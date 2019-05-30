MCP4725 Output
The MCP4725 output component allows to use 12bit external DAC
in order to have analog output(s) on any board by using I2C. Devices default address is
0x60
and configurable alternative is
0x61.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I2C address of the DAC. Defaults to
0x60.
-
All other options from Output.
Usage with voltages higher than 3.3vSection titled “Usage with voltages higher than 3.3v”
In order to drive analog modules with voltages higher than 3.3v, use a TTL bi-directionnal levelconverter
Be careful about what converter you use, some of them have channels labeled with
RX and
TX,
in this case only
TX channels are bi-directional (so you must use 2
TX channels for I2C to work).