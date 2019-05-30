Belling BL0906 Energy Monitor

The bl0906 sensor platform allows you to use your BL0906 voltage/current/power and energy sensors with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Athom EM2 Energy Meter and Athom EM6 Energy Meter

NOTE The current ratio of the current CT clamp must be 2000:1

As the communication with the BL0906 done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the tx_pin and rx_pin connected to the BL0906. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 19200.

The Athom EM2 Energy Meter can read 1 voltage channel and 2 Current channels.

Athom Single Phase 2 channels Real Time Whole House Energy Meter.

The Athom EM6 Energy Meter can read 1 voltage channel and 6 Current channels.

Athom Single Phase 6 channels Real Time Whole House Energy Meter.

frequency (Optional): The AC line frequency of the supply voltage. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): Chip internal temperature. All options from Sensor.

voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in V. All options from Sensor.

channel_1 (Optional): Use channel 1. current (Optional): The current value of the channel 1 in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The Power value of the channel 1 in watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): The energy value of the channel 1 in kWh. All options from Sensor.

channel_2 (Optional): Use channel 2. current (Optional): The current value of the channel 2 in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The Power value of the channel 2 in watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): The energy value of the channel 2 in kWh. All options from Sensor.

channel_3 (Optional): Use channel 3. current (Optional): The current value of the channel 3 in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The Power value of the channel 3 in watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): The energy value of the channel 3 in kWh. All options from Sensor.

channel_4 (Optional): Use channel 4. current (Optional): The current value of the channel 4 in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The Power value of the channel 4 in watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): The energy value of the channel 4 in kWh. All options from Sensor.

channel_5 (Optional): Use channel 5. current (Optional): The current value of the channel 5 in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The Power value of the channel 5 in watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): The energy value of the channel 5 in kWh. All options from Sensor.

channel_6 (Optional): Use channel 6. current (Optional): The current value of the channel 6 in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The Power value of the channel 6 in watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): The energy value of the channel 6 in kWh. All options from Sensor.

total_energy (Optional): The total energy value of all channels in kWh. All options from Sensor.

total_power (Optional): The total power value of all channels in watts. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bl0906 frequency : name : ' Frequency ' temperature : name : ' Temperature ' voltage : name : ' Voltage ' channel_1 : current : name : ' Current_1 ' power : name : ' Power_1 ' energy : name : ' Energy_1 ' channel_2 : current : name : ' Current_2 ' power : name : ' Power_2 ' energy : name : ' Energy_2 ' total_energy : name : ' Total_Energy ' total_power : name : ' Total_Power '