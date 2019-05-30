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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Runtime Statistics

The runtime_stats component allows you to collect and analyze runtime performance statistics for all components in your ESPHome device. This is a powerful debugging and optimization tool that helps identify components that may be blocking the event loop or consuming excessive processing time.

WARNING

This component is intended for debugging and troubleshooting. While it can be temporarily enabled in production to diagnose issues, it should not be left enabled long-term because:

  • The statistics collection adds overhead to every component execution
  • It increases memory usage to store statistics
  • The periodic logging can clutter your logs

Enable it when needed to find problems, then disable it once your investigation is complete.

# Example configuration entry
runtime_stats:
  log_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • log_interval (Optional, Time): How often to log the statistics. Defaults to 60s.

    • Minimum value is 1s
    • Setting this too low will increase log spam

Understanding the Output

Section titled “Understanding the Output”

IMPORTANT

Wall time, not CPU time: Runtime statistics measure wall time (elapsed real time), not CPU time. This means the measured time includes any FreeRTOS context switches that occur while a component is executing. On single-core chips (ESP32-C3, C2, H2), Wi-Fi, BLE, and other system tasks share the same core and can preempt the main loop, inflating the measured times. On dual-core chips (ESP32, S3), system tasks mostly run on the protocol core (core 0) while the main loop runs on core 1, so measured times are much closer to actual CPU time spent in the component.

For example, the same bluetooth_proxy component may show avg=1.8ms on an ESP32-C3 but only avg=0.4ms on a dual-core ESP32. The C3 is slower, but not by as much as the numbers suggest — the difference is inflated by system task preemption on the single core.

Runtime statistics are still valuable for identifying blocking components, but keep in mind that the absolute times will appear higher than the actual CPU time consumed, especially on single-core FreeRTOS-based systems.

The component logs two types of statistics:

Period Statistics Shows statistics for the most recent logging interval. Useful for identifying transient performance issues.

Total Statistics Shows cumulative statistics since boot. Useful for understanding overall system behavior.

For each component, the following metrics are reported:

  • count: Number of times the component executed
  • avg: Average execution time in milliseconds
  • max: Maximum execution time observed
  • total: Total cumulative execution time

Components are sorted by total execution time (descending) to highlight the most impactful components first.

Main loop metrics

Section titled “Main loop metrics”

In addition to per-component timings, two main-loop lines are emitted in both the Period and Total sections. They describe the wall time spent in Application::loop() excluding the sleep/yield at the end of each iteration, so they reflect real work the CPU is doing for ESPHome — not idle time.

main_loop: line

  • iters: Number of main-loop iterations observed in this window.
  • active_avg: Average per-iteration active time (loop start to just before yield/sleep).
  • active_max: Largest single-iteration active time seen (outliers often point to a component that blocked the loop).
  • active_total: Sum of per-iteration active time across the window — i.e. total non-sleeping CPU time in the main loop.
  • overhead_total: active_total minus the sum of all per-component total times. Represents time spent in the main loop that is not attributable to any single component (scheduler dispatch, inter-component bookkeeping, framework glue).

main_loop_overhead_section: line

Breaks overhead_total down into three buckets so you can tell where overhead is being spent:

  • before: Time inside before_loop_tasks_ — scheduler dispatch and ISR enable_loop processing.
  • tail: Time inside after_loop_tasks_ plus the small prefix before stats recording. Normally near zero.
  • inter_component: Residual per-iteration bookkeeping that runs between components (set_current_component, per-component timing guard construction/destruction, feed_wdt_with_time calls, the for-loop itself).

A regression in before points at the scheduler or a component requesting enable_loop frequently from an ISR; a regression in inter_component points at the per-component dispatch path; tail should stay flat.

Example Output

Section titled “Example Output”

In the example below, overhead_total is the difference between active_total and the sum of per-component total times — for the period section, 479.1ms − (300.0 + 40.0 + 10.4)ms = 128.7ms. The three overhead-section buckets (before + tail + inter_component) sum back to overhead_total.

[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:042]: Component Runtime Statistics
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:043]:  Period stats (last 60000ms): 3 active components
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:066]:   wifi: count=60, avg=5.000ms, max=8.00ms, total=300.0ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:066]:   api: count=120, avg=0.333ms, max=1.00ms, total=40.0ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:066]:   sensor: count=600, avg=0.017ms, max=0.10ms, total=10.4ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:068]:   main_loop: iters=7650, active_avg=0.063ms, active_max=10.67ms, active_total=479.1ms, overhead_total=128.7ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:070]:   main_loop_overhead_section: before=45.0ms, tail=8.0ms, inter_component=75.7ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:072]:  Total stats (since boot): 3 active components
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:084]:   wifi: count=600, avg=5.000ms, max=8.00ms, total=3000.0ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:084]:   api: count=1200, avg=0.333ms, max=1.00ms, total=400.0ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:084]:   sensor: count=6000, avg=0.017ms, max=0.10ms, total=104.0ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:094]:   main_loop: iters=76500, active_avg=0.063ms, active_max=14.30ms, active_total=4791.0ms, overhead_total=1287.0ms
[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:096]:   main_loop_overhead_section: before=450.0ms, tail=80.0ms, inter_component=757.0ms

Use Cases

Section titled “Use Cases”

Identifying Blocking Components Look for components with high max times. These may be blocking the event loop and causing issues with other components.

Optimization Targets Components with high total times are good candidates for optimization, especially if they execute frequently.

Performance Regression Testing Compare statistics before and after changes to ensure performance hasn’t degraded.

Troubleshooting Timing Issues If components are missing deadlines or behaving erratically, runtime statistics can help identify the cause.

Tips for Effective Use

Section titled “Tips for Effective Use”

  1. Start with default interval: The 60-second default provides a good balance between detail and log volume.

  2. Focus on outliers: Components with significantly higher execution times than others are usually the best optimization targets.

  3. Consider execution frequency: A component that takes 1ms but runs 1000 times per minute has more impact than one that takes 10ms but runs once per minute.

  4. Watch for patterns: Execution times that increase over time may indicate memory leaks or resource exhaustion.

  5. Disable when done: Always remove or comment out the runtime_stats component when you’re finished debugging.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”