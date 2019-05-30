Script Component
ESPHome’s
script component allows you to define a list of steps (actions) in a central place. You can then execute
the script from nearly anywhere in your device’s configuration with a single call.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the script. Use this to interact with the script using the script actions.
-
mode (Optional, string): Controls what happens when a script is invoked while it is still running from one or more previous invocations. Default to
single.
single: Do not start a new run. Issue a warning.
restart: Start a new run after first stopping previous run.
queued: Start a new run after previous runs complete. By default, allows up to 5 total instances (1 running + 4 queued). When the limit is reached, additional calls are rejected with a warning.
parallel: Start a new, independent run in parallel with previous runs.
-
-
max_runs (Optional, int): Allows limiting the maximum number of script instances.
- For
queuedmode: Specifies max total instances (including the running one). Defaults to
5(1 running + 4 queued). Valid range: 1-100.
- For
parallelmode: Specifies max parallel instances. Defaults to
0(unlimited). Valid range: 0-100.
- For
-
parameters (Optional, Script Parameters): A script can define one or more parameters that must be provided in order to execute. All parameters defined here are mandatory and must be given when calling the script.
-
then (Required, Action): The action to perform.
Script ParametersSection titled “Script Parameters”
Scripts can be defined with parameters. The arguments given when calling the script can be used within the script’s
lambda actions. To define the parameters, add the parameter names under the
parameters: key and specify the data
type for that parameter.
Supported data types:
bool: A boolean true/false. C++ type:
bool
int: An integer. C++ type:
int32_t
float: A floating point number. C++ type:
float
string: A string. C++ type:
std::string
Each of these also exist in array form:
bool[]: An array of boolean values. C++ type:
std::vector<bool>
- Same for other types.
Section titled “script.execute Action”
script.execute Action
This action executes the script. The script mode dictates what will happen if the script was already running.
Section titled “script.stop Action”
script.stop Action
This action allows you to stop a given script during execution. If the script is not running, it does nothing. This is
useful if you want to stop a script that contains a
delay action,
wait_until action, or is inside a
while
loop, etc. You can also call this action from the script itself, and any subsequent action will not be executed.
…or as lambda:
Section titled “script.wait Action”
script.wait Action
This action suspends execution of the automation until a script has finished executing.
Note: If no script is executing, this will continue immediately. If multiple instances of the script are running in parallel, this will block until all of them have terminated.
This can’t be used in a lambda as it would block all functioning of the device. The script wouldn’t even get to run.
Section titled “script.is_running Condition”
script.is_running Condition
This condition allows you to check if a given script is running. In case scripts are run in
parallel, this condition only tells you if at least one script of the given id is running, not how many. Not
designed for use with while; instead try script.wait.
…or as lambda: