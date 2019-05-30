Text Sensor Component
Text sensors are a lot like normal sensors. But where the “normal” sensors only represent sensors that output numbers, this component can represent any text.
Base Text Sensor ConfigurationSection titled “Base Text Sensor Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the sensor. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the text sensor to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the sensor in the frontend.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. Only the
timestampand
datedevice classes are supported. Set to
""to remove the default device class of a sensor. Requires Home Assistant 2024.3 or newer.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
Automations:
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is published. See
on_value.
-
on_raw_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is received that hasn’t passed through any filters. See
on_raw_value.
Text Sensor FiltersSection titled “Text Sensor Filters”
ESPHome allows you to do some basic pre-processing of text_sensor values before they’re sent to Home Assistant. This is for example useful if you want to manipulate the text_sensor string in some fashion.
There are a lot of filters that sensors support. You define them by adding a
filters
block in the text_sensor configuration (at the same level as
platform ; or inside each text_sensor block
for platforms with multiple sensors).
Filters are processed in the order they are defined in your configuration.
Section titled “to_upper”
to_upper
Converts all characters within a string to uppercase (only the English alphabet is supported at this time).
Section titled “to_lower”
to_lower
Converts all characters within a string to lowercase (only the English alphabet is supported at this time).
Section titled “append”
append
Adds a string to the end of the current string.
Section titled “prepend”
prepend
Adds a string to the start of the current string.
Section titled “substitute”
substitute
Search the current value of the text sensor for a string, and replace it with another string.
The arguments are a list of substitutions, each in the form
TO_FIND -> REPLACEMENT.
Lookup the current value of the text sensor in a list, and return the matching item if found. Does not change the value of the text sensor if the current value wasn’t found.
The arguments are a list of substitutions, each in the form
LOOKUP -> REPLACEMENT.
Section titled “lambda”
lambda
Perform a advanced operations on the text sensor value. The input string is
x and
the result of the lambda is used as the output (use
return ).
Text Sensor AutomationSection titled “Text Sensor Automation”
You can access the most recent state of the sensor in lambdas using
id(sensor_id).state.
Section titled “on_value”
on_value
This automation will be triggered when a new value is published.
In Lambdas you can get the value from the trigger with
x.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “on_raw_value”
on_raw_value
This automation will be triggered when a new value is received that hasn’t passed
through any filters. In Lambdas you can get the value from the trigger with
x.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “text_sensor.state Condition”
text_sensor.state Condition
This Condition allows you to check if a given text sensor has a specific state.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The text sensor ID.
- state (Required, string, templatable): The state to compare to.
NOTE
This condition can also be expressed in lambdas:
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all text sensors to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
publish_state(): Manually cause the sensor to push out a value.
.state: Retrieve the current value of the sensor as an
std::stringobject.