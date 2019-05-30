The runtime_stats component allows you to collect and analyze runtime performance statistics for all components in your ESPHome device. This is a powerful debugging and optimization tool that helps identify components that may be blocking the event loop or consuming excessive processing time.

WARNING This component is intended for debugging and troubleshooting. While it can be temporarily enabled in production to diagnose issues, it should not be left enabled long-term because: The statistics collection adds overhead to every component execution

It increases memory usage to store statistics

The periodic logging can clutter your logs Enable it when needed to find problems, then disable it once your investigation is complete.

# Example configuration entry runtime_stats : log_interval : 60s

log_interval (Optional, Time): How often to log the statistics. Defaults to 60s . Minimum value is 1s Setting this too low will increase log spam



Understanding the Output Section titled “Understanding the Output”

IMPORTANT Wall time, not CPU time: Runtime statistics measure wall time (elapsed real time), not CPU time. This means the measured time includes any FreeRTOS context switches that occur while a component is executing. On single-core chips (ESP32-C3, C2, H2), Wi-Fi, BLE, and other system tasks share the same core and can preempt the main loop, inflating the measured times. On dual-core chips (ESP32, S3), system tasks mostly run on the protocol core (core 0) while the main loop runs on core 1, so measured times are much closer to actual CPU time spent in the component. For example, the same bluetooth_proxy component may show avg=1.8ms on an ESP32-C3 but only avg=0.4ms on a dual-core ESP32. The C3 is slower, but not by as much as the numbers suggest — the difference is inflated by system task preemption on the single core. Runtime statistics are still valuable for identifying blocking components, but keep in mind that the absolute times will appear higher than the actual CPU time consumed, especially on single-core FreeRTOS-based systems.

The component logs two types of statistics:

Period Statistics Shows statistics for the most recent logging interval. Useful for identifying transient performance issues.

Total Statistics Shows cumulative statistics since boot. Useful for understanding overall system behavior.

For each component, the following metrics are reported:

count : Number of times the component executed

: Number of times the component executed avg : Average execution time in milliseconds

: Average execution time in milliseconds max : Maximum execution time observed

: Maximum execution time observed total: Total cumulative execution time

Components are sorted by total execution time (descending) to highlight the most impactful components first.

Main loop metrics Section titled “Main loop metrics”

In addition to per-component timings, two main-loop lines are emitted in both the Period and Total sections. They describe the wall time spent in Application::loop() excluding the sleep/yield at the end of each iteration, so they reflect real work the CPU is doing for ESPHome — not idle time.

main_loop: line

iters : Number of main-loop iterations observed in this window.

: Number of main-loop iterations observed in this window. active_avg : Average per-iteration active time (loop start to just before yield/sleep).

: Average per-iteration active time (loop start to just before yield/sleep). active_max : Largest single-iteration active time seen (outliers often point to a component that blocked the loop).

: Largest single-iteration active time seen (outliers often point to a component that blocked the loop). active_total : Sum of per-iteration active time across the window — i.e. total non-sleeping CPU time in the main loop.

: Sum of per-iteration active time across the window — i.e. total non-sleeping CPU time in the main loop. overhead_total: active_total minus the sum of all per-component total times. Represents time spent in the main loop that is not attributable to any single component (scheduler dispatch, inter-component bookkeeping, framework glue).

main_loop_overhead_section: line

Breaks overhead_total down into three buckets so you can tell where overhead is being spent:

before : Time inside before_loop_tasks_ — scheduler dispatch and ISR enable_loop processing.

: Time inside — scheduler dispatch and ISR processing. tail : Time inside after_loop_tasks_ plus the small prefix before stats recording. Normally near zero.

: Time inside plus the small prefix before stats recording. Normally near zero. inter_component: Residual per-iteration bookkeeping that runs between components ( set_current_component , per-component timing guard construction/destruction, feed_wdt_with_time calls, the for-loop itself).

A regression in before points at the scheduler or a component requesting enable_loop frequently from an ISR; a regression in inter_component points at the per-component dispatch path; tail should stay flat.

In the example below, overhead_total is the difference between active_total and the sum of per-component total times — for the period section, 479.1ms − (300.0 + 40.0 + 10.4)ms = 128.7ms . The three overhead-section buckets ( before + tail + inter_component ) sum back to overhead_total .

[09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:042]: Component Runtime Statistics [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:043]: Period stats (last 60000ms): 3 active components [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:066]: wifi: count=60, avg=5.000ms, max=8.00ms, total=300.0ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:066]: api: count=120, avg=0.333ms, max=1.00ms, total=40.0ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:066]: sensor: count=600, avg=0.017ms, max=0.10ms, total=10.4ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:068]: main_loop: iters=7650, active_avg=0.063ms, active_max=10.67ms, active_total=479.1ms, overhead_total=128.7ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:070]: main_loop_overhead_section: before=45.0ms, tail=8.0ms, inter_component=75.7ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:072]: Total stats (since boot): 3 active components [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:084]: wifi: count=600, avg=5.000ms, max=8.00ms, total=3000.0ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:084]: api: count=1200, avg=0.333ms, max=1.00ms, total=400.0ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:084]: sensor: count=6000, avg=0.017ms, max=0.10ms, total=104.0ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:094]: main_loop: iters=76500, active_avg=0.063ms, active_max=14.30ms, active_total=4791.0ms, overhead_total=1287.0ms [09:55:52][I][runtime_stats:096]: main_loop_overhead_section: before=450.0ms, tail=80.0ms, inter_component=757.0ms

Identifying Blocking Components Look for components with high max times. These may be blocking the event loop and causing issues with other components.

Optimization Targets Components with high total times are good candidates for optimization, especially if they execute frequently.

Performance Regression Testing Compare statistics before and after changes to ensure performance hasn’t degraded.

Troubleshooting Timing Issues If components are missing deadlines or behaving erratically, runtime statistics can help identify the cause.

Tips for Effective Use Section titled “Tips for Effective Use”