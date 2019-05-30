SDP3x / SDP800 Series Differential Pressure Sensor

The SDP3x Differential Pressure sensor allows you to use your SDP3x (datasheet, sparkfun) or SDP800 Series (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

SDP31 Differential Pressure Sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun , image cropped and compressed)

To use the sensor, set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry - platform : sdp3x name : " HVAC Filter Pressure drop " id : filter_pressure