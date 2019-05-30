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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TMP117 Temperature Sensor

The TMP117 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP117 (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.

TMP117 Temperature Sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun, image cropped and compressed)

The TMP117 is a high precision temperature sensor that communicates over I²C. Each sensor is tested on a NIST tracable test setup during Texas Instruments’ production process. Accuracy should be at worst 0.1C across the -20C to +50C temperature range.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

If accuracy is a must, see section 8.2.2.2 of the datasheet.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tmp117
    name: "Living Room Temperature"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s. The sensor component sets the maximum possible averaging in the sensor based on this.

  • All other options from Sensor.

I²C Addresses

Section titled “I²C Addresses”

In order to allow multiple sensors to be connected to the same I²C bus, the creators of this sensor hardware have included some options to change the i²c address.

  • If the address pin is pulled to GND, the address is 0x48 (Default).
  • If the address pin is pulled to VCC, the address is 0x49.
  • If the address pin is tied to SDA, the address is 0x4A.
  • If the address pin is tied to SCL, the address is 0x4B.