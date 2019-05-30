Sun
The
sun component allows you to track the sun’s position in the sky. Calculations are done every 60 seconds.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
- latitude (Required, float): The latitude for performing the calculation.
- longitude (Required, float): The longitude for performing the calculation.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
-
on_sunrise (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform at sunrise when the sun crosses a specified angle.
- elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to cross. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).
-
on_sunset (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform at sunset when the sun crosses a specified angle.
- elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to cross. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
Additionally, the sun component exposes its values over a sensor platform.
-
type (Required, string): The type of value to track. One of
elevationand
azimuth.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Other properties like the next sunset time can be read out with the sun text_sensor platform.
-
type (Required, string): The type of value to track. One of
sunriseand
sunset.
-
elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to calculate the next sunrise/sunset event for. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).
-
format (Optional, string): The format to format the time value with, see strftime for more information. Defaults to
%X.
-
All other options from Text Sensor.
Section titled “sun.is_above_horizon / sun.is_below_horizon Conditions”
sun.is_above_horizon /
sun.is_below_horizon Conditions
The
sun.is_above_horizon and
sun.is_below_horizon conditions
allow you to check if the sun is currently above or below the horizon.