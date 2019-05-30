BH1900NUX Temperature Sensor

The bh1900nux sensor platform allows you to use the BH1900NUX (datasheet) temperature sensor from Rohm Semiconductor with ESPHome. The I²C bus must be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bh1900nux name : " BH1900NUX Temperature " address : 0x48 update_interval : 60s

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x48 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Sensor.

NOTE The following features are not supported: ALERT pin functionality and TLOW / THIGH configuration (thermostat mode).

Configurable I²C Addresses Section titled “Configurable I²C Addresses”

The BH1900NUX provides 3 address pins (A0, A1, A2) to set the I²C address by connecting them to VCC (1) or GND (0). This allows 8 possible addresses: