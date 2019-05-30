ESPHome 2022.9.0 - 21st September 2022

The editor used in ESPHome has been swapped out for Monaco thanks to @glmnet. He has been working hard to make the experience of writing your YAML configurations easier and it now supports auto completion with popups to show you more information.

A new Factory Reset switch and button has been added this release, allowing resetting of information such as counters, restored values, and more importantly, the wifi credentials of a device that has been set up using the captive portal such as pre-flashed devices you would have purchased.

Bluetooth Active Connections Section titled “Bluetooth Active Connections”

ESPHome 2022.9.3 adds active connections to the bluetooth_proxy component allowing Home Assistant to connect to and control supported devices.

Revert “fix spi timing issues” esphome#3838 by @jesserockz

Bump dashboard to 20220925.0 esphome#3846 by @glmnet

Bluetooth Proxy active connections esphome#3817 by @jesserockz

Add network type to mdns service message esphome#3880 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221007.0 esphome#3881 by @jesserockz

Dont add wifi block to yaml if discovered device uses ethernet esphome#3882 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add dps310 sensor support esphome#3704 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Support for MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier esphome#3700 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)

Add support to tm1621 display esphome#3737 by @Philippe12 (new-integration)

u-fire EC sensor esphome#3774 by @pvizeli (new-integration)

Add support for MPL3115A2 Pressure/Altitude and Temperature Sensor esphome#3371 by @kbickar (new-integration)

Add support for BL0942 voltage, current, energy and power Sensor esphome#3777 by @dbuezas (new-integration)

Add Factory Reset button and switch esphome#3724 by @anatoly-savchenkov (new-integration)

Add support for TM1638 Led and Key component esphome#3340 by @skykingjwc (new-integration)

Add uFire ISE sensor esphome#3789 by @pvizeli (new-integration)

null initialize total sensor for pulse counter esphome#3803 by @RoboMagus

Sim800l add calls, multiline sms and ussd esphome#3630 by @glmnet

Unify ‘nullptr’ initalization of class members; esphome#3805 by @RoboMagus

Initialize all child sensors to nullptr esphome#3808 by @jesserockz

Remove floating point calculation from ac_dimmer ISR esphome#3770 by @Azimath

split pronto codes if they are too long esphome#3812 by @ssieb

[BME280] raise standby time esphome#3804 by @h3ndrik

Make sprinkler reset_resume() method public esphome#3824 by @kbx81

Bump dashboard to 20220919.1 esphome#3828 by @balloob

Fix-esphome-validation-line-number esphome#3815 by @glmnet

Bump dashboard to 20220920.0 esphome#3831 by @balloob

Bump dashboard to 20220920.1 esphome#3834 by @glmnet