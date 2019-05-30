Text Sensor Component

Text sensors are a lot like normal sensors. But where the “normal” sensors only represent sensors that output numbers, this component can represent any text.

Base Text Sensor Configuration Section titled “Base Text Sensor Configuration”

# Example sensor configuration name : Livingroom Temperature # Optional variables: icon : " mdi:water-percent "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the sensor. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the text sensor to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the sensor in the frontend.

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. Only the timestamp and date device classes are supported. Set to "" to remove the default device class of a sensor. Requires Home Assistant 2024.3 or newer.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

Automations:

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is published. See on_value .

on_raw_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is received that hasn’t passed through any filters. See on_raw_value .

Text Sensor Filters Section titled “Text Sensor Filters”

ESPHome allows you to do some basic pre-processing of text_sensor values before they’re sent to Home Assistant. This is for example useful if you want to manipulate the text_sensor string in some fashion.

There are a lot of filters that sensors support. You define them by adding a filters block in the text_sensor configuration (at the same level as platform ; or inside each text_sensor block for platforms with multiple sensors).

Filters are processed in the order they are defined in your configuration.

# Example filters: filters : - to_upper : - to_lower : - append : " _suffix " - prepend : " prefix_ " - substitute : - " suf -> foo " - " pre -> bar " - lambda : return {"Hello World"};

Converts all characters within a string to uppercase (only the English alphabet is supported at this time).

# Example configuration entry - platform : template # ... filters : - to_upper :

Converts all characters within a string to lowercase (only the English alphabet is supported at this time).

# Example configuration entry - platform : template # ... filters : - to_lower :

Adds a string to the end of the current string.

# Example configuration entry - platform : template # ... filters : - append : " _suffix "

Adds a string to the start of the current string.

# Example configuration entry - platform : template # ... filters : - prepend : " prefix_ "

Search the current value of the text sensor for a string, and replace it with another string.

# Example configuration entry - platform : template # ... filters : - substitute : - " suf -> foo " - " pre -> bar "

The arguments are a list of substitutions, each in the form TO_FIND -> REPLACEMENT .

Lookup the current value of the text sensor in a list, and return the matching item if found. Does not change the value of the text sensor if the current value wasn’t found.

# Example configuration entry - platform : template # ... filters : - map : - high -> On - low -> Off

The arguments are a list of substitutions, each in the form LOOKUP -> REPLACEMENT .

Perform a advanced operations on the text sensor value. The input string is x and the result of the lambda is used as the output (use return ).

filters : - lambda : |- if (x == "Hello") { return x + "bar"; } else { return x + "foo"; }

Text Sensor Automation Section titled “Text Sensor Automation”

You can access the most recent state of the sensor in lambdas using id(sensor_id).state .

This automation will be triggered when a new value is published. In Lambdas you can get the value from the trigger with x .

text_sensor : - platform : version # ... on_value : then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("main", "The current version is %s", x.c_str());

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This automation will be triggered when a new value is received that hasn’t passed through any filters. In Lambdas you can get the value from the trigger with x .

text_sensor : - platform : version # ... on_raw_value : then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("main", "The current version is %s", x.c_str());

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This Condition allows you to check if a given text sensor has a specific state.

on_... : - if : condition : # Checks if "my_text_sensor" has state "Hello World" text_sensor.state : id : my_text_sensor state : ' Hello World '

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The text sensor ID.

( , ID): The text sensor ID. state (Required, string, templatable): The state to compare to.

NOTE This condition can also be expressed in lambdas: if ( id (my_text_sensor). state == " Hello World " ) { // do something }

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all text sensors to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

publish_state() : Manually cause the sensor to push out a value.

// Within lambda, push a value of "Hello World" id (my_sensor). publish_state ( " Hello World " );

.state : Retrieve the current value of the sensor as an std::string object.