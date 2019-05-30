MCP4728 Component
The MCP4728 output component allows to use 12bit external quad DAC
in order to have analog outputs on any board by using I²C. Devices default address is
0x60.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I2C address of the DAC. Defaults to
0x60.
-
store_in_eeprom (Optional, boolean): Use SEQ_WRITE mode to also write to EEPROM sequentially. Defaults to
false.
MCP4728 OutputSection titled “MCP4728 Output”
The MCP4728 output component exposes 4 MCP4728 channels of a global MCP4728 as float outputs.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
mcp4728_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the MCP4728. Use this if you have multiple MCP4728 chains you want to use at the same time.
-
channel (Required, string): Chose the channel of the MCP4728 chain of this output component. One of
A,
B,
Cor
D.
-
vref (Optional, string): Chose the VREF source. One of
vddor
internal. Defaults to
vdd.
-
gain (Optional, string): Chose the GAIN multiplier for internal VREF. One of
X1or
X2. Only useful when
vdd=internal. Defaults to
X1.
-
power_down (Optional, string): Chose the power down mode. In power down mode (value different from
normal) the output pin will be connected to GND using a resistor (1kOhm, 100kOhm or 500kOhm). One of
normal,
gnd_1k,
gnd_100kor
gnd_500k. Defaults to
normal.
-
All other options from Output.
Output voltage range will be different depending on the
vref source and
gain.
When
vref=vdd, output voltage will range from 0.000V to VDD.
When
vref=internal, output voltage will range from 0.000V to 2.048V with
gain=X1 and from 0.000V to 4.096V with
gain=X2.