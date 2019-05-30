TMP1075 Temperature Sensor
The TMP1075 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP1075 (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.
The TMP1075 is a high precision temperature sensor that communicates over I²C. Each sensor is tested on a NIST tracable test setup during Texas Instruments’ production process. Accuracy is typically ±0.25°C across the -55°C to +125°C range, with a maximum error of ±2°C in that same range and ±1°C in the -40°C to +110°C range.
To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information. Defaults to
0x48.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor temperature. Defaults to
60s.
-
conversion_rate (Optional): The interval at which the IC performs a temperature measurement. This setting also determines how fast the alert pin responds to temperature changes, and is thus independent of how often ESPHome checks the sensor. Possible values are
27.5ms,
55ms,
110ms, and
220ms. Defaults to
27.5ms.
-
alert (Optional): Configure the alert pin behaviour.
- function (Optional, enum): Function of the alert pin, either
comparatoror
interrupt. Defaults to
comparator.
- polarity (Optional, enum): Polarity of the alert pin, either
active_highor
active_low. Defaults to
active_high.
- limit_low (Optional, int): Lower temperature limit, in °C. Defaults to
-128(the lowest possible limit value).
- limit_high (Optional, int): Higher temperature limit, in °C. Defaults to
127.9375(the highest possible limit value).
- fault_count (Optional, int): Number of measurements. required for the alert pin to act. Must be between
1and
4, inclusive. Defaults to
1.
- function (Optional, enum): Function of the alert pin, either
-
All other options from Sensor.
I²C AddressesSection titled “I²C Addresses”
In order to allow multiple sensors to be connected to the same I²C bus, the creators of this sensor hardware have included some options to change the I²C address. Three address pins can be connected to GND, VCC, SDA, or SCL, creating 32 possible addresses. See section 9.3.2.2 of the datasheet for the mapping table.
When all address pins are connected to GND, the address is
0x48, which is
the default address for this sesnsor component.