., TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG ) keep all panels upright but require longer cables between rows.

Using with LVGL Section titled “Using with LVGL”

When using this display with LVGL, you must configure the display as follows:

display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 update_interval : never auto_clear_enabled : false double_buffer : false # LVGL configuration goes separately

The three key settings for LVGL are:

update_interval: never - LVGL controls when to update (minimum refresh rate auto-defaults to 60 Hz)

- LVGL controls when to update (minimum refresh rate auto-defaults to 60 Hz) auto_clear_enabled: false - LVGL handles clearing

- LVGL handles clearing double_buffer: false - LVGL manages its own buffering

This action allows you to dynamically change the brightness of the display at runtime.

on_... : - hub75.set_brightness : id : matrix_display brightness : 128

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the HUB75 display component. Only required if you have multiple hub75 platform displays configured.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the HUB75 display component. Only required if you have multiple platform displays configured. brightness (Required, int, templatable): The brightness level to set (0-255). A value of 0 effectively turns off the display, while 255 is maximum brightness.

Basic Single Panel (with Board Preset) Section titled “Basic Single Panel (with Board Preset)”

display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello!");

Horizontally Chained Panels Section titled “Horizontally Chained Panels”

# Three 64x32 panels chained horizontally = 192x32 total display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : apollo-automation-m1-rev4 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 layout_cols : 3 layout : HORIZONTAL lambda : |- it.printf(0, 0, id(font), "Width: %d", it.get_width());

Manual Pin Configuration Section titled “Manual Pin Configuration”

# Using custom pins without a board preset display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 r1_pin : GPIO25 g1_pin : GPIO26 b1_pin : GPIO27 r2_pin : GPIO21 g2_pin : GPIO22 b2_pin : GPIO32 a_pin : GPIO23 b_pin : GPIO19 c_pin : GPIO5 d_pin : GPIO17 e_pin : GPIO18 # Required for 1/32 scan panels lat_pin : GPIO4 oe_pin : GPIO15 clk_pin : GPIO16

Advanced Configuration with Shift Driver Section titled “Advanced Configuration with Shift Driver”

display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 shift_driver : FM6126A clock_speed : 20MHZ brightness : 200 bit_depth : 10 latch_blanking : 2 lambda : |- it.fill(Color(255, 0, 0)); # Red background

# Four 64x32 panels in a 2x2 grid = 128x64 total display : - platform : hub75 id : matrix_display board : adafruit-matrix-portal-s3 panel_width : 64 panel_height : 32 layout_rows : 2 layout_cols : 2 layout : TOP_LEFT_DOWN_ZIGZAG lambda : |- it.printf(32, 28, id(font), "128x64");