BLE Client Text Sensor

The ble_client component is a text sensor platform that can query BLE devices for specific values of service characteristics.

For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.

esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : itag_black text_sensor : - platform : ble_client ble_client_id : itag_black name : " Sensor Location " service_uuid : ' 180d ' characteristic_uuid : ' 2a38 '

ble_client_id ( Required , ID): ID of the associated BLE client.

service_uuid ( Required , UUID): UUID of the service on the device.

characteristic_uuid ( Required , UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to query.

descriptor_uuid (Optional, UUID): UUID of the characteristic’s descriptor to query.

notify (Optional, boolean): Instruct the server to send notifications for this characteristic. Defaults to false .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Text Sensor.

Automations:

on_notify (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a notify message is received from the device. See on_notify .

BLE Sensor Automation Section titled “BLE Sensor Automation”