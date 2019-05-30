MCP4728 Component

The MCP4728 output component allows to use 12bit external quad DAC in order to have analog outputs on any board by using I²C. Devices default address is 0x60 .

# Example configuration entry # Set a global I²C connection i2c : sda : 21 scl : 22 scan : true # Set the component with default (address: 0x60 / global I²C) mcp4728 : - id : dac_output

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this output component.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I2C address of the DAC. Defaults to 0x60 .

store_in_eeprom (Optional, boolean): Use SEQ_WRITE mode to also write to EEPROM sequentially. Defaults to false .

The MCP4728 output component exposes 4 MCP4728 channels of a global MCP4728 as float outputs.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : mcp4728 id : ac_dimmer_1 mcp4728_id : dac_output channel : A vref : vdd power_down : normal # default - platform : mcp4728 id : ac_dimmer_2 mcp4728_id : dac_output channel : B vref : vdd power_down : gnd_1k - platform : mcp4728 id : ac_dimmer_3 channel : C vref : internal gain : X1 power_down : normal # default - platform : mcp4728 id : ac_dimmer_4 channel : D vref : internal gain : X2 on_... : then : - output.set_level : id : ac_dimmer_1 level : 100%

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

mcp4728_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the MCP4728. Use this if you have multiple MCP4728 chains you want to use at the same time.

channel ( Required , string): Chose the channel of the MCP4728 chain of this output component. One of A , B , C or D .

vref (Optional, string): Chose the VREF source. One of vdd or internal . Defaults to vdd .

gain (Optional, string): Chose the GAIN multiplier for internal VREF. One of X1 or X2 . Only useful when vdd=internal . Defaults to X1 .

power_down (Optional, string): Chose the power down mode. In power down mode (value different from normal ) the output pin will be connected to GND using a resistor (1kOhm, 100kOhm or 500kOhm). One of normal , gnd_1k , gnd_100k or gnd_500k . Defaults to normal .

All other options from Output.