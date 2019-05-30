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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BLE Client Text Sensor

The ble_client component is a text sensor platform that can query BLE devices for specific values of service characteristics.

For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.

esp32_ble_tracker:


ble_client:
  - mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    id: itag_black


text_sensor:
  - platform: ble_client
    ble_client_id: itag_black
    name: "Sensor Location"
    service_uuid: '180d'
    characteristic_uuid: '2a38'

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • ble_client_id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.

  • service_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service on the device.

  • characteristic_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to query.

  • descriptor_uuid (Optional, UUID): UUID of the characteristic’s descriptor to query.

  • notify (Optional, boolean): Instruct the server to send notifications for this characteristic. Defaults to false.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Text Sensor.

Automations:

  • on_notify (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a notify message is received from the device. See on_notify.

BLE Sensor Automation

Section titled “BLE Sensor Automation”

on_notify

Section titled “on_notify”

This automation is triggered when the device/server sends a notify message for a characteristic. The config variable notify must be true or this will have no effect. A variable x of type std::string is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”