ESPHome 2021.12.0 - 11th December 2021

State of the Open Smart Home Section titled “State of the Open Smart Home”

Today is the State of the Open Smart Home hosted by Nabu Casa, Home Assistant & ESPHome and we’ll be joined by our friends from WLED, Z-Wave JS, Stanford’s OVAL lab and Northeastern University to talk about our work on making this vision a reality.

Where: YouTube

When: Today, Saturday, December 11, at 11am PST / 8pm CET

This release brings buttons from Home Assistant. Many times there have been questions on how to simply trigger automations from the Home Assistant frontend with a button so here you go. Here is a very simple example:

button : - platform : template name : Test Button on_press : then : - logger.log : " The button was pressed!!! "

Multiple WiFi networks with static IP Section titled “Multiple WiFi networks with static IP”

This release has a fix that allows using multiple networks each with their own static IP address configuration. When using these options, you must also set wifi -> use_address when installing new firmware as ESPHome cannot know which IP address to use automatically.

The Dashboard and secrets Section titled “The Dashboard and secrets”

The ESPHome Dashboard will now save the wifi credentials as secrets ( wifi_ssid / wifi_password ) for future use. If you are already using these secrets, then the dashboard will not ask for credentials and will configure using them for you.

The dashboard also now can view the logs straight from a serial connected device via the web browser. It will show up as an option when choosing the method to view them.

NEC remote protocol Section titled “NEC remote protocol”

In this version, the order of transferring bits was corrected from MSB to LSB in accordance with the NEC standard. Therefore, if the configuration file has come from an earlier version of ESPhome, it is necessary to reverse the order of the address and command bits when moving to 2021.12 or above. For example, address: 0x84ED , command: 0x13EC becomes 0xB721 and 0x37C8 respectively.

esphome#2637 adds new functionality to the Tuya cover component, but at the same time removes the “soft” inversion of the direction. Instead, it seems that most if not all tuya covers have a “hidden” datapoint that sets the direction on the secondary MCU. See the documentation for the new configuration options.

Set text sensor state property to filter output esphome#2893 by @oxan

Allow button POST on press from web server esphome#2913 by @wilberforce

Don’t disable idle task WDT when it’s not enabled esphome#2856 by @oxan

Fix MQTT button press action esphome#2917 by @oxan

Require arduino in webserver for better validation esphome#2941 by @jesserockz

Only allow internal pins for dht sensor esphome#2940 by @jesserockz

Workaround installing as editable package not working esphome#2936 by @jesserockz

Remove -e for hassio images esphome#2964 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

pmsx003: add support for new PMS5003S device esphome#2710 by @NeoAcheron (new-feature)

Add climate on_state trigger esphome#2707 by @dudanov (new-feature)

Add greeyac protocol to IR Climate / HeatpumpIR esphome#2694 by @cmroche (new-feature)

Provide an option to select unique_id generator esphome#2701 by @kbialek (new-feature)

Ignore secrets yaml on command line esphome#2715 by @cvwillegen (new-feature)

Add max_telegram_length option to dsmr esphome#2674 by @mmakaay (new-feature)

Relax the icon validator to allow non-mdi icons esphome#2764 by @paulmonigatti (new-feature)

Add support for P1 Data Request pin control esphome#2676 by @mmakaay (new-feature)

Add support for sdp8xx esphome#2779 by @martgras (new-feature)

Add map filter for text sensors esphome#2761 by @oxan (new-feature)

Optionally show internal components on the web server esphome#2627 by @mechanarchy (new-feature)

cse7766: add energy sensor esphome#2822 by @ianchi (new-feature)

Allow Git credentials to be loaded from secrets esphome#2825 by @mechanarchy (new-feature)

Expand uart invert feature to ESP8266 esphome#1727 by @Lewn (new-feature)

Add ble_client binary_output esphome#2200 by @tekmaven (new-integration)

Add support for button entities esphome#2824 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Fix NEC protocol implementation esphome#2534 by @dudanov (breaking-change)

Tuya Cover improvements esphome#2637 by @pauln (breaking-change)

Feed watchdog during OTA esphome#2852 by @oxan

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211206.0 esphome#2870 by @jesserockz

tlc59208f : fix compilation error esphome#2867 by @martgras

ADC: Turn verbose the debugging “got voltage” esphome#2863 by @CarlosGS

SPS30 : fix i2c read size esphome#2866 by @martgras

Fix MCP23x17 not disabling pullup after config change esphome#2855 by @oxan

Ignore already stopped dhcp for ethernet esphome#2862 by @madron

Add endpoint to fetch secrets keys esphome#2873 by @jesserockz

Adopt using wifi secrets that should exist at this point esphome#2874 by @jesserockz

Allow wizard to specify secrets esphome#2875 by @jesserockz

Feed watchdog when no component loops esphome#2857 by @oxan

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211207.0 esphome#2877 by @jesserockz

Feed watchdog while setting up OTA esphome#2876 by @CarlosGS

Use new platform component config blocks for wizard esphome#2885 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211208.0 esphome#2887 by @jesserockz

Fix published state for modbus number esphome#2894 by @jesserockz

Modbus number/output use write single esphome#2896 by @glmnet

Fix for two points setting when fan_only_cooling is disabled esphome#2903 by @kbx81

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211211.0 esphome#2904 by @jesserockz