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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sun

The sun component allows you to track the sun’s position in the sky. Calculations are done every 60 seconds.

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”
# Example configuration entry
sun:
  latitude: 48.8584°
  longitude: 2.2945°


# At least one time source is required
time:
  - platform: homeassistant

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • latitude (Required, float): The latitude for performing the calculation.
  • longitude (Required, float): The longitude for performing the calculation.
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Triggers

Section titled “Triggers”
# Example configuration entry
sun:
  latitude: 48.8584°
  longitude: 2.2945°


  on_sunrise:
    - then:
        - logger.log: Good morning!
    # Custom elevation, will be called shortly after the trigger above.
    - elevation: 
      then:
        - logger.log: Good morning 2!


  on_sunset:
    - then:
        - logger.log: Good evening!

  • on_sunrise (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform at sunrise when the sun crosses a specified angle.

    • elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to cross. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).

  • on_sunset (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform at sunset when the sun crosses a specified angle.

    • elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to cross. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

Additionally, the sun component exposes its values over a sensor platform.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: sun
    name: Sun Elevation
    type: elevation
  - platform: sun
    name: Sun Azimuth
    type: azimuth

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • type (Required, string): The type of value to track. One of elevation and azimuth.

  • All other options from Sensor.

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”

Other properties like the next sunset time can be read out with the sun text_sensor platform.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: sun
    name: Sun Next Sunrise
    type: sunrise
  - platform: sun
    name: Sun Next Sunset
    type: sunset

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • type (Required, string): The type of value to track. One of sunrise and sunset.

  • elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to calculate the next sunrise/sunset event for. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).

  • format (Optional, string): The format to format the time value with, see strftime for more information. Defaults to %X.

  • All other options from Text Sensor.

sun.is_above_horizon / sun.is_below_horizon Conditions

Section titled “sun.is_above_horizon / sun.is_below_horizon Conditions”

The sun.is_above_horizon and sun.is_below_horizon conditions allow you to check if the sun is currently above or below the horizon.

on_...:
  - if:
      condition:
        - sun.is_above_horizon:
      then:
        - logger.log: Sun is above horizon!

See Also

Section titled “See Also”