ESPHome 2022.9.0 - 21st September 2022
ESPHome EditorSection titled “ESPHome Editor”
The editor used in ESPHome has been swapped out for Monaco thanks to @glmnet. He has been working hard to make the experience of writing your YAML configurations easier and it now supports auto completion with popups to show you more information.
Factory ResetSection titled “Factory Reset”
A new Factory Reset switch and button has been added this release, allowing resetting of information such as counters, restored values, and more importantly, the wifi credentials of a device that has been set up using the captive portal such as pre-flashed devices you would have purchased.
Bluetooth Active ConnectionsSection titled “Bluetooth Active Connections”
ESPHome 2022.9.3 adds active connections to the
bluetooth_proxy component allowing Home Assistant
to connect to and control supported devices.
Release 2022.9.1 - September 22Section titled “Release 2022.9.1 - September 22”
- Revert “fix spi timing issues” esphome#3838 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.9.2 - September 29Section titled “Release 2022.9.2 - September 29”
- Bump dashboard to 20220925.0 esphome#3846 by @glmnet
Release 2022.9.3 - October 6Section titled “Release 2022.9.3 - October 6”
- Bluetooth Proxy active connections esphome#3817 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.9.4 - October 7Section titled “Release 2022.9.4 - October 7”
- Add network type to mdns service message esphome#3880 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221007.0 esphome#3881 by @jesserockz
- Dont add wifi block to yaml if discovered device uses ethernet esphome#3882 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add dps310 sensor support esphome#3704 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- Support for MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier esphome#3700 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)
- Add support to tm1621 display esphome#3737 by @Philippe12 (new-integration)
- u-fire EC sensor esphome#3774 by @pvizeli (new-integration)
- Add support for MPL3115A2 Pressure/Altitude and Temperature Sensor esphome#3371 by @kbickar (new-integration)
- Add support for BL0942 voltage, current, energy and power Sensor esphome#3777 by @dbuezas (new-integration)
- Add Factory Reset button and switch esphome#3724 by @anatoly-savchenkov (new-integration)
- Add support for TM1638 Led and Key component esphome#3340 by @skykingjwc (new-integration)
- Add uFire ISE sensor esphome#3789 by @pvizeli (new-integration)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- null initialize total sensor for pulse counter esphome#3803 by @RoboMagus
- Sim800l add calls, multiline sms and ussd esphome#3630 by @glmnet
- Unify ‘nullptr’ initalization of class members; esphome#3805 by @RoboMagus
- Initialize all child sensors to nullptr esphome#3808 by @jesserockz
- Remove floating point calculation from ac_dimmer ISR esphome#3770 by @Azimath
- split pronto codes if they are too long esphome#3812 by @ssieb
- [BME280] raise standby time esphome#3804 by @h3ndrik
- Make sprinkler reset_resume() method public esphome#3824 by @kbx81
- Bump dashboard to 20220919.1 esphome#3828 by @balloob
- Fix-esphome-validation-line-number esphome#3815 by @glmnet
- Bump dashboard to 20220920.0 esphome#3831 by @balloob
- Bump dashboard to 20220920.1 esphome#3834 by @glmnet
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- support modifying the apds9960 settings esphome#3708 by @ssieb
- Add support for pvvx mithermometer display via ble client esphome#3333 by @puuu
- Improve OTA error messages adding return codes esphome#3698 by @IgnacioHR
- Send CR also for commands for sim800l esphome#3719 by @ssieb
- hydreon_rgxx: Support lens_bad, em_sat and temperature esphome#3642 by @functionpointer
- wifi: support 802.11k and 802.11v esphome#3600 by @stintel
- Add final validate for i2c with mix/max frequency esphome#3727 by @jesserockz
- Add dps310 sensor support esphome#3704 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- Let favicon be cached esphome#3729 by @slovdahl
- Add bitmap font support esphome#3573 by @justfalter
- add log messages for bad pronto codes esphome#3738 by @ssieb
- add color compare operator’s esphome#3730 by @nielsnl68
- Support for MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier esphome#3700 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)
- Support high update rates and fix several bugs in the cse7766 component. esphome#3675 by @fhriley
- Add Prometheus metrics relabeling esphome#3734 by @jangrewe
- mcp23017: read output latch registers during setup esphome#3744 by @andyboeh
- Captive portal show nearby WiFi with no ssid configured esphome#3748 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Remove unnecessary schema extension on template button esphome#3753 by @jesserockz
- Tidy up switch schemas esphome#3754 by @jesserockz
- Add IP101 support to Ethernet component esphome#3751 by @kbx81
- Add BedJet Fan child component esphome#3735 by @jhansche
- ibeacon support for the ble_rssi sensor esphome#3745 by @wjtje
- Add AEHA IR Protocol esphome#3726 by @hazi
- Add sum type to binary_sensor_map esphome#3541 by @fbrthld
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.11.0 to 10.13.0 esphome#3740 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.14.5 to 2.15.0 esphome#3746 by @dependabot[bot]
- Esp32 pulsecounter optional pcnt esphome#3691 by @RoboMagus
- Bump black from 22.6.0 to 22.8.0 esphome#3760 by @dependabot[bot]
- Various ili9341 fixes esphome#3756 by @nielsnl68
- Add the same docker tags as used in HA esphome#3752 by @andrey-yantsen
- Bump pytest from 7.1.1 to 7.1.3 esphome#3766 by @dependabot[bot]
- Remove unneeded line (spi component adds it) esphome#3778 by @jesserockz
- Move crc16 to helpers esphome#3780 by @jesserockz
- YAML linting esphome#3779 by @jesserockz
- Add support to tm1621 display esphome#3737 by @Philippe12 (new-integration)
- u-fire EC sensor esphome#3774 by @pvizeli (new-integration)
- Add support for MPL3115A2 Pressure/Altitude and Temperature Sensor esphome#3371 by @kbickar (new-integration)
- Add support for BL0942 voltage, current, energy and power Sensor esphome#3777 by @dbuezas (new-integration)
- Bump pylint from 2.15.0 to 2.15.2 esphome#3785 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add Factory Reset button and switch esphome#3724 by @anatoly-savchenkov (new-integration)
- [MPU6050] Support devices with WHOAMI 0x98 esphome#3784 by @CarlosGS
- Bump zeroconf from 0.39.0 to 0.39.1 esphome#3782 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add support for TM1638 Led and Key component esphome#3340 by @skykingjwc (new-integration)
- Remove status_set_error from ufire_ec esphome#3792 by @pvizeli
- Bump frenck/action-yamllint from 1.2.0 to 1.3.0 esphome#3798 by @dependabot[bot]
- esp32_ble_tracker continuous and one shot scanning modes esphome#3649 by @jonofmac
- Add stop action for ble scanning esphome#3799 by @jesserockz
- Add Prometheus Service Discovery for online devices esphome#3788 by @cznewt
- Allow ble tracker to subscribe to ota start and stop the scanning esphome#3800 by @jesserockz
- Add uFire ISE sensor esphome#3789 by @pvizeli (new-integration)
- fix spi timing issues esphome#3763 by @IgnacioHR
- null initialize total sensor for pulse counter esphome#3803 by @RoboMagus
- Sim800l add calls, multiline sms and ussd esphome#3630 by @glmnet
- Unify ‘nullptr’ initalization of class members; esphome#3805 by @RoboMagus
- Initialize all child sensors to nullptr esphome#3808 by @jesserockz
- Remove floating point calculation from ac_dimmer ISR esphome#3770 by @Azimath
- split pronto codes if they are too long esphome#3812 by @ssieb
- [BME280] raise standby time esphome#3804 by @h3ndrik
- Make sprinkler reset_resume() method public esphome#3824 by @kbx81
- Bump dashboard to 20220919.1 esphome#3828 by @balloob
- Fix-esphome-validation-line-number esphome#3815 by @glmnet
- Bump dashboard to 20220920.0 esphome#3831 by @balloob
- Bump dashboard to 20220920.1 esphome#3834 by @glmnet