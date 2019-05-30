chsc6x Touch Screen Controller
The
chsc6x touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the chsc6x chip with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
This controller is used in the Seeed Studio Round Display for XIAO with ILI9xxx display
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
-
interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
-
All other options from Touchscreen.