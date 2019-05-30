OpenEnergyMonitor EmonTx Sensors

The emontx component allows you to use ESPHome to create a connection to an OpenEnergyMonitor emonTX via a supported device (ESP32 recommended). This component is a global hub that establishes the connection to the EmonTx via UART bus and translates the received data. Using the emontx sensors, you can then create sensors for Home Assistant that track voltage, current, power as measured by CTs (up to 12), pulse data, and temperature depending on the configuration of the emonTX.

The component can send data to an MQTT Broker either as JSON or as individual topics to be consumed by any system.

This component can also be used to send data to a remote emoncms instance such as emoncms via HTTP or a locally hosted system via HTTP or MQTT. Working directly with emoncms seamlessly is a key benefit of this component, allowing you to integrate your energy monitoring data with powerful visualization and analysis tools.

OpenEnergyMonitor EmonTx.

The EmonTx can be connected to your ESP device via the serial UART interface.

Depending on your emontx version, an expansion board may be available in the shop that will simplify the wiring. You can also use the standard EmonTx without an expansion board, but you will need to wire the UART/Vcc/Gnd pins manually.

Make sure the EmonTx is configured to output data in JSON format. The default baud rate for communication is 115200.

As the communication with the EmonTx is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the data pin of the EmonTx and with the baud rate set to 115200.

# Example configuration entry uart : id : emontx_uart # using UART2 rx_pin : GPIO16 tx_pin : GPIO17 baud_rate : 115200 rx_buffer_size : 2048 emontx : id : myemontx on_json : - then : # Actions to perform when JSON data is received, for example: - logger.log : format : " Received JSON: %s " args : [ raw_json.c_str() ]

In emontx platform:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation or multiple hubs.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation or multiple hubs. uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses. on_json (Optional): An automation that will be triggered whenever new JSON data is received from the EmonTx. Within this trigger, the raw_json variable (string type) contains the received JSON data as a string. A parsed JSON object is also available as the json variable (JsonObject type), which can be used to access and manipulate specific fields in the JSON data.

(Optional): An automation that will be triggered whenever new JSON data is received from the EmonTx. Within this trigger, the variable (string type) contains the received JSON data as a string. A parsed JSON object is also available as the variable (JsonObject type), which can be used to access and manipulate specific fields in the JSON data. on_data (Optional): An automation that will be triggered for every serial line received from the EmonTx (both plain text and JSON). Within this trigger, the data variable (string type) contains the received line. This is useful for debugging, logging all serial output, or handling configuration responses from the EmonTx.

Send a command string to the EmonTx device via UART. A newline character is appended automatically.

button : - platform : template name : " Request EmonTx Version " on_press : - emontx.send_command : id : myemontx command : " v "

id (Required, ID): The ID of the EmonTx hub.

(Required, ID): The ID of the EmonTx hub. command (Required, string, templatable): The command string to send.

Here is a minimal working configuration to get started with basic sensor readings from the EmonTx:

uart : id : emontx_uart rx_pin : GPIO16 tx_pin : GPIO17 baud_rate : 115200 rx_buffer_size : 2048 emontx : sensor : - platform : emontx tag_name : " V1 " # Use "V1"-"V3" for multi-phase; see Sensor Indexing for "Vrms" (single-phase) name : " Voltage " - platform : emontx tag_name : " P1 " name : " Power CT1 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " E1 " name : " Energy CT1 "

This will create three sensors in Home Assistant tracking voltage, power, and energy from the first CT channel. See the Sensors section below for all available sensor types and their tag names.

The EmonTx component provides several sensors that can be used to monitor various parameters:

Power : Calculates the power consumption based on the voltage and current readings.

: Calculates the power consumption based on the voltage and current readings. Energy : Accumulates the energy consumption over time.

: Accumulates the energy consumption over time. Voltage : Measures the voltage of the mains supply.

: Measures the voltage of the mains supply. Current : Measures the current flowing through the connected CT clamps.

: Measures the current flowing through the connected CT clamps. Power Factor : Calculates the power factor based on the voltage and current readings.

: Calculates the power factor based on the voltage and current readings. Pulse : Measures the number of pulses from the connected pulse sensor (interface S0 for example).

: Measures the number of pulses from the connected pulse sensor (interface S0 for example). Temperature: Reports temperatures of connected Dallas DS18B20 sensors.

platform (Required): Set to emontx .

(Required): Set to . tag_name (Required, string): The JSON key name from the EmonTx data to map to this sensor. See Sensor Indexing for all available tag names.

(Required, string): The JSON key name from the EmonTx data to map to this sensor. See Sensor Indexing for all available tag names. All other standard sensor configuration variables are also available.

Predefined Sensor Configuration Section titled “Predefined Sensor Configuration”

Each type of sensor in the EmonTx component has predefined configuration parameters:

Power sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: W (Watt)

Device Class: power

State Class: measurement

Accuracy: 0 decimal place

Energy sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: Wh (Watt-hours)

Device Class: energy

State Class: total_increasing

Accuracy: 0 decimal places

Voltage sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: V (Volt)

Device Class: voltage

State Class: measurement

Accuracy: 2 decimal places

Current sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: A (Ampere)

Device Class: current

State Class: measurement

Accuracy: 2 decimal places

Power factor sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: (dimensionless)

Device Class: power_factor

State Class: measurement

Accuracy: 2 decimal places

Temperature sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: °C (Celsius)

Device Class: temperature

State Class: measurement

Accuracy: 2 decimal places

Pulse sensors have the following default configuration:

Unit of Measurement: pulses

Accuracy: 0 decimal places (whole numbers)

These predefined configurations can be overridden in your YAML configuration if needed.

The EmonTx sensors use a specific indexing scheme that depends on the physical configuration of your EmonTx device:

Voltage sensors are indexed based on your power system configuration:

Vrms : Voltage reading for single-phase systems. Automatic defaults are not applied for this tag — you must manually specify unit_of_measurement , device_class , and state_class .

: Voltage reading for single-phase systems. Automatic defaults are not applied for this tag — you must manually specify , , and . V1 : Voltage reading for phase 1 in multi-phase systems

: Voltage reading for phase 1 in multi-phase systems V2 : Voltage reading for phase 2 in multi-phase systems

: Voltage reading for phase 2 in multi-phase systems V3: Voltage reading for phase 3 in three-phase systems

Power sensors are indexed based on the CT clamp connections:

P1-P6 : Power readings for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx

: Power readings for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx P7-P12: Power readings for CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present

Energy sensors follow the same indexing scheme as power sensors:

E1-E6 : Energy accumulation for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx

: Energy accumulation for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx E7-E12: Energy accumulation for CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present

Current sensors are indexed according to the CT inputs:

I1-I6 : Current readings from CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx

: Current readings from CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx I7-I12: Current readings from CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present

Power factor sensors follow the same indexing as the CT inputs:

PF1-PF6 : Power factor for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx

: Power factor for CT1-CT6 on the standard EmonTx PF7-PF12: Power factor for CT7-CT12 when an expansion board is present

Temperature sensors are indexed according to the connected temperature probes:

T1-T3: Readings from up to 3 temperature sensors (usually DS18B20)

The pulse sensor is a single counter input and doesn’t use indexing.

The actual availability of sensors depends on your specific EmonTx configuration and firmware. Not all sensor indexes may be active or report values in your setup. For example, in a single-phase system, only Vrms/V1 will provide readings, while V2 and V3 won’t be available. To check what sensors are available in your EmonTx, you can refer to the EmonTx documentation or the firmware configuration. You can also use the ESPHome logs to see which sensors are reporting data. For example: [14:43:36][I][emontx:099]: Received data: {"MSG":54378,"V1":234.16,"V2":234.13,"V3":234.22,"P1":0,"P2":0,"P3":0, "P4":0,"P5":0,"P6":0,"E1":74,"E2":-9,"E3":-12,"E4":7,"E5":-4,"E6":-6,"pulse":0}

Example of Sensor Configuration Section titled “Example of Sensor Configuration”

Here is an example of how to configure the EmonTx sensors in your ESPHome YAML configuration:

sensor : - platform : emontx tag_name : " V1 " name : " Voltage L1 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " V2 " name : " Voltage L2 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " V3 " name : " Voltage L3 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " P1 " name : " Power CT1 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " E2 " name : " Energy CT2 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " I3 " name : " Current CT3 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " PF1 " name : " Power factor CT1 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " T1 " name : " Temp 1 " - platform : emontx tag_name : " pulse " name : " Pulse "

Data Forwarding with on_json Section titled “Data Forwarding with on_json”

The on_json trigger provides a flexible way to handle the JSON data received from the EmonTx. You can use this trigger to:

Forward data to local/remote emoncms via HTTP Forward data to a local emoncms instance via MQTT Send data to any local/remote HTTP endpoint Publish data to MQTT topics Process or transform the data before forwarding Implement custom logic based on the received data

WARNING If you do not use the API component, ie the module is exclusively used for forwarding data to Emoncms and it’s not connected to any Home Assistant instance, you must remove the api: configuration or set reboot_timeout: 0s , otherwise the ESP will reboot every 15 minutes because no client connected to the native API.

Forwarding to emoncms via HTTP Section titled “Forwarding to emoncms via HTTP”

To forward data to emoncms via HTTP, you can use the http_request.post action within the on_json trigger:

substitutions : emoncms_server : " https://emoncms.org " emoncms_node : " emontx " emoncms_apikey : !secret emoncms_rw_apikey http_request : useragent : esphome/emontx timeout : 10s emontx : on_json : - then : - http_request.post : url : !lambda ' return "${emoncms_server}/input/post"; ' request_headers : Content-Type : " application/x-www-form-urlencoded " body : !lambda |- return "node=${emoncms_node}&apikey=${emoncms_apikey}&fulljson=" + raw_json;

NOTE Strictly speaking, the fulljson value should be URL-encoded in a application/x-www-form-urlencoded body. In practice, the emoncms PHP backend accepts the raw JSON string without encoding.

The emoncms API key must be a Read/Write API key. Read-only API keys will not work for posting data. You can find your Read/Write API key in the emoncms web interface under My Account > API Keys.

The node parameter must be compliant with what emoncms expects. Depending on your emoncms server configuration, this could be a numeric ID (like “1”) or a string identifier. Check your emoncms server documentation to ensure you’re using the correct node format.

If you want to send data to a non-EmonCMS server, you will need to adapt the http_request.post action to match the requirements of your desired endpoint. For example, to send data as JSON to a generic REST API, you might use: - http_request.post : url : " https://your-api-endpoint.example.com/data " request_headers : Content-Type : " application/json " body : !lambda ' return raw_json; ' See the ESPHome HTTP Request documentation for more details on customizing requests.

Forwarding to emoncms via MQTT Section titled “Forwarding to emoncms via MQTT”

To forward data to a local emoncms via MQTT, you can use the mqtt.publish action within the on_json trigger:

mqtt : broker : 192.168.1.10 port : 1883 # Optional username : mqtt_user # Optional password : mqtt_pass # Optional id : mqtt_client # Optional emontx : on_json : - then : - mqtt.publish : topic : emon/emontx payload : !lambda ' return raw_json; ' qos : 0 retain : false

With this configuration, the raw JSON data will be published to the topic emon/emontx .

The topic emon/emontx follows the emoncms default format: the emon prefix is what the emoncms MQTT service subscribes to for incoming data, and emontx is the Node name under which the data will appear in emoncms.

You can combine both HTTP and MQTT forwarding in a single configuration:

substitutions : emoncms_server : " https://emoncms.org " emoncms_node : " emontx " emoncms_apikey : !secret emoncms_rw_apikey http_request : useragent : esphome/emontx timeout : 10s mqtt : broker : 192.168.1.10 port : 1883 # Optional username : mqtt_user # Optional password : mqtt_pass # Optional id : mqtt_client # Optional emontx : on_json : - then : - mqtt.publish : topic : emon/emontx payload : !lambda ' return raw_json; ' qos : 0 retain : false - http_request.post : url : !lambda ' return "${emoncms_server}/input/post"; ' request_headers : Content-Type : " application/x-www-form-urlencoded " body : !lambda |- return "node=${emoncms_node}&apikey=${emoncms_apikey}&fulljson=" + raw_json;

With this configuration, the raw JSON data will be published to the topic emon/emontx on the local MQTT broker 192.168.1.10 . It will also be sent to the remote emoncms server using HTTP POST requests.

Filtering JSON Data Before Forwarding Section titled “Filtering JSON Data Before Forwarding”

One advantage of using the on_json trigger is that you can process the JSON data before forwarding it. This is particularly useful when not all CT clamps are connected to your EmonTx, resulting in values that are always zero.

You can filter the JSON directly within the http_request.post action:

emontx : on_json : - then : - http_request.post : url : !lambda ' return "${emoncms_server}/input/post"; ' request_headers : Content-Type : " application/x-www-form-urlencoded " body : !lambda |- // The json variable is already available as a parsed object // Remove unused CT values (assuming CT4, CT5, CT6 are not connected) json.remove("P4"); json.remove("P5"); json.remove("P6"); json.remove("E4"); json.remove("E5"); json.remove("E6"); // Convert back to string for forwarding std::string filtered_json; serializeJson(json, filtered_json); return "node=${emoncms_node}&apikey=${emoncms_apikey}&fulljson=" + filtered_json;

This example removes the unused CT values (P4, P5, P6, E4, E5, E6) from the JSON object before forwarding it to emoncms. The serializeJson(json, filtered_json) function converts the modified JSON object back to a string for the HTTP request.

The same filtering can be applied to the MQTT payload if you are also publishing to MQTT:

emontx : on_json : - then : - mqtt.publish : topic : emon/emontx payload : !lambda |- // Remove unused CT values from the JSON object json.remove("P4"); json.remove("P5"); json.remove("P6"); json.remove("E4"); json.remove("E5"); json.remove("E6"); // Convert back to string for MQTT payload std::string filtered_json; serializeJson(json, filtered_json); return filtered_json;

This integration is typically intended to forward data to a non-Home Assistant system, such as Jeedom, Domoticz, or a custom MQTT consumer.

WARNING If you enable mqtt forwarding and you do not use the API component, ie the module is exclusively used for forwarding data via MQTT and it’s not connected to any Home Assistant instance, you must remove the api: configuration or set reboot_timeout: 0s , otherwise the ESP will reboot every 15 minutes because no client connected to the native API.

If the MQTT component is configured in your ESPHome device, all emontx sensors defined in the configuration will be automatically published to MQTT topics following ESPHome’s standard structure:

<topic_prefix>/sensor/<sensor_name>/state

Where <topic_prefix> defaults to the device name and <sensor_name> is derived from the sensor’s name: field (lowercased, with spaces replaced by underscores).

For example, with device name emontx_living_room and the sensors defined below, data will be published to:

emontx_living_room/sensor/voltage/state for the sensor named “Voltage”

for the sensor named “Voltage” emontx_living_room/sensor/energy_ct2/state for the sensor named “Energy CT2”

Only sensor(s) defined in the configuration will be published (see Sensors).

Example:

mqtt : broker : 192.168.1.10 port : 1883 # Optional username : mqtt_user # Optional password : mqtt_pass # Optional id : mqtt_client # Optional emontx : sensor : - platform : emontx tag_name : " Vrms " name : " Voltage " unit_of_measurement : V device_class : voltage state_class : measurement accuracy_decimals : 2 - platform : emontx tag_name : " E2 " name : " Energy CT2 "