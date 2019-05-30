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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TMP102 Temperature Sensor

The TMP102 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP102 (Sparkfun) and LM75 sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

TMP102 Temperature Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tmp102
    name: "Living Room Temperature"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x48. See I²C Addresses for more information.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”