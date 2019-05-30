Runtime Statistics
The
runtime_stats component allows you to collect and analyze runtime performance statistics for all components in your ESPHome device. This is a powerful debugging and optimization tool that helps identify components that may be blocking the event loop or consuming excessive processing time.
WARNING
This component is intended for debugging and troubleshooting. While it can be temporarily enabled in production to diagnose issues, it should not be left enabled long-term because:
- The statistics collection adds overhead to every component execution
- It increases memory usage to store statistics
- The periodic logging can clutter your logs
Enable it when needed to find problems, then disable it once your investigation is complete.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
log_interval (Optional, Time): How often to log the statistics. Defaults to
60s.
- Minimum value is
1s
- Setting this too low will increase log spam
- Minimum value is
Understanding the OutputSection titled “Understanding the Output”
IMPORTANT
Wall time, not CPU time: Runtime statistics measure wall time (elapsed real time), not CPU time. This means the measured time includes any FreeRTOS context switches that occur while a component is executing. On single-core chips (ESP32-C3, C2, H2), Wi-Fi, BLE, and other system tasks share the same core and can preempt the main loop, inflating the measured times. On dual-core chips (ESP32, S3), system tasks mostly run on the protocol core (core 0) while the main loop runs on core 1, so measured times are much closer to actual CPU time spent in the component.
For example, the same bluetooth_proxy component may show
avg=1.8ms on an ESP32-C3 but only
avg=0.4ms
on a dual-core ESP32. The C3 is slower, but not by as much as the numbers suggest — the difference is
inflated by system task preemption on the single core.
Runtime statistics are still valuable for identifying blocking components, but keep in mind that the absolute times will appear higher than the actual CPU time consumed, especially on single-core FreeRTOS-based systems.
The component logs two types of statistics:
Period Statistics Shows statistics for the most recent logging interval. Useful for identifying transient performance issues.
Total Statistics Shows cumulative statistics since boot. Useful for understanding overall system behavior.
For each component, the following metrics are reported:
- count: Number of times the component executed
- avg: Average execution time in milliseconds
- max: Maximum execution time observed
- total: Total cumulative execution time
Components are sorted by total execution time (descending) to highlight the most impactful components first.
Main loop metricsSection titled “Main loop metrics”
In addition to per-component timings, two main-loop lines are emitted in both the Period and Total sections. They describe the wall time spent in
Application::loop() excluding the sleep/yield at the end of each iteration, so they reflect real work the CPU is doing for ESPHome — not idle time.
main_loop: line
- iters: Number of main-loop iterations observed in this window.
- active_avg: Average per-iteration active time (loop start to just before yield/sleep).
- active_max: Largest single-iteration active time seen (outliers often point to a component that blocked the loop).
- active_total: Sum of per-iteration active time across the window — i.e. total non-sleeping CPU time in the main loop.
- overhead_total:
active_totalminus the sum of all per-component
totaltimes. Represents time spent in the main loop that is not attributable to any single component (scheduler dispatch, inter-component bookkeeping, framework glue).
main_loop_overhead_section: line
Breaks
overhead_total down into three buckets so you can tell where overhead is being spent:
- before: Time inside
before_loop_tasks_— scheduler dispatch and ISR
enable_loopprocessing.
- tail: Time inside
after_loop_tasks_plus the small prefix before stats recording. Normally near zero.
- inter_component: Residual per-iteration bookkeeping that runs between components (
set_current_component, per-component timing guard construction/destruction,
feed_wdt_with_timecalls, the for-loop itself).
A regression in
before points at the scheduler or a component requesting
enable_loop frequently from an ISR; a regression in
inter_component points at the per-component dispatch path;
tail should stay flat.
Example OutputSection titled “Example Output”
In the example below,
overhead_total is the difference between
active_total and the sum of per-component
total times — for the period section,
479.1ms − (300.0 + 40.0 + 10.4)ms = 128.7ms. The three overhead-section buckets (
before + tail + inter_component) sum back to
overhead_total.
Use CasesSection titled “Use Cases”
Identifying Blocking Components
Look for components with high
max times. These may be blocking the event loop and causing issues with other components.
Optimization Targets
Components with high
total times are good candidates for optimization, especially if they execute frequently.
Performance Regression Testing Compare statistics before and after changes to ensure performance hasn’t degraded.
Troubleshooting Timing Issues If components are missing deadlines or behaving erratically, runtime statistics can help identify the cause.
Tips for Effective UseSection titled “Tips for Effective Use”
-
Start with default interval: The 60-second default provides a good balance between detail and log volume.
-
Focus on outliers: Components with significantly higher execution times than others are usually the best optimization targets.
-
Consider execution frequency: A component that takes 1ms but runs 1000 times per minute has more impact than one that takes 10ms but runs once per minute.
-
Watch for patterns: Execution times that increase over time may indicate memory leaks or resource exhaustion.
-
Disable when done: Always remove or comment out the runtime_stats component when you’re finished debugging.