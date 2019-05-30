The sun component allows you to track the sun’s position in the sky. Calculations are done every 60 seconds.

# Example configuration entry sun : latitude : 48.8584° longitude : 2.2945° # At least one time source is required time : - platform : homeassistant

latitude ( Required , float): The latitude for performing the calculation.

( , float): The latitude for performing the calculation. longitude ( Required , float): The longitude for performing the calculation.

( , float): The longitude for performing the calculation. id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

# Example configuration entry sun : latitude : 48.8584° longitude : 2.2945° on_sunrise : - then : - logger.log : Good morning! # Custom elevation, will be called shortly after the trigger above. - elevation : 5° then : - logger.log : Good morning 2! on_sunset : - then : - logger.log : Good evening!

on_sunrise (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform at sunrise when the sun crosses a specified angle. elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to cross. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).

on_sunset (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform at sunset when the sun crosses a specified angle. elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to cross. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).



Additionally, the sun component exposes its values over a sensor platform.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sun name : Sun Elevation type : elevation - platform : sun name : Sun Azimuth type : azimuth

type ( Required , string): The type of value to track. One of elevation and azimuth .

All other options from Sensor.

Other properties like the next sunset time can be read out with the sun text_sensor platform.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : sun name : Sun Next Sunrise type : sunrise - platform : sun name : Sun Next Sunset type : sunset

type ( Required , string): The type of value to track. One of sunrise and sunset .

elevation (Optional, float): The elevation to calculate the next sunrise/sunset event for. Defaults to -0.833° (the horizon, slightly less than 0° to compensate for atmospheric refraction).

format (Optional, string): The format to format the time value with, see strftime for more information. Defaults to %X .

All other options from Text Sensor.

The sun.is_above_horizon and sun.is_below_horizon conditions allow you to check if the sun is currently above or below the horizon.