T6613/15 CO2 Sensors

The t6615 sensor platform allows you to use T6613 and T6615 family sensors (amphenol) with ESPHome. T6613 sensors are unreferenced and require ABC to calibrate daily, while the T6615 sensors have a sealed reference gas and do not require ABC calibration. All ppm ranges are supported by this platform.

T6615 CO_2 Sensor.

As the communication is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the device (pin 10) and the tx_pin connected to the RX Pin of the device (pin 11). The baud rate should be set to 19200.

Additionally, the T6613/15 sensors require 5V power, while most ESP platforms only output 3.3V from their onboard regulator, so you may need some additional components to power up the sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : t6615 co2 : name : CO2

co2 (Optional): The CO_2 data from the sensor in parts per million (ppm). All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.