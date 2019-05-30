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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TTP229 Capacitive Touch Sensor

The ttp229 component allows you to use your TTP229 datasheet Capacitive Touch Sensor with ESPHome.

There are two types of this sensor:

  • ttp229_lsf: The I²C version of the sensor, uses SDA+SCL pins.
  • ttp229_bsf: The pin-based version of the sensor, uses SDO+SCL pins.
TTP229 Capacitive Touch Sensor. Image by RobotDyn.

ttp229_lsf Component

Section titled “ttp229_lsf Component”
# Example configuration entry
ttp229_lsf:


binary_sensor:
  - platform: ttp229_lsf
    name: TTP229 Channel 0
    channel: 0

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this sensor.

ttp229_lsf Binary Sensor

Section titled “ttp229_lsf Binary Sensor”

Configuration variables:

  • channel (Required, int): The channel number at the TTP229 the touchkey is connected to.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

ttp229_bsf Component

Section titled “ttp229_bsf Component”
# Example configuration entry
ttp229_bsf:
  sdo_pin: D0
  scl_pin: D1


binary_sensor:
  - platform: ttp229_bsf
    name: TTP229 Channel 0
    channel: 0

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.

Base Configuration:

  • sdo_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin the SDO pin is connected to.

  • scl_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin the SCL pin is connected to.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this component.

ttp229_bsf Binary Sensor

Section titled “ttp229_bsf Binary Sensor”

Configuration variables:

  • channel (Required, int): The channel number at the TTP229 the touchkey is connected to.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”