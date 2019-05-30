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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

Pixoo Brightness

The pixoo light platform controls the panel brightness of a Divoom Pixoo display. It is a brightness-only light that sends the brightness command to the panel’s LED-driver board.

This platform requires a pixoo display to be configured.

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: pixoo
    pixoo_id: pixoo_display
    name: "Pixoo Brightness"

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”
  • pixoo_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the pixoo display to control. Automatically set when only one pixoo display is configured; required when there is more than one.
  • All other options from Light.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”