BH1900NUX Temperature Sensor
The
bh1900nux sensor platform allows you to use the BH1900NUX
(datasheet)
temperature sensor from Rohm Semiconductor with ESPHome.
The I²C bus must be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x48.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.
NOTE
The following features are not supported:
ALERT pin functionality and
TLOW/
THIGH configuration (thermostat mode).
Configurable I²C AddressesSection titled “Configurable I²C Addresses”
The BH1900NUX provides 3 address pins (A0, A1, A2) to set the I²C address by connecting them to VCC (1) or GND (0). This allows 8 possible addresses:
|Address
|A0
|A1
|A2
0x48
|0
|0
|0
0x49
|0
|0
|1
0x4A
|0
|1
|0
0x4B
|0
|1
|1
0x4C
|1
|0
|0
0x4D
|1
|0
|1
0x4E
|1
|1
|0
0x4F
|1
|1
|1