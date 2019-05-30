The ttp229 component allows you to use your TTP229 datasheet Capacitive Touch Sensor with ESPHome.

There are two types of this sensor:

ttp229_lsf : The I²C version of the sensor, uses SDA+SCL pins.

: The I²C version of the sensor, uses SDA+SCL pins. ttp229_bsf: The pin-based version of the sensor, uses SDO+SCL pins.

TTP229 Capacitive Touch Sensor. Image by RobotDyn.

# Example configuration entry ttp229_lsf : binary_sensor : - platform : ttp229_lsf name : TTP229 Channel 0 channel : 0

The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this sensor.

Configuration variables:

channel ( Required , int): The channel number at the TTP229 the touchkey is connected to.

( , int): The channel number at the TTP229 the touchkey is connected to. All other options from Binary Sensor.

# Example configuration entry ttp229_bsf : sdo_pin : D0 scl_pin : D1 binary_sensor : - platform : ttp229_bsf name : TTP229 Channel 0 channel : 0

The configuration is made up of two parts: The central component, and individual Binary sensors per channel.

Base Configuration:

sdo_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin the SDO pin is connected to.

scl_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin the SCL pin is connected to.

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this component.

Configuration variables: