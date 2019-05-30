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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.9.0 - 21st September 2022

DPS3​1​0​
MCP9​6​0​0​
TM1​6​2​1​
MPL3​1​1​5​A2​
uFire ​EC ​sensor
uFire ​ISE ​sensor
Factory ​Reset ​Switch
Factory ​Reset ​Button
TM1​6​3​8​
BL0​9​4​2​

ESPHome Editor

Section titled “ESPHome Editor”

The editor used in ESPHome has been swapped out for Monaco thanks to @glmnet. He has been working hard to make the experience of writing your YAML configurations easier and it now supports auto completion with popups to show you more information.

Factory Reset

Section titled “Factory Reset”

A new Factory Reset switch and button has been added this release, allowing resetting of information such as counters, restored values, and more importantly, the wifi credentials of a device that has been set up using the captive portal such as pre-flashed devices you would have purchased.

Bluetooth Active Connections

Section titled “Bluetooth Active Connections”

ESPHome 2022.9.3 adds active connections to the bluetooth_proxy component allowing Home Assistant to connect to and control supported devices.

Release 2022.9.1 - September 22

Section titled “Release 2022.9.1 - September 22”

Release 2022.9.2 - September 29

Section titled “Release 2022.9.2 - September 29”

Release 2022.9.3 - October 6

Section titled “Release 2022.9.3 - October 6”

Release 2022.9.4 - October 7

Section titled “Release 2022.9.4 - October 7”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”