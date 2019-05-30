Peacefair PZEM-004T V3 Energy Monitor

NOTE This page is incomplete and could use some work. If you want to contribute, please see our developer site. This page is missing: Images/screenshots/example configs of this device being used in action.

The pzemac sensor platform allows you to use PZEM-004T V3 energy monitors (website, datasheet) with ESPHome.

The sensor can be connected in various configurations - please see the manufacturer’s website for more information.

WARNING Please note that metering chip inside of PZEM module is powered from AC side and it has to be on during startup of ESPHome device, othervise measure results won’t be visible.

PZEM-004T Version 3.

WARNING This page refers to version V3 of the PZEM004T. For using the older V1 variant of this sensor please see pzem004t.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : D1 tx_pin : D2 baud_rate : 9600 modbus : sensor : - platform : pzemac current : name : " PZEM-004T V3 Current " voltage : name : " PZEM-004T V3 Voltage " energy : name : " PZEM-004T V3 Energy " power : name : " PZEM-004T V3 Power " frequency : name : " PZEM-004T V3 Frequency " power_factor : name : " PZEM-004T V3 Power Factor " update_interval : 60s

current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

energy (Optional): Use the (active) energy value of the sensor in watt*hours. All options from Sensor.

power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.

power_factor (Optional): Use the power factor value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to 1 .

modbus_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Modbus hub.

This action resets the total energy value of the pzemac device with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - pzemac.reset_energy : pzemac_1

Changing the address of a PZEM-004T Section titled “Changing the address of a PZEM-004T”

You can use the following configuration to change the address of a sensor. You must set the address of the modbus_controller to the current address, and new_address of the on_boot lambda to the new one.

WARNING This should be used only once! After changing the address, this code should be removed from the ESP before using the actual sensor code.

esphome : ... on_boot : ## configure controller settings at setup ## make sure priority is lower than setup_priority of modbus_controller priority : -100 then : - lambda : |- auto new_address = 0x03; if(new_address < 0x01 || new_address > 0xF7) // sanity check { ESP_LOGE("ModbusLambda", "Address needs to be between 0x01 and 0xF7"); return; } esphome::modbus_controller::ModbusController *controller = id(pzem); auto set_addr_cmd = esphome::modbus_controller::ModbusCommandItem::create_write_single_command( controller, 0x0002, new_address); delay(200) ; controller->queue_command(set_addr_cmd); ESP_LOGI("ModbusLambda", "PZEM Addr set"); modbus : send_wait_time : 200ms id : mod_bus_pzem modbus_controller : - id : pzem # The current device address. address : 0x1 # The special address 0xF8 is a broadcast address accepted by any pzem device, # so if you use this address, make sure there is only one pzem device connected # to the uart bus. # address: 0xF8 modbus_id : mod_bus_pzem command_throttle : 0ms setup_priority : -10 update_interval : 30s

PZEM-004T-100A-D-P(V1.0)