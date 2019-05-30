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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BH1900NUX Temperature Sensor

The bh1900nux sensor platform allows you to use the BH1900NUX (datasheet) temperature sensor from Rohm Semiconductor with ESPHome. The I²C bus must be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BH1900NUX-EVK-001 Evaluation Board 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: bh1900nux
    name: "BH1900NUX Temperature"
    address: 0x48
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x48.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

NOTE

The following features are not supported: ALERT pin functionality and TLOW/THIGH configuration (thermostat mode).

Configurable I²C Addresses

Section titled “Configurable I²C Addresses”

The BH1900NUX provides 3 address pins (A0, A1, A2) to set the I²C address by connecting them to VCC (1) or GND (0). This allows 8 possible addresses:

AddressA0A1A2
0x48000
0x49001
0x4A010
0x4B011
0x4C100
0x4D101
0x4E110
0x4F111

See Also

Section titled “See Also”