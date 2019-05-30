Belling BL0906 Energy Monitor
The
bl0906 sensor platform allows you to use your BL0906 voltage/current/power and energy
sensors with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Athom EM2 Energy Meter and Athom EM6 Energy Meter
NOTE
The current ratio of the current CT clamp must be 2000:1
As the communication with the BL0906 done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
tx_pin and
rx_pin connected to the BL0906.
Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 19200.
The Athom EM2 Energy Meter can read 1 voltage channel and 2 Current channels.
The Athom EM6 Energy Meter can read 1 voltage channel and 6 Current channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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frequency (Optional): The AC line frequency of the supply voltage. All options from Sensor.
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temperature (Optional): Chip internal temperature. All options from Sensor.
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voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in V. All options from Sensor.
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channel_1 (Optional): Use channel 1.
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channel_2 (Optional): Use channel 2.
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channel_3 (Optional): Use channel 3.
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channel_4 (Optional): Use channel 4.
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channel_5 (Optional): Use channel 5.
-
channel_6 (Optional): Use channel 6.
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total_energy (Optional): The total energy value of all channels in kWh. All options from Sensor.
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total_power (Optional): The total power value of all channels in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.