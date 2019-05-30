Modbus Controller
The
modbus_controller component creates a RS485 connection to control a Modbus server (slave) device, letting your ESPHome node act as a Modbus client (master). You can access the coils, inputs, holding, read registers from your devices as sensors, switches, selects, numbers or various other ESPHome components and present them to your favorite Home Automation system. You can even write them as binary or float outputs from ESPHome.
Set the
role attribute of the Modbus upon which this
modbus_controller component relies to
client, which is the default.
Hardware setupSection titled “Hardware setup”
You need an RS485 transceiver module:
See How is this RS485 module working? on stackexchange for more details.
The transceiver connects to the UART of the MCU. For ESP32, pin
16 to
TXD and pin
17 to
RXD are the default ones but any other pins can be used as well.
3.3V to
VCC and naturally
GND to
GND.
On the bus side, you need 120 Ohm termination resistors at the ends of the bus cable as per Modbus standard. Some transceivers have this already soldered onboard, while some slave devices may have them available via a jumper or a DIP switch.
NOTE
If you are using an ESP8266, serial logging may cause problems reading from UART. For best results, hardware serial is recommended. Software serial may not be able to read all received data if other components spend a lot of time in the
loop().
For hardware serial only a limited set of pins can be used. Either
tx_pin: GPIO1 and
rx_pin: GPIO3 or
tx_pin: GPIO15 and
rx_pin: GPIO13.
The disadvantage of using the hardware UART is that you can’t use serial logging because the serial logs would be sent to the Modbus device(s) instead, causing errors.
Serial logging can be disabled by setting
baud_rate: 0.
See Logger for more details
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
modbus_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the
modbushub.
-
address (Required, ID): The Modbus address of the slave device.
-
allow_duplicate_commands (Optional, boolean): Whether to allow duplicate commands in the queue. Defaults to
false.
-
command_throttle (Optional, Time): minimum time in between 2 requests to the device. Default is
0ms. Some Modbus slave devices limit the rate of requests from the master, so this allows the interval between requests to be altered.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval that the sensors should be checked. Defaults to 60 seconds.
-
offline_skip_updates (Optional, integer): When a slave doesn’t respond to a command, it is marked as offline, you can specify how many updates will be skipped while it is offline. If using a bus with multiple slaves, this avoids waiting for timeouts allowing to read other slaves in the same bus. When the slave responds to a command, it’ll be marked online again.
-
max_cmd_retries (Optional, integer): How many times a command will be retried if no response is received. It doesn’t include the initial transmition. Defaults to 4.
Automations:
- on_command_sent (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a modbus command has been sent. See
on_command_sent
- on_online (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a modbus controller goes online. See
on_online
- on_offline (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a modbus controller goes offline. See
on_offline
Example ClientSection titled “Example Client”
The following code creates a
modbus_controller hub talking to a ModBUS device at address
1 with
115200 bps
ModBUS sensors can be directly defined (inline) under the
modbus_controller hub or as standalone components
Technically there is no difference between the “inline” and the standard definitions approach.
The configuration example above creates a
modbus_controller hub talking to a Modbus device at address
1 with a baudrate of
115200 bps, implementing a sensor, a switch and a text sensor.
Example ServerSection titled “Example Server”
The following code allows a ModBUS client to read a sensor value from your ESPHome node, that the node itself read from a ModBUS server.
Check out the various Modbus components available at the bottom of the document in the .. _modbus_controller-automations: section. They can be directly defined (inline) under the
modbus_controller hub or as standalone components. Technically there is no difference between the inline and the standard definitions approach.
Below you find a few general tips about using Modbus in more advanced scenarios. Applicable component functionalities have links pointing here:
BitmasksSection titled “Bitmasks”
Some devices use decimal values in read registers to show multiple binary states occupying only one register address. To decode them, you can use bitmasks according to the table below. The decimal value corresponding to a bit is always double of the previous one in the row. Multiple bits can be represented in a single register by making a sum of all the values corresponding to the bits.
|Alarm bit
|Description
|DEC value
|HEX value
|bit 0
|Binary Sensor 0
|1
|1
|bit 1
|Binary Sensor 1
|2
|2
|bit 2
|Binary Sensor 2
|4
|4
|bit 3
|Binary Sensor 3
|8
|8
|bit 4
|Binary Sensor 4
|16
|10
|bit 5
|Binary Sensor 5
|32
|20
|bit 6
|Binary Sensor 6
|64
|40
|bit 7
|Binary Sensor 7
|128
|80
|bit 8
|Binary Sensor 8
|256
|100
|bit 9
|Binary Sensor 9
|512
|200
|bit 10
|Binary Sensor 10
|1024
|400
|bit 11
|Binary Sensor 11
|2048
|800
|bit 12
|Binary Sensor 12
|4096
|1000
|bit 13
|Binary Sensor 13
|8192
|2000
|bit 14
|Binary Sensor 14
|16384
|4000
|bit 15
|Binary Sensor 15
|32768
|8000
In the example below, register
15, holds several binary values. It stores the decimal value
12288, which is the sum of
4096 +
8192, meaning the corresponding bits
12 and
13 are
1, the other bits are
0.
To gather some of these bits as binary sensors in ESPHome, use
bitmask :
Using Section titled “Using custom_command”
custom_command
custom_command can be used to create an arbitrary modbus command. Combined with a lambda any response can be handled.
This example re-implements the command to read the registers 0x156 (Total active energy) and 0x158 Total (reactive energy) from a SDM-120.
SDM-120 returns the values as floats using 32 bits in 2 registers.
Optimizing modbus communicationsSection titled “Optimizing modbus communications”
register_count is an option only required for uncommon response encodings or to optimizie modbus communications.
It describes the number of registers this data point spans, overriding the defaults determined by
value_type. If no value for
register_count is provided, it is calculated based on the register type. The default size for one register is 16 bits (one word). Some devices are not adhering to this convention and have registers larger than 16 bits. In this case,
register_count and
response_size must be set. For example, if your Modbus device uses one register for a FP32 value (instead of the default of two), set
register_count: 1 and
response_size: 4.
register_count can also be used to skip a number of registers in consecutive range.
An example is an SDM meter, with interesting data in register addresses 0, 2, 4 and 6:
The configuration above will generate one modbus command read multiple registers from 0 to 6.
Maybe you don’t care about the data in register addresses 2 and 4, which are voltage values for Phase 2 and Phase 3 (or you have a SDM-120).
Of course, you can delete the sensors your don’t care about, but then you’d have a gap in the addresses. If you remove the registers at address 2 and 4, two commands will be generated — read register 0 and read register 6. To avoid generating multiple commands and thus reduce activity on the bus,
register_count can be used to fill the gaps:
Because the option
register_count: 6 is used for the first sensor, one command read multiple registers from 0 to 6 will be used but the values in between will be ignored.
NOTE
Calculation: FP32 is a 32 bit value and uses 2 registers. Therefore, to skip the 2 FP32 registers the size of these 2 registers must be added to the default size for the first register. So we have 2 for address 0, 2 for address 2 and 2 for address 4 thus
register_count must be 6.
Protocol decoding exampleSection titled “Protocol decoding example”
To minimize the required transactions all registers with the same base address are read in one request.
The response is mapped to the sensor based on
register_count and offset in bytes. For example:
Request:
|data
|description
|0x1 (01)
|device address
|0x4 (04)
|function code 4 (Read Input Registers)
|0x30 (48)
|start address high byte
|0x0 (00)
|start address low byte
|0x0 (00)
|number of registers to read high byte
|0x9 (09)
|number of registers to read low byte
|0x3f (63)
|crc
|0xc (12)
|crc
Response:
|offset
|data
|value (type)
|description
|H
|0x1 (01)
|device address
|H
|0x4 (04)
|function code
|H
|0x12 (18)
|byte count
|0
|0x27 (39)
|U_WORD
|array_rated_voltage high byte
|1
|0x10 (16)
|0x2710 (100000)
|array_rated_voltage low byte
|2
|0x7 (7)
|U_WORD
|array_rated_current high byte
|3
|0xd0 (208)
|0x7d0 (2000)
|array_rated_current low byte
|4
|0xcb (203)
|U_DWORD_R
|array_rated_power high byte of low word
|5
|0x20 (32)
|spans 2 register
|array_rated_power low byte of low word
|6
|0x0 (0)
|array_rated_power high byte of high word
|7
|0x0 (0)
|0x0000CB20 (52000)
|array_rated_power low byte of high word
|8
|0x9 (09)
|U_WORD
|battery_rated_voltage high byte
|9
|0x60 (96)
|0x960 (2400)
|battery_rated_voltage low byte
|10
|0x7 (07)
|U_WORD
|battery_rated_current high word
|11
|0xd0 (208)
|0x7d0 (2000)
|battery_rated_current high word
|12
|0xcb (203)
|U_DWORD_R
|battery_rated_power high byte of low word
|13
|0x20 (32)
|spans 2 register
|battery_rated_power low byte of low word
|14
|0x0 (0)
|battery_rated_power high byte of high word
|15
|0x0 (0)
|0x0000CB20 (52000)
|battery_rated_power low byte of high word
|16
|0x0 (0)
|U_WORD
|charging_mode high byte
|17
|0x2 (02)
|0x2 (MPPT)
|charging_mode low byte
|C
|0x2f (47)
|crc
|C
|0x31 (49)
|crc
NOTE
Write support is only implemented for switches and selects; however, the C++ code provides the required API to write to a Modbus device.
These methods can be called from a lambda.
Here is an example how to set config values to for an EPEVER Trace AN controller. The code synchronizes the local time of the MCU to the epever controller. The time is set by writing 12 bytes to register 0x9013. Then battery charge settings are sent.
This example requires a time component to be configured (e.g.,
homeassistant,
sntp).
AutomationSection titled “Automation”
Section titled “on_command_sent”
on_command_sent
This automation will be triggered when a command has been sent by the
modbus_controller. In Lambdas
you can get the function code in
function_code and the register address in
address.
Section titled “on_online”
on_online
This automation will be triggered when a
modbus_controller goes
online, after been
offline. In Lambdas
you can get the function code in
function_code and the register address in
address.
Section titled “on_offline”
on_offline
This automation will be triggered when a
modbus_controller goes
offline (See offline_skip_updates). In Lambdas
you can get the function code in
function_code and the register address in
address.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Modbus Component
- Modbus Server
- Modbus Controller Sensor
- Modbus Controller Binary Sensor
- Modbus Controller Output
- Modbus Controller Switch
- Modbus Controller Number
- Modbus Controller Select
- Modbus Controller Text Sensor
- Modbus RTU Protocol Description
- EPEVER MPPT Solar Charge Controller (Tracer-AN Series)
- Genvex, Nibe, Alpha-Innotec heat recovery ventilation