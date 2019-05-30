The Uponor Smatrix component allows you to integrate an Uponor Smatrix Base Pulse underfloor heating control system in ESPHome without the need for an Smatrix Pulse Com R-208 communication module. It directly communicates with the controller and thermostats via the RS485 thermostat bus.

Connecting to the bus Section titled “Connecting to the bus”

This component is able to communicate directly with the RS485 thermostat bus. For that, you will need to connect an RS485 to TTL converter to a UART bus of your ESPHome device.

The RS485 side of the converter can either be connected to one of the A/B terminals on the controller or on one of the thermostats. The +/- terminals provide 5 volts and can be used to power your ESPHome device.

The UART Component must be configured with a baud rate of 19200, 8 data bits, no parity, 1 stop bit.

The thermostats have unique addresses used for communication that are not displayed anywhere but can only be found when scanning the bus. Start with a basic configuration that just contains the UART and Uponor hub components. Make sure that the UART pins are configured according to your wiring and the baud rate is set to 19200.

uponor_smatrix :

When you upload this configuration to your ESPHome device and connect it to the Uponor Smatrix bus, it will print a list of detected addresses to the log output.

[00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:020]: Uponor Smatrix [00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:031]: Detected unknown device addresses: [00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:033]: 0x110BDE62 [00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:033]: 0x110BDDFF [00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:033]: 0x110BDE72 [00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:033]: 0x110BDE4A [00:00:00][C][uponor_smatrix:033]: 0x110BDE13

With that you can then add climate or sensor components for the detected devices.

uponor_smatrix : climate : - platform : uponor_smatrix address : 0x110BDE13 name : Thermostat Living Room

IMPORTANT Previous versions of the component used a 16 bit system address in addition to 16 bit device addresses. This has now been combined into 32 bit device addresses. Please update your configuration by prepending the old system address to your device addresses. Example: The system address 0x110B and device address 0xDE13 should now become 0x110BDE13.

The main uponor_smatrix component is responsible for the communication with the controller and thermostats and distributes data to the climate and sensor components described below.

It is also able to synchronize the date and time of the thermostats with a time source in case your system has thermostats that can be programmed with a time schedule.

uponor_smatrix : uart_id : my_uart time_id : my_time

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses. time_id (Optional, ID): Specify the ID of the Time Component to use as the time source if you want ESPHome to automatically synchronize the date and time of the thermostats.

(Optional, ID): Specify the ID of the Time Component to use as the time source if you want ESPHome to automatically synchronize the date and time of the thermostats. time_device_address (Optional, int): The 32 bit device address of the thermostat that keeps the system time. This will be automatically detected from the bus if not specified. It needs to be the device address of the first thermostat that was paired to the controller, and the one where you can manually change the date and time via the buttons on the thermostat.

NOTE The address of the thermostat keeping the time will be automatically detected from the bus if not specified in the configuration! You can safely leave it out in almost all cases. Time synchronization should work automatically as long as you add any time component to your configuration.

climate : - platform : uponor_smatrix address : 0x110BDE13 name : Thermostat Living Room

address ( Required , int): The 32 bit device address of the thermostat. See Getting started on how to find the address.

( , int): The 32 bit device address of the thermostat. See Getting started on how to find the address. uponor_smatrix_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the uponor_smatrix hub component if you want to use multiple hub components on one ESPHome device.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the hub component if you want to use multiple hub components on one ESPHome device. All options from Climate.

sensor : - platform : uponor_smatrix address : 0x110BDE13 humidity : name : Humidity Living Room temperature : name : Temperature Living Room external_temperature : name : Floor Temperature Living Room target_temperature : name : Thermostat Target Temperature Living Room