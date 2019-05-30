The Controller Area Network (CAN) bus is a serial bus protocol to connect individual systems and sensors as an alternative to conventional multi-wire looms. It allows automotive components to communicate on a single or dual-wire data bus at speeds up to 1Mbps.

CAN is an International Standardization Organization (ISO) defined serial communications bus originally developed for the automotive industry to replace the complex wiring harness with a two-wire bus. The specification calls for high immunity to electrical interference and the ability to self-diagnose and repair data errors. These features have led to CAN’s popularity in a variety of industries including building automation, medical, and manufacturing.

The current ESPHome implementation supports single frame data transfer. In this way you may send and receive data frames up to 8 bytes. With this you can transmit the press of a button or the feedback from a sensor on the bus. All other devices on the bus will be able to get this data to switch on/off a light or display the transmitted data.

The CAN bus itself has only two wires named Can High and Can Low or CanH and CanL. For the ESPHome CAN bus to work, you need to select the device that has the physical CAN bus implemented. You can configure multiple buses.

Any CAN bus node can transmit data at any time; any node can both send and/or receive any can_id value. You must determine how to organize the can_id values; for example, you can set up a CAN bus network where each node has a can_id it will use to broadcast data about itself. If a given node should (for example) turn on a light, it can listen to the CAN bus for messages containing its specific can_id and react accodingly. With this architecture, you can have multiple nodes able to control a light connected to a single, specific node.

Base CAN Bus Configuration Section titled “Base CAN Bus Configuration”

Each canbus platform extends the following configuration schema:

# Example configuration entry canbus : - platform : ... can_id : 4 on_frame : - can_id : 500 use_extended_id : false then : - lambda : |- std::string b(x.begin(), x.end()); ESP_LOGD("can id 500", "%s", &b[0] );

Configuration variables:

platform ( Required , platform): One of the supported CAN bus Platforms.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

can_id ( Required , int): default CAN ID used for transmitting frames.

use_extended_id (Optional, boolean): Identifies the type of can_id : false : Standard 11-bit IDs (default) true : Extended 29-bit IDs

bit_rate (Optional, enum): One of the supported bit rates. See this table for a list of supported bit rates by the internal CAN (TWAI) controllers of different ESP32 variants. Defaults to 125KBPS . 1KBPS - Support by esp32_can depends on ESP32 variant 5KBPS - Support by esp32_can depends on ESP32 variant 10KBPS - Support by esp32_can depends on ESP32 variant 12K5BPS - Support by esp32_can depends on ESP32 variant 16KBPS - Support by esp32_can depends on ESP32 variant 20KBPS - Support by esp32_can depends on ESP32 variant 25KBPS 31K25BPS - Not supported by esp32_can 33KBPS - Not supported by esp32_can 40KBPS - Not supported by esp32_can 50KBPS 80KBPS - Not supported by esp32_can 83K3BPS - Not supported by esp32_can 95KBPS - Not supported by esp32_can 100KBPS 125KBPS - Default 200KBPS - Not supported by esp32_can 250KBPS 500KBPS 1000KBPS

on_frame (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a CAN frame is received. See on_frame Trigger.

This automation will be triggered when a CAN frame is received. The variables x (of type std::vector<uint8_t> ) containing the frame data, can_id (of type uint32_t ) containing the actual received CAN ID and remote_transmission_request (of type bool ) containing the corresponding field from the CAN frame are passed to the automation for use in lambdas.

NOTE Messages this node sends to the same ID will not show up as received messages.

canbus : - platform : ... on_frame : - can_id : 43 # the received can_id then : - if : condition : lambda : ' return (x.size() > 0) ? x[0] == 0x11 : false; ' then : light.toggle : light1 - can_id : 0b00000000000000000000001000000 can_id_mask : 0b11111000000000011111111000000 use_extended_id : true remote_transmission_request : false then : - lambda : |- auto pdo_id = can_id >> 14; switch (pdo_id) { case 117: ESP_LOGD("canbus", "exhaust_fan_duty"); break; case 118: ESP_LOGD("canbus", "supply_fan_duty"); break; case 119: ESP_LOGD("canbus", "supply_fan_flow"); break; // to be continued... }

Configuration variables:

can_id ( Required , int): The CAN ID which, when received, will trigger this automation.

can_id_mask (Optional, int): The bit mask to apply to the received CAN ID before trying to match it with can_id. Defaults to 0x1fffffff (all bits of received CAN ID are compared with can_id).

use_extended_id (Optional, boolean): Identifies the type of can_id to match on. Defaults to false .

remote_transmission_request (Optional, boolean): Whether to run for CAN frames with the “remote transmission request” bit set or not set. Defaults to not checking (the automation will run for both cases).

The CAN bus can transmit frames by means of the canbus.send action. There are several ways to use it:

on_... : - canbus.send : data : [ 0x10 , 0x20 , 0x30 ] canbus_id : my_mcp2515 # optional if you only have 1 canbus device can_id : 23 # override the can_id configured in the can bus on_... : - canbus.send : [ 0x11 , 0x22 , 0x33 ] - canbus.send : ' hello ' # Templated; return type must be std::vector<uint8_t> - canbus.send : !lambda return {0x00, 0x20, 0x42};

Configuration variables:

data ( Required , binary data, templatable): Data to transmit, up to eight bytes/characters are supported by CAN bus per frame.

canbus_id (Optional): Sets the CAN bus ID to use for transmitting the frame. Required if you are have multiple CAN bus platforms defined in your configuration.

can_id (Optional, int): Allows overriding the can_id configured for the CAN bus device.

use_extended_id (Optional, boolean): Identifies the type of can_id : false : Standard 11-bit IDs (default) true : Extended 29-bit IDs

remote_transmission_request (Optional, boolean): Set to send CAN bus frame to request data from another node. If a certain data length code needs to be sent, include the necessary (dummy) bytes in data . Defaults to false .

Standard IDs and Extended IDs can coexist on the same segment.

NOTE It is important to know that “standard” and “extended” addresses denote different addresses. For example, Standard 0x123 and Extended 0x123 are, in fact, different addresses.

Decimal or hexadecimal notation may be used for IDs:

Standard IDs use 0x000 to 0x7ff (hexadecimal) or 0 to 2047 (decimal)

to (hexadecimal) or to (decimal) Extended IDs use 0x00000000 to 0x1fffffff (hexadecimal) or 0 to 536870911 (decimal)

This example illustrates how different ID types may be used in your configuration for both transmitting and receiving.

# Transmission of extended and standard ID 0x100 every second time : - platform : sntp on_time : - seconds : /1 then : - canbus.send : # Extended ID explicit use_extended_id : true can_id : 0x100 data : [ 0x01 , 0x02 , 0x03 , 0x04 , 0x05 , 0x06 , 0x07 , 0x08 ] - canbus.send : # Standard ID by default can_id : 0x100 data : [ 0x01 , 0x02 , 0x03 , 0x04 , 0x05 , 0x06 , 0x07 , 0x08 ] canbus : - platform : ... can_id : 0x1fff use_extended_id : true bit_rate : 125kbps on_frame : - can_id : 0x123 use_extended_id : true then : - lambda : |- std::string b(x.begin(), x.end()); ESP_LOGD("CAN extended ID 0x123", "%s", &b[0]); - can_id : 0x123 then : - lambda : |- std::string b(x.begin(), x.end()); ESP_LOGD("CAN standard ID 0x123", "%s", &b[0]);

Binary Sensor Example Section titled “Binary Sensor Example”

Given that we have a button connected to a remote CAN node which will send a message to ID 0x100 with the payload 0x1 for contact closed and 0x0 for contact open, this example will look for this message and update the state of its binary_sensor accordingly.

binary_sensor : - platform : template name : CAN Bus Button id : can_bus_button canbus : - platform : ... can_id : 4 bit_rate : 125kbps on_frame : - can_id : ${0x100} then : - lambda : |- if(x.size() > 0) { switch(x[0]) { case 0x0: // button release id(can_bus_button).publish_state(false); break; case 0x1: // button press id(can_bus_button).publish_state(true); break; } }

In this example, three nodes are connected to the CAN bus:

Node 1 sends a one-byte payload to ID 0x50B

Node 2 sends a one-byte payload to ID 0x50C These nodes send the following one-byte payload which is based on the state of a button connected to each of them: 0: Button release 1: Button press 2: Long press 3: Long release 4: Double-click

Node 3 controls a motor connected to it. It expects a message to ID 0x51A where the one-byte payload is: 0: Off 1: Open 2: Close

