The TMP117 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP117 (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.

TMP117 Temperature Sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun , image cropped and compressed)

The TMP117 is a high precision temperature sensor that communicates over I²C. Each sensor is tested on a NIST tracable test setup during Texas Instruments’ production process. Accuracy should be at worst 0.1C across the -20C to +50C temperature range.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

If accuracy is a must, see section 8.2.2.2 of the datasheet.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : tmp117 name : " Living Room Temperature " update_interval : 60s

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s . The sensor component sets the maximum possible averaging in the sensor based on this.

All other options from Sensor.

In order to allow multiple sensors to be connected to the same I²C bus, the creators of this sensor hardware have included some options to change the i²c address.