Light Component
In ESPHome,
light components allow you to create lights usable from Home Assistant’s frontend and have many
features such as colors, transitions and even effects.
This component can restore its state on reboot/reset if configured to do so.
Base Light ConfigurationSection titled “Base Light Configuration”
All light configuration schemas inherit these options.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
platform (Required, platform): A light platform.
-
id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the light. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the light
to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the light in the frontend.
-
effects (Optional, list): A list of light effects to use for this light.
-
gamma_correct (Optional, float): Apply a gamma correction factor to the light channels. Defaults to
2.8.
-
default_transition_length (Optional, Time): The default transition length to use when no transition length is set in the light call. Defaults to
1s.
-
flash_transition_length (Optional, Time): The transition length to use when flash is called. Defaults to
0s.
-
initial_state (Optional): The initial state the light should be set to on bootup. This state will be applied when the state is not restored based on
restore_mode(below).
- state (Optional, boolean, templatable): The ON/OFF state for the light.
- All other options from light state.
-
restore_mode (Optional): Control how the light attempts to restore state on bootup.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF- Attempt to restore state and default to OFF if not possible to restore.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_ON- Attempt to restore state and default to ON.
RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_OFF- Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to OFF.
RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_ON- Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to ON.
RESTORE_AND_OFF- Attempt to restore state but initialize the light as OFF.
RESTORE_AND_ON- Attempt to restore state but initialize the light as ON.
ALWAYS_OFF(Default) - Always initialize the light as OFF on bootup.
ALWAYS_ON- Always initialize the light as ON on bootup.
-
-
on_turn_on (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the light is turned on. See
light.on_turn_on/
light.on_turn_offTrigger.
-
on_turn_off (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the light is turned off. See
light.on_turn_on/
light.on_turn_offTrigger.
-
on_state (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the light’s set state is changed. See
light.on_stateTrigger.
Additional configuration variables for addressable lights:
-
color_correct (Optional, list of float): Apply a color correction to each color channel. This defines the maximum brightness of each channel. For example
[100%, 50%, 100%]would set the green channel to be at most at 50% brightness.
-
power_supply (Optional, ID): The Power Supply to connect to this light. When the light is turned on, the power supply will automatically be switched on too.
Advanced options:
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See this list for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If MQTT enabled, all other options from MQTT Component.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, all other options from Web Server.
Light state:
Some actions/configuration refer to light state. A light state may consist of any of the following configuration variables:
-
color_mode (Optional, templatable): For lights that support more than one color mode, the color mode that will be activated. The color mode determines which outputs of the light are active, and which parameters can be used. For example, this can be used to switch between colored and white light. Must be a color mode that is supported by the light. Valid color modes are:
-
ON_OFF: Only on/off control.
-
BRIGHTNESS: Only brightness control. Accepts
brightnessparameter.
-
WHITE: Single white channel only. Accepts
brightnessand
whiteparameters.
-
COLOR_TEMPERATURE: Color-temperature controlled white channel. Accepts
brightnessand
color_temperature
parameters.
-
COLD_WARM_WHITE: Cold and warm white channels. Accepts
brightness,
color_temperature,
cold_whiteand
warm_whiteparameters.
-
RGB: RGB color channels. Accepts
brightness,
color_brightness,
red,
greenand
blueparameters.
-
RGB_WHITE: RGB color channels and a separate white channel. Accepts parameters from
RGBand
WHITE
color modes.
-
RGB_COLOR_TEMPERATURE: RGB color channels and a separate color-temperature controlled white channel. Accepts
parameters from
RGBand
COLOR_TEMPERATUREcolor modes.
-
RGB_COLD_WARM_WHITE: RGB color channels and two separate cold and warm white channels. Accepts parameters
from
RGBand
COLD_WARM_WHITEcolor modes.
-
-
brightness (Optional, percentage, templatable): The primary brightness of the light; applies to all channels (both color and white) of the light.
-
color_brightness (Optional, percentage, templatable): The brightness of the color lights. Useful to control brightness of colored and white lights separately for RGBW lights.
-
red (Optional, percentage, templatable): The red channel of the light.
-
green (Optional, percentage, templatable): The green channel of the light.
-
blue (Optional, percentage, templatable): The blue channel of the light.
-
white (Optional, percentage, templatable): The brightness of the white channel.
-
color_temperature (Optional, float, templatable): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the white channel.
-
cold_white (Optional, percentage, templatable): The brightness of the cold white channel. Cannot be used at the same time as color_temperature.
-
warm_white (Optional, percentage, templatable): The brightness of the warm white channel. Cannot be used at the same time as color_temperature.
All percentage options accept values in the range
0% to
100% or
0.0 to
1.0 and they default to not
changing the current value (which might be the value from before the light was last turned off). To reset values,
explicitly set them to zero.
Light AutomationsSection titled “Light Automations”
Section titled “light.toggle Action”
light.toggle Action
This action toggles a light with the given ID when executed.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the light.
- transition_length (Optional, Time, templatable): The length of the transition if the light supports it.
NOTE
This action can also be expressed in lambdas:
Section titled “light.turn_on Action”
light.turn_on Action
This action turns a light with the given ID on when executed.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the light.
-
transition_length (Optional, Time, templatable): The length of the transition if the light supports it.
-
flash_length (Optional, Time, templatable): If set, will flash the given color for this period of time and then go back to the previous state.
-
effect (Optional, string, templatable): If set, will attempt to start an effect with the given name.
-
All other options from light state.
NOTE
This action can also be expressed in lambdas:
Shorter example using auto call, call.set_brightness and call.perform.
NOTE
The
red,
green and
blue values only control the color of the light, not its brightness! If you assign
50% to all RGB channels it will be interpreted as 100% on. Only use
brightness or
color_brightness to
control the brightness of the light.
NOTE
The master brightness (
brightness ) and separate brightness controls for the color and white channels
(
color_brightness,
white,
cold_white and
warm_white ) are multiplied together. Thus, this will
result in color at 40% brightness and white at 60% brightness:
Section titled “light.turn_off Action”
light.turn_off Action
This action turns a light with the given ID off when executed.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the light.
- transition_length (Optional, Time, templatable): The length of the transition if the light supports it.
NOTE
This action can also be expressed in lambdas:
Section titled “light.control Action”
light.control Action
This Action is a generic call to change the state of a light - it is essentially just a combination of the turn_on and turn_off calls.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the light.
- state (Optional, templatable, boolean): Change the ON/OFF state of the light.
- All other options from light state.
Section titled “light.dim_relative Action”
light.dim_relative Action
This Action allows you to dim a light that supports brightness by a relative amount.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the light.
-
relative_brightness (Required, templatable, percentage): The relative brightness to dim the light by.
-
transition_length (Optional, Time, templatable): The length of the transition.
-
brightness_limits (Optional): Limits in the brightness range.
-
min_brightness (Optional, percentage): The minimum brightness to dim the light to. Defaults to
0%.
-
max_brightness (Optional, percentage): The maximum brightness to dim the light to. Defaults to
100%.
-
limit_mode (Optional): What to do when the current brightness is outside of the limit range. Defaults to
CLAMP. Valid limit modes are:
CLAMP: Clamp the brightness to the limit range.
DO_NOTHING: No dimming if the brightness is outside the limit range.
-
-
NOTE
Example: dimming a light with a button press
Section titled “light.addressable_set Action”
light.addressable_set Action
This Action allows you to manually set a range of LEDs on an addressable light to a specific color.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the addressable light to control.
-
range_from (Optional, templatable, int): The beginning of the range of LEDs to control, inclusive, using zero-based indexing. Defaults to 0 (the beginning of the strip).
-
range_to (Optional, templatable, int): The end of the range of LEDs to control, inclusive, using zero-based indexing. Defaults to the end of the strip (
num_leds- 1).
-
color_brightness (Optional, templatable, percentage): The brightness to set the color channel to.
-
red (Optional, templatable, percentage): The value to set the red channel to.
-
green (Optional, templatable, percentage): The value to set the green channel to.
-
blue (Optional, templatable, percentage): The value to set the blue channel to.
-
white (Optional, templatable, percentage): The brightness to set the white channel to.
Light ConditionsSection titled “Light Conditions”
Section titled “light.is_on / light.is_off Condition”
light.is_on /
light.is_off Condition
This Condition checks if the given light is ON or OFF. OFF means that the light is completely OFF, and ON means that the light is emitting at least a bit of light.
Light TriggersSection titled “Light Triggers”
Section titled “light.on_turn_on / light.on_turn_off Trigger”
light.on_turn_on /
light.on_turn_off Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the light is turned on or off. It is consistent with the behavior of the
light.is_on and
light.is_off condition above.
Section titled “light.on_state Trigger”
light.on_state Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the set light state is changed. It is not triggered based on current state, but
rather, it triggers on the set state which can differ from the current state due to transitions. For example, the
light.on_state trigger can be used for immediate action when the light is set to off; while
light.on_turn_off
does not trigger until the light actually achieves the off state.
Light EffectsSection titled “Light Effects”
ESPHome has several built-in/pre-defined light effects you can use for your lights. The defaults for the effect parameters are made to work well on their own, but ESPHome also allows you to manually change these parameters.
Each effect you define in ESPHome will appear as an entry in the effects dropdown for the light in Home Assistant. If you wish to have several variants of the same effect, you can create multiple entries, each having a unique name:
NOTE
After setting a light effect, it is possible to reset the in-use effect back to a static light by setting the
effect to
none when it is being called through Home Assistant or directly on the device.
Pulse EffectSection titled “Pulse Effect”
This effect makes a pulsating light. The period can be defined by
update_interval, the transition length with
transition_length.
transition_length should be set to less than
update_interval, setting
transition_length to
1s and
update_interval to
2s will result in a transition from 0% to 100% lasting
1 second, 1 second full light, a transition from 100% to 0% for 1 second and off for 1 second.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Pulse.
-
transition_length (Optional, Time): The duration of each transition. Defaults to
1s. Can be a single time or split for on and off using these nested options.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval when the new transition is started. Defaults to
1s.
-
min_brightness (Optional, percentage): The minimum brightness value. Defaults to
0%
-
max_brightness (Optional, percentage): The maximum brightness value. Defaults to
100%
Random EffectSection titled “Random Effect”
This effect makes a transition (of length
transition_length ) to a randomly-chosen color and/or brightness (for
monochromatic) every
update_interval.
Configuration variables:
- name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Random.
- transition_length (Optional, Time): The duration of each transition to start. Defaults to
5s.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which a new color is selected and transitioned to.
Strobe EffectSection titled “Strobe Effect”
This effect cycles through a list of colors with specific durations.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Strobe.
-
colors (Optional, list): A list of colors to cycle through. Defaults to a quick cycle between ON and OFF.
-
state (Optional, boolean): The on/off state to show. Defaults to
true.
-
color_mode (Optional, string): The color mode of the light. Defaults to the current color mode.
-
brightness (Optional, percentage): The brightness of the light. Defaults to
100%.
-
color_brightness (Optional, percentage): The brightness of the RGB lights, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
red (Optional, percentage): The red channel of the light, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
green (Optional, percentage): The green channel of the light, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
blue (Optional, percentage): The blue channel of the light, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
white (Optional, percentage): The white channel of the light, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the light, if applicable.
-
cold_white (Optional, percentage): The cold white channel of the light, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
warm_white (Optional, percentage): The warm white channel of the light, if applicable. Defaults to
100%.
-
duration (Required, Time): The duration this color should be active.
-
transition_length (Optional, Time): The duration of each transition. Defaults to
0s.
-
See light state for more information on the various color fields.
Flicker EffectSection titled “Flicker Effect”
This effect applies random variations to the brightness and all color channels which “hover” around the active color of the light. The default values simulate a gentle candle flicker, but with different settings it can produce subtle color shifts or chaotic sparkly noise.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Flicker.
-
alpha (Optional, percentage): A smoothing factor that controls how much “memory” the flicker has. A high value makes the flicker’s next step very similar to its last, which smooths out changes. A low value mixes more of the new value, resulting in rapid changes. Defaults to
95%.
-
intensity (Optional, percentage): The magnitude of the random change applied at each step. As the changes are applied across color channels, higher values produce more visible shifts. Defaults to
1.5%.
Lambda EffectSection titled “Lambda Effect”
This effect allows you to write completely custom light effects yourself using lambdas.
Available variable in the lambda:
- initial_run - A bool which is true on the first execution of the lambda. Useful to reset static variables when restarting an effect.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Required, string): The name of the custom effect.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which the lambda code is executed. A value of
0msmeans that the lambda is always executed, without a cool-down. Defaults to
0ms.
-
lambda (Required, lambda): The code to execute.
staticvariables are especially useful.
Accessing Effect NamesSection titled “Accessing Effect Names”
You can access the name of a light effect using the
get_name() method, which returns a
StringRef:
You can also get the currently active effect name from a light state using
get_effect_name():
Addressable Rainbow EffectSection titled “Addressable Rainbow Effect”
A light effect for individually-addressable LEDs that creates a moving rainbow over the whole LED strip using the HSV color wheel.
Configuration variables:
- name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Rainbow.
- speed (Optional, int): The speed of the effect, unitless. Defaults to
10.
- width (Optional, int): The “width” of a full-scale rainbow, unitless. Defaults to
50.
Addressable Color Wipe EffectSection titled “Addressable Color Wipe Effect”
A light effect for individually-addressable LEDs that continuously introduces new colors at the beginning of the strip
and shifts them forward every
add_led_interval.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Color Wipe.
-
colors (Optional, list): The colors to shift in at the beginning of the strip. Defaults to shifting in random colors.
-
red (Optional, percentage): The percentage the red color channel should be on. Defaults to
100%.
-
green (Optional, percentage): The percentage the green color channel should be on. Defaults to
100%.
-
blue (Optional, percentage): The percentage the blue color channel should be on. Defaults to
100%.
-
random (Optional, boolean): If set to
true, will overwrite the RGB colors by a new, randomly-chosen color each time. Defaults to
false.
-
num_leds (Required, positive int): The number of LEDs of this type to have before transitioning to the next color. If
gradientis true, this will be the number of LEDs over which the color transition will occur.
-
gradient (Optional, boolean): If
truethe current color will transition with a gradient over
num_ledsto the next color. Defaults to
false.
-
-
add_led_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which to shift in new LEDs at the beginning of the strip. Defaults to
100ms.
-
reverse (Optional, boolean): Whether to reverse the direction of the color wipe. Defaults to
false.
Addressable Scan EffectSection titled “Addressable Scan Effect”
Creates a single, fast-moving dot “sliding” back and forth on the LED strip. The color is chosen by the currently active light color.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Scan.
-
move_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which to move the dot/line one LED forward. Defaults to
100ms.
-
scan_width (Optional, int): The number of LEDs to use. Defaults to
1.
Addressable Twinkle EffectSection titled “Addressable Twinkle Effect”
Randomly chooses LEDs and brightens them for a moment, mimicking stars twinkling in the night sky. The color of the pixels is determined by the current light color.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Twinkle.
-
twinkle_probability (Optional, percentage): The percentage with which, at any time step, a randomly-chosen LED should start its twinkle animation.
-
progress_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which to progress the effect. This affects the duration of a twinkle animation. Defaults to
4ms.
Addressable Random Twinkle EffectSection titled “Addressable Random Twinkle Effect”
A light effect similar to
addressable_twinkle, but using random colors for each twinkle animation.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Random Twinkle.
-
twinkle_probability (Optional, percentage): The percentage with which, at any time step, a randomly-chosen LED should start its twinkle animation.
-
progress_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which to progress the effect. This affects the duration of a twinkle animation. Defaults to
4ms.
Addressable Fireworks EffectSection titled “Addressable Fireworks Effect”
A light effect for individually-addressable LED strips that randomly sparks some fireworks at random positions and lets the sparkles cascade over the LED strip.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Fireworks.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval with which to progress the effect. Defaults to
32ms.
-
spark_probability (Optional, percentage): The probability to start a new firework spark at a randomly-chosen LED at any given time step. Defaults to
10%.
-
use_random_color (Optional, boolean): Whether to use random colors for new firework sparks. Defaults to using the currently active light color.
-
fade_out_rate (Optional, int): The rate with which to fade out the LED strip, unitless. Needs to be carefully chosen so that the whole strip doesn’t light up forever if the fade out rate is too low or that the firework sparks do not propagate for a long time. Defaults to
120.
Addressable Flicker EffectSection titled “Addressable Flicker Effect”
An effect similar to the
flicker effect, but for individually-addressable LED strips. This effect flickers each LED
by its own random amount around the currently active light color.
Configuration variables:
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the effect. Defaults to
Addressable Flicker.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The time interval for updating the random offsets. Defaults to
16ms.
-
intensity (Optional, percentage): The intensity of the effect, basically how much the random values can offset the currently active light color. Defaults to
5%.
Addressable Lambda EffectSection titled “Addressable Lambda Effect”
This effect allows you to access each LED individually in a custom light effect.
Available variables in the lambda:
- it - API Reference: AddressableLight instance (see API reference for more info).
- current_color - API Reference: ESPColor instance (see API reference for more info).
- initial_run - A bool which is true on the first execution of the lambda. Useful to reset static variables when restarting an effect.
NOTE
ESPColor has been migrated to Color. See API Reference: Color for more information.
Examples of this API can be found in the source code (the built-in addressable light effects).
Automation Light EffectSection titled “Automation Light Effect”
In addition to the
lambda and
addressable_lambda light effects, effects can also be created with ESPHome’s
Automation system with the
automation effect type.
The automation given in the
sequence block will be repeatedly executed until the effect is stopped by the user.
Configuration variables:
- name (Optional, string): The name of the effect.
- sequence (Optional, Action): The actions to perform in sequence until the effect is stopped.
E1.31 EffectSection titled “E1.31 Effect”
This effect enables controlling addressable lights by way of the UDP-based E1.31 protocol.
For example, when enabled, JINX or Hyperion.NG could be used to control the LEDs connected to the ESPHome device.
Configuration variables:
- universe (Required, int): The value of universe, between 1 to 512.
- channels (Optional): The type of data. This is used to specify if it is a
MONO,
RGBor
RGBWlight and in which order the colors are. Defaults to
RGB.
There are three modes of operation:
MONO: this supports 1 channel per LED (luminance), up-to 512 LEDs per universe
RGB: this supports 3 channels per LED (RGB), up-to 170 LEDs (3*170 = 510 bytes) per universe
RGBW: this supports 4 channels per LED (RGBW), up-to 128 LEDs (4*128 = 512 bytes) per universe
If there are more LEDs than allowed per universe, an additional universe will be used. In the above example of 189 LEDs, first 170 LEDs will be assigned to universe 1, while the remaining 19 LEDs will be assigned to universe 2.
It is possible to enable multiple light platforms to concurrently listen to the same universe, allowing the behavior to be replicated on multiple strips.
E1.31 ComponentSection titled “E1.31 Component”
The E1.31 Effect requires a component hub for the
e131 light effect.
Configuration variables:
- method (Optional): Listening method, one of
multicastor
unicast. Defaults to
multicast.
ESPHome will listen on UDP port
5568.
Adalight EffectSection titled “Adalight Effect”
This effect enables controlling addressable lights using the serial Adalight protocol, allowing the creation of realtime ambient lighting effects.
Prismatik can be used to control addressable lights via Adalight protocol on ESPHome.
Configuration variables:
- uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component. Useful if you’ve configured multiple UARTs.
WLED EffectSection titled “WLED Effect”
This effect enables controlling addressable lights using the
UDP Realtime Control protocol used by WLED, allowing
creation of realtime ambient lighting effects.
Prismatik and/or LedFx can be used to control addressable lights over the network on ESPHome. Use the connection type
udp on the default port and add the data prefix
0201.
Configuration variables:
- port (Optional, int): The port to run the UDP server on. Defaults to
21324.
- blank_on_start (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to blank all LEDs when effect starts. Deaults to
True.
- sync_group_mask (Optional, int): Used with WLED Notifier. The Sync Group mask value that specifies which WLED
Sync Groups to listen to. Defaults to
0(All Sync Groups). Sync Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 use masks 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128. Combine mask values to listen to multiple Sync Groups.
NOTE
You can also set the
port to
19446 for compatibility with Hyperion Classic using a UDP device with protocol 0.
The following realtime protocols are supported:
- WARLS
- DRGB
- DRGBW
- DNRGB
- WLED Notifier