SDP3x / SDP800 Series Differential Pressure Sensor
The SDP3x Differential Pressure sensor allows you to use your SDP3x (datasheet, sparkfun) or SDP800 Series (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.
To use the sensor, set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x21.
- measurement_mode (Optional): The measurement mode of the sensor. Valid options are
differential_pressureand
mass_flow. Defaults to
differential_pressure.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
- All other options from Sensor.