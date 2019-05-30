Pixoo Brightness
The
pixoo light platform controls the panel brightness of a Divoom Pixoo display.
It is a brightness-only light that sends the brightness command to the panel’s LED-driver board.
This platform requires a
pixoo display to be configured.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
- pixoo_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
pixoodisplay to control. Automatically set when only one
pixoodisplay is configured; required when there is more than one.
- All other options from Light.