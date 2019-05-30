The bmi160 sensor platform allows you to use your BMI160 Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet, SparkFun) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

This component only does some basic filtering and no calibration. Due to the complexity of this sensor and the amount of possible configuration options, you should probably create an external component by copying and modifying the existing code if you want a specific new feature. Supporting all possible use cases would be quite hard.

BMI160 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bmi160 address : 0x68 update_interval : 60s acceleration_x : name : " BMI160 Accel X " acceleration_y : name : " BMI160 Accel Y " acceleration_z : name : " BMI160 Accel z " gyroscope_x : name : " BMI160 Gyro X " gyroscope_y : name : " BMI160 Gyro Y " gyroscope_z : name : " BMI160 Gyro z " temperature : name : " BMI160 Temperature "