chsc6x Touch Screen Controller

The chsc6x touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the chsc6x chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Seeed Studio Round Display for XIAO with ILI9xxx display

chsc6x touchscreen on Seeed Studio Round Display

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : chsc6x id : my_touchscreen display : my_display interrupt_pin : GPIO44

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

All other options from Touchscreen.

Sample config for the ESP32S3 Section titled “Sample config for the ESP32S3”