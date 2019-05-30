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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SDP3x / SDP800 Series Differential Pressure Sensor

The SDP3x Differential Pressure sensor allows you to use your SDP3x (datasheet, sparkfun) or SDP800 Series (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

SDP31 Differential Pressure Sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun, image cropped and compressed)

To use the sensor, set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry
- platform: sdp3x
  name: "HVAC Filter Pressure drop"
  id: filter_pressure

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x21.
  • measurement_mode (Optional): The measurement mode of the sensor. Valid options are differential_pressure and mass_flow. Defaults to differential_pressure.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”