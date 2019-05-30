TTP229 Capacitive Touch Sensor
The
ttp229 component allows you to use your TTP229 datasheet
Capacitive Touch Sensor with ESPHome.
There are two types of this sensor:
- ttp229_lsf: The I²C version of the sensor, uses SDA+SCL pins.
- ttp229_bsf: The pin-based version of the sensor, uses SDO+SCL pins.
Section titled “ttp229_lsf Component”
ttp229_lsf Component
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this sensor.
Section titled “ttp229_lsf Binary Sensor”
ttp229_lsf Binary Sensor
Configuration variables:
- channel (Required, int): The channel number at the TTP229 the touchkey is connected to.
- All other options from Binary Sensor.
Section titled “ttp229_bsf Component”
ttp229_bsf Component
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.
Base Configuration:
-
sdo_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin the SDO pin is connected to.
-
scl_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin the SCL pin is connected to.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this component.
Section titled “ttp229_bsf Binary Sensor”
ttp229_bsf Binary Sensor
Configuration variables:
- channel (Required, int): The channel number at the TTP229 the touchkey is connected to.
- All other options from Binary Sensor.