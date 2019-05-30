BLE Client Text Sensor
The
ble_client component is a text sensor platform that can
query BLE devices for specific values of service characteristics.
For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
ble_client_id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
-
service_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service on the device.
-
characteristic_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to query.
-
descriptor_uuid (Optional, UUID): UUID of the characteristic’s descriptor to query.
-
notify (Optional, boolean): Instruct the server to send notifications for this characteristic. Defaults to
false.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Text Sensor.
Automations:
- on_notify (Optional, Automation): An automation to
perform when a notify message is received from the device. See
on_notify.
BLE Sensor AutomationSection titled “BLE Sensor Automation”
Section titled “on_notify”
on_notify
This automation is triggered when the device/server sends a notify message for
a characteristic. The config variable notify must be true or this will have
no effect.
A variable
x of type
std::string is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.