CAN Bus
The Controller Area Network (CAN) bus is a serial bus protocol to connect individual systems and sensors as an alternative to conventional multi-wire looms. It allows automotive components to communicate on a single or dual-wire data bus at speeds up to 1Mbps.
CAN is an International Standardization Organization (ISO) defined serial communications bus originally developed for the automotive industry to replace the complex wiring harness with a two-wire bus. The specification calls for high immunity to electrical interference and the ability to self-diagnose and repair data errors. These features have led to CAN’s popularity in a variety of industries including building automation, medical, and manufacturing.
The current ESPHome implementation supports single frame data transfer. In this way you may send and receive data frames up to 8 bytes. With this you can transmit the press of a button or the feedback from a sensor on the bus. All other devices on the bus will be able to get this data to switch on/off a light or display the transmitted data.
The CAN bus itself has only two wires named Can High and Can Low or CanH and CanL. For the ESPHome CAN bus to work, you need to select the device that has the physical CAN bus implemented. You can configure multiple buses.
Any CAN bus node can transmit data at any time; any node can both send and/or receive any
can_id value.
You must determine how to organize the
can_id values; for example, you can set up a CAN bus network where
each node has a
can_id it will use to broadcast data about itself. If a given node should (for example) turn
on a light, it can listen to the CAN bus for messages containing its specific
can_id and react accodingly.
With this architecture, you can have multiple nodes able to control a light connected to a single, specific node.
Base CAN Bus ConfigurationSection titled “Base CAN Bus Configuration”
Each
canbus platform extends the following configuration schema:
Configuration variables:
-
platform (Required, platform): One of the supported CAN bus Platforms.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
can_id (Required, int): default CAN ID used for transmitting frames.
-
use_extended_id (Optional, boolean): Identifies the type of
can_id:
false: Standard 11-bit IDs (default)
true: Extended 29-bit IDs
-
-
bit_rate (Optional, enum): One of the supported bit rates. See this table for a list of supported bit rates by the internal CAN (TWAI) controllers of different ESP32 variants. Defaults to
125KBPS.
1KBPS- Support by
esp32_candepends on ESP32 variant
5KBPS- Support by
esp32_candepends on ESP32 variant
10KBPS- Support by
esp32_candepends on ESP32 variant
12K5BPS- Support by
esp32_candepends on ESP32 variant
16KBPS- Support by
esp32_candepends on ESP32 variant
20KBPS- Support by
esp32_candepends on ESP32 variant
25KBPS
31K25BPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
33KBPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
40KBPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
50KBPS
80KBPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
83K3BPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
95KBPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
100KBPS
125KBPS- Default
200KBPS- Not supported by
esp32_can
250KBPS
500KBPS
1000KBPS
-
-
on_frame (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a CAN frame is received. See
on_frameTrigger.
PlatformsSection titled “Platforms”
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “on_frame Trigger”
on_frame Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a CAN frame is received. The variables
x (of type
std::vector<uint8_t> ) containing the frame data,
can_id (of type
uint32_t ) containing the actual
received CAN ID and
remote_transmission_request (of type
bool ) containing the corresponding field
from the CAN frame are passed to the automation for use in lambdas.
NOTE
Messages this node sends to the same ID will not show up as received messages.
Configuration variables:
-
can_id (Required, int): The CAN ID which, when received, will trigger this automation.
-
can_id_mask (Optional, int): The bit mask to apply to the received CAN ID before trying to match it with can_id. Defaults to
0x1fffffff(all bits of received CAN ID are compared with can_id).
-
use_extended_id (Optional, boolean): Identifies the type of
can_idto match on. Defaults to
false.
-
remote_transmission_request (Optional, boolean): Whether to run for CAN frames with the “remote transmission request” bit set or not set. Defaults to not checking (the automation will run for both cases).
Section titled “canbus.send Action”
canbus.send Action
The CAN bus can transmit frames by means of the
canbus.send action. There are several ways to use it:
Configuration variables:
-
data (Required, binary data, templatable): Data to transmit, up to eight bytes/characters are supported by CAN bus per frame.
-
canbus_id (Optional): Sets the CAN bus ID to use for transmitting the frame. Required if you are have multiple CAN bus platforms defined in your configuration.
-
can_id (Optional, int): Allows overriding the
can_idconfigured for the CAN bus device.
-
use_extended_id (Optional, boolean): Identifies the type of
can_id:
false: Standard 11-bit IDs (default)
true: Extended 29-bit IDs
-
-
remote_transmission_request (Optional, boolean): Set to send CAN bus frame to request data from another node. If a certain data length code needs to be sent, include the necessary (dummy) bytes in
data. Defaults to
false.
Extended IDSection titled “Extended ID”
Standard IDs and Extended IDs can coexist on the same segment.
NOTE
It is important to know that “standard” and “extended” addresses denote different addresses. For example,
Standard
0x123 and Extended
0x123 are, in fact, different addresses.
Decimal or hexadecimal notation may be used for IDs:
- Standard IDs use
0x000to
0x7ff(hexadecimal) or
0to
2047(decimal)
- Extended IDs use
0x00000000to
0x1fffffff(hexadecimal) or
0to
536870911(decimal)
This example illustrates how different ID types may be used in your configuration for both transmitting and receiving.
Binary Sensor ExampleSection titled “Binary Sensor Example”
Given that we have a button connected to a remote CAN node which will send a message to ID
0x100 with the payload
0x1 for contact closed and
0x0 for contact open, this example will look for this message and update the state
of its
binary_sensor accordingly.
Cover ExampleSection titled “Cover Example”
In this example, three nodes are connected to the CAN bus:
-
Node 1 sends a one-byte payload to ID
0x50B
-
Node 2 sends a one-byte payload to ID
0x50C
These nodes send the following one-byte payload which is based on the state of a button connected to each of them:
- 0: Button release
- 1: Button press
- 2: Long press
- 3: Long release
- 4: Double-click
-
Node 3 controls a motor connected to it. It expects a message to ID
0x51Awhere the one-byte payload is:
- 0: Off
- 1: Open
- 2: Close