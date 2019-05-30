OpenEnergyMonitor EmonTx Sensors
The
emontx component allows you to use ESPHome to create a connection to an OpenEnergyMonitor emonTX via a supported device (ESP32 recommended).
This component is a global hub that establishes the connection to the EmonTx via UART bus and translates the received data.
Using the emontx sensors, you can then create sensors for Home Assistant that track voltage, current, power as measured by CTs (up to 12), pulse data, and temperature depending on the configuration of the emonTX.
The component can send data to an MQTT Broker either as JSON or as individual topics to be consumed by any system.
This component can also be used to send data to a remote emoncms instance such as emoncms via HTTP or a locally hosted system via HTTP or MQTT. Working directly with emoncms seamlessly is a key benefit of this component, allowing you to integrate your energy monitoring data with powerful visualization and analysis tools.
Hardware SetupSection titled “Hardware Setup”
The EmonTx can be connected to your ESP device via the serial UART interface.
Depending on your emontx version, an expansion board may be available in the shop that will simplify the wiring. You can also use the standard EmonTx without an expansion board, but you will need to wire the UART/Vcc/Gnd pins manually.
Make sure the EmonTx is configured to output data in JSON format. The default baud rate for communication is 115200.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
As the communication with the EmonTx is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the data pin of the EmonTx and with the baud rate set to 115200.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
In
emontx platform:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation or multiple hubs.
- uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
- on_json (Optional): An automation that will be triggered whenever new JSON data is received from the EmonTx. Within this trigger, the
raw_jsonvariable (string type) contains the received JSON data as a string. A parsed JSON object is also available as the
jsonvariable (JsonObject type), which can be used to access and manipulate specific fields in the JSON data.
- on_data (Optional): An automation that will be triggered for every serial line received from the EmonTx (both plain text and JSON). Within this trigger, the
datavariable (string type) contains the received line. This is useful for debugging, logging all serial output, or handling configuration responses from the EmonTx.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “emontx.send_command Action”
emontx.send_command Action
Send a command string to the EmonTx device via UART. A newline character is appended automatically.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the EmonTx hub.
- command (Required, string, templatable): The command string to send.
Quick StartSection titled “Quick Start”
Here is a minimal working configuration to get started with basic sensor readings from the EmonTx:
This will create three sensors in Home Assistant tracking voltage, power, and energy from the first CT channel. See the Sensors section below for all available sensor types and their tag names.
SensorsSection titled “Sensors”
The EmonTx component provides several sensors that can be used to monitor various parameters:
- Power: Calculates the power consumption based on the voltage and current readings.
- Energy: Accumulates the energy consumption over time.
- Voltage: Measures the voltage of the mains supply.
- Current: Measures the current flowing through the connected CT clamps.
- Power Factor: Calculates the power factor based on the voltage and current readings.
- Pulse: Measures the number of pulses from the connected pulse sensor (interface S0 for example).
- Temperature: Reports temperatures of connected Dallas DS18B20 sensors.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
- platform (Required): Set to
emontx.
- tag_name (Required, string): The JSON key name from the EmonTx data to map to this sensor. See Sensor Indexing for all available tag names.
- All other standard sensor configuration variables are also available.
Predefined Sensor ConfigurationSection titled “Predefined Sensor Configuration”
Each type of sensor in the EmonTx component has predefined configuration parameters:
Power (P)Section titled “Power (P)”
Power sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: W (Watt)
- Device Class: power
- State Class: measurement
- Accuracy: 0 decimal place
Energy (E)Section titled “Energy (E)”
Energy sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: Wh (Watt-hours)
- Device Class: energy
- State Class: total_increasing
- Accuracy: 0 decimal places
Voltage (V)Section titled “Voltage (V)”
Voltage sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: V (Volt)
- Device Class: voltage
- State Class: measurement
- Accuracy: 2 decimal places
Current (I)Section titled “Current (I)”
Current sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: A (Ampere)
- Device Class: current
- State Class: measurement
- Accuracy: 2 decimal places
Power Factor (PF)Section titled “Power Factor (PF)”
Power factor sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: (dimensionless)
- Device Class: power_factor
- State Class: measurement
- Accuracy: 2 decimal places
Temperature (T)Section titled “Temperature (T)”
Temperature sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: °C (Celsius)
- Device Class: temperature
- State Class: measurement
- Accuracy: 2 decimal places
Pulse (PULSE)Section titled “Pulse (PULSE)”
Pulse sensors have the following default configuration:
- Unit of Measurement: pulses
- Accuracy: 0 decimal places (whole numbers)
These predefined configurations can be overridden in your YAML configuration if needed.
Sensor IndexingSection titled “Sensor Indexing”
The EmonTx sensors use a specific indexing scheme that depends on the physical configuration of your EmonTx device:
Voltage (V1-V3)Section titled “Voltage (V1-V3)”
Voltage sensors are indexed based on your power system configuration:
- Vrms: Voltage reading for single-phase systems. Automatic defaults are not applied for this tag — you must manually specify
unit_of_measurement,
device_class, and
state_class.
- V1: Voltage reading for phase 1 in multi-phase systems
- V2: Voltage reading for phase 2 in multi-phase systems
- V3: Voltage reading for phase 3 in three-phase systems
Power (P1-P12)Section titled “Power (P1-P12)”
Power sensors are indexed based on the CT clamp connections:
- P1-P6: Power readings for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx
- P7-P12: Power readings for CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present
Energy (E1-E12)Section titled “Energy (E1-E12)”
Energy sensors follow the same indexing scheme as power sensors:
- E1-E6: Energy accumulation for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx
- E7-E12: Energy accumulation for CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present
Current (I1-I12)Section titled “Current (I1-I12)”
Current sensors are indexed according to the CT inputs:
- I1-I6: Current readings from CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx
- I7-I12: Current readings from CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present
Power Factor (PF1-PF12)Section titled “Power Factor (PF1-PF12)”
Power factor sensors follow the same indexing as the CT inputs:
- PF1-PF6: Power factor for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx
- PF7-PF12: Power factor for CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present
Temperature (T1-T3)Section titled “Temperature (T1-T3)”
Temperature sensors are indexed according to the connected temperature probes:
- T1-T3: Readings from up to 3 temperature sensors (usually DS18B20)
Pulse (PULSE, DIGPULSE, ANAPULSE)Section titled “Pulse (PULSE, DIGPULSE, ANAPULSE)”
The
pulse sensor is a single counter input and doesn’t use indexing.
The actual availability of sensors depends on your specific EmonTx configuration and firmware. Not all sensor indexes may be active or report values in your setup.
For example, in a single-phase system, only Vrms/V1 will provide readings, while V2 and V3 won’t be available.
To check what sensors are available in your EmonTx, you can refer to the EmonTx documentation or the firmware configuration. You can also use the ESPHome logs to see which sensors are reporting data.
For example:
Example of Sensor ConfigurationSection titled “Example of Sensor Configuration”
Here is an example of how to configure the EmonTx sensors in your ESPHome YAML configuration:
Data Forwarding with on_jsonSection titled “Data Forwarding with on_json”
The
on_json trigger provides a flexible way to handle the JSON data received from the EmonTx. You can use this trigger to:
- Forward data to local/remote emoncms via HTTP
- Forward data to a local emoncms instance via MQTT
- Send data to any local/remote HTTP endpoint
- Publish data to MQTT topics
- Process or transform the data before forwarding
- Implement custom logic based on the received data
Emoncms ForwardingSection titled “Emoncms Forwarding”
WARNING
If you do not use the API component, ie the module is exclusively used for forwarding data to Emoncms and it’s not connected to any Home Assistant instance, you must remove the
api: configuration or set
reboot_timeout: 0s, otherwise the ESP will reboot every 15 minutes because no client connected to the native API.
Forwarding to emoncms via HTTPSection titled “Forwarding to emoncms via HTTP”
To forward data to emoncms via HTTP, you can use the
http_request.post action within the
on_json trigger:
NOTE
Strictly speaking, the
fulljson value should be URL-encoded in a
application/x-www-form-urlencoded body. In practice, the emoncms PHP backend accepts the raw JSON string without encoding.
The emoncms API key must be a Read/Write API key. Read-only API keys will not work for posting data. You can find your Read/Write API key in the emoncms web interface under My Account > API Keys.
The
nodeparameter must be compliant with what emoncms expects. Depending on your emoncms server configuration, this could be a numeric ID (like “1”) or a string identifier. Check your emoncms server documentation to ensure you’re using the correct node format.
If you want to send data to a non-EmonCMS server, you will need to adapt the
http_request.postaction to match the requirements of your desired endpoint. For example, to send data as JSON to a generic REST API, you might use:
See the ESPHome HTTP Request documentation for more details on customizing requests.
Forwarding to emoncms via MQTTSection titled “Forwarding to emoncms via MQTT”
To forward data to a local emoncms via MQTT, you can use the
mqtt.publish action within the
on_json trigger:
With this configuration, the raw JSON data will be published to the topic
emon/emontx.
The topic
emon/emontx follows the emoncms default format: the
emon prefix is what the emoncms MQTT service subscribes to for incoming data, and
emontx is the Node name under which the data will appear in emoncms.
Combined ExampleSection titled “Combined Example”
You can combine both HTTP and MQTT forwarding in a single configuration:
With this configuration, the raw JSON data will be published to the topic
emon/emontx on the local MQTT broker
192.168.1.10. It will also be sent to the remote emoncms server using HTTP POST requests.
Filtering JSON Data Before ForwardingSection titled “Filtering JSON Data Before Forwarding”
One advantage of using the
on_json trigger is that you can process the JSON data before forwarding it. This is particularly useful when not all CT clamps are connected to your EmonTx, resulting in values that are always zero.
You can filter the JSON directly within the http_request.post action:
This example removes the unused CT values (P4, P5, P6, E4, E5, E6) from the JSON object before forwarding it to emoncms. The
serializeJson(json, filtered_json) function converts the modified JSON object back to a string for the HTTP request.
The same filtering can be applied to the MQTT payload if you are also publishing to MQTT:
MQTT IntegrationSection titled “MQTT Integration”
This integration is typically intended to forward data to a non-Home Assistant system, such as Jeedom, Domoticz, or a custom MQTT consumer.
WARNING
If you enable
mqtt forwarding and you do not use the API component, ie the module is exclusively used for forwarding data via MQTT and it’s not connected to any Home Assistant instance, you must remove the
api: configuration or set
reboot_timeout: 0s, otherwise the ESP will reboot every 15 minutes because no client connected to the native API.
If the MQTT component is configured in your ESPHome device, all emontx sensors defined in the configuration will be automatically published to MQTT topics following ESPHome’s standard structure:
<topic_prefix>/sensor/<sensor_name>/state
Where
<topic_prefix> defaults to the device name and
<sensor_name> is derived from the sensor’s
name: field (lowercased, with spaces replaced by underscores).
For example, with device name
emontx_living_room and the sensors defined below, data will be published to:
emontx_living_room/sensor/voltage/statefor the sensor named “Voltage”
emontx_living_room/sensor/energy_ct2/statefor the sensor named “Energy CT2”
Only sensor(s) defined in the configuration will be published (see Sensors).
Example:
You can customize the MQTT topic prefix by setting
topic_prefix in the
mqtt configuration.
See the MQTT documentation for more details on how to configure MQTT topics.