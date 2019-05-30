The uart event platform monitors incoming data on the UART bus and triggers events when predefined byte sequences are detected. Patterns are matched against the end of received data, making them ideal for detecting message terminators or commands with known endings.

# Example configuration entry event : - platform : uart name : " UART Event " event_types : - " string_event_A " : " *A# " - " bytes_event_B " : [ 0x2A , 0x42 , 0x23 ]