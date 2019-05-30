 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Honeywell HumidIcon (I2C HIH series) Temperature & Humidity Sensor

Honeywell HumidIcon (I2C HIH series) Temperature & Humidity sensors with ESPHome (datasheet). The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Example sensors:

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: honeywell_hih_i2c
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Living Room Humidity"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”