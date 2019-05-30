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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TMP1075 Temperature Sensor

The TMP1075 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP1075 (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

TMP1075 Temperature Sensor. (Credit: Texas Instruments, image cropped and compressed)

The TMP1075 is a high precision temperature sensor that communicates over I²C. Each sensor is tested on a NIST tracable test setup during Texas Instruments’ production process. Accuracy is typically ±0.25°C across the -55°C to +125°C range, with a maximum error of ±2°C in that same range and ±1°C in the -40°C to +110°C range.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tmp1075
    name: "Temperature TMP1075"
    update_interval: 10s
    i2c_id: i2c_bus
    conversion_rate: 27.5ms
    alert:
      function: comparator
      polarity: active_high
      limit_low: 50
      limit_high: 75
      fault_count: 1

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information. Defaults to 0x48.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor temperature. Defaults to 60s.

  • conversion_rate (Optional): The interval at which the IC performs a temperature measurement. This setting also determines how fast the alert pin responds to temperature changes, and is thus independent of how often ESPHome checks the sensor. Possible values are 27.5ms, 55ms, 110ms, and 220ms. Defaults to 27.5ms.

  • alert (Optional): Configure the alert pin behaviour.

    • function (Optional, enum): Function of the alert pin, either comparator or interrupt. Defaults to comparator.
    • polarity (Optional, enum): Polarity of the alert pin, either active_high or active_low. Defaults to active_high.
    • limit_low (Optional, int): Lower temperature limit, in °C. Defaults to -128 (the lowest possible limit value).
    • limit_high (Optional, int): Higher temperature limit, in °C. Defaults to 127.9375 (the highest possible limit value).
    • fault_count (Optional, int): Number of measurements. required for the alert pin to act. Must be between 1 and 4, inclusive. Defaults to 1.

  • All other options from Sensor.

I²C Addresses

Section titled “I²C Addresses”

In order to allow multiple sensors to be connected to the same I²C bus, the creators of this sensor hardware have included some options to change the I²C address. Three address pins can be connected to GND, VCC, SDA, or SCL, creating 32 possible addresses. See section 9.3.2.2 of the datasheet for the mapping table.

When all address pins are connected to GND, the address is 0x48, which is the default address for this sesnsor component.