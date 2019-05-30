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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HC8 CO₂ Sensor

The hc8 sensor platform allows you to use HC8 CO₂ sensors.

HC8 CO₂ Sensor
HC8 CO₂ Sensor.

As the communication with the HC8 sensor is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the HC8 and the tx_pin connected to the RX Pin of the HC8 (it’s switched because the TX/RX labels are from the perspective of the HC8). Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hc8
    co2:
      name: HC8 CO2 Value

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”

  • co2 (Optional): The CO₂ data from the sensor in parts per million (ppm). All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.

  • warmup_time (Optional, Time): The sensor has a warmup period during which it returns inaccurate readings (e.g., 500ppm, 505ppm). This setting discards readings until the warmup time has elapsed (returning NaN during warmup). The datasheet specifies a 10-minute preheating time for full accuracy, with 90% accuracy achieved after 3 minutes. Empirical evidence shows that reasonable values are usually returned after about 1 minute. Defaults to 75s.

hc8.calibrate Action

Section titled “hc8.calibrate Action”

This action executes baseline calibration command on the sensor with the given ID.

Before executing baseline calibration, ensure the HC8 sensor has been operating in a stable gas environment (with known CO₂ concentration) for at least 2 minutes.

Warning: Only calibrate the sensor in a known stable environment (e.g., outdoors or in a well-ventilated room). Incorrect calibration will result in inaccurate readings.

on_...:
  then:
    - hc8.calibrate:
        id: my_hc8_id
        baseline: 420  # Current outdoor CO₂ level

You can provide an action to perform from Home Assistant

api:
  actions:
    - action: hc8_calibrate
      variables:
        my_baseline: int
      then:
        - hc8.calibrate:
            id: my_hc8_id
            baseline: !lambda 'return my_baseline;'

See Also

Section titled “See Also”