The TMP1075 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP1075 (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

TMP1075 Temperature Sensor. (Credit: Texas Instruments , image cropped and compressed)

The TMP1075 is a high precision temperature sensor that communicates over I²C. Each sensor is tested on a NIST tracable test setup during Texas Instruments’ production process. Accuracy is typically ±0.25°C across the -55°C to +125°C range, with a maximum error of ±2°C in that same range and ±1°C in the -40°C to +110°C range.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : tmp1075 name : " Temperature TMP1075 " update_interval : 10s i2c_id : i2c_bus conversion_rate : 27.5ms alert : function : comparator polarity : active_high limit_low : 50 limit_high : 75 fault_count : 1

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information. Defaults to 0x48 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor temperature. Defaults to 60s .

conversion_rate (Optional): The interval at which the IC performs a temperature measurement. This setting also determines how fast the alert pin responds to temperature changes, and is thus independent of how often ESPHome checks the sensor. Possible values are 27.5ms , 55ms , 110ms , and 220ms . Defaults to 27.5ms .

alert (Optional): Configure the alert pin behaviour. function (Optional, enum): Function of the alert pin, either comparator or interrupt . Defaults to comparator . polarity (Optional, enum): Polarity of the alert pin, either active_high or active_low . Defaults to active_high . limit_low (Optional, int): Lower temperature limit, in °C. Defaults to -128 (the lowest possible limit value). limit_high (Optional, int): Higher temperature limit, in °C. Defaults to 127.9375 (the highest possible limit value). fault_count (Optional, int): Number of measurements. required for the alert pin to act. Must be between 1 and 4 , inclusive. Defaults to 1 .

All other options from Sensor.

In order to allow multiple sensors to be connected to the same I²C bus, the creators of this sensor hardware have included some options to change the I²C address. Three address pins can be connected to GND, VCC, SDA, or SCL, creating 32 possible addresses. See section 9.3.2.2 of the datasheet for the mapping table.