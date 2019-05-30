TMP102 Temperature Sensor
The TMP102 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP102 (Sparkfun) and LM75 sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
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address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x48. See I²C Addresses for more information.
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All other options from Sensor.