TMP117 Temperature Sensor
The TMP117 Temperature sensor allows you to use your TMP117 (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.
The TMP117 is a high precision temperature sensor that communicates over I²C. Each sensor is tested on a NIST tracable test setup during Texas Instruments’ production process. Accuracy should be at worst 0.1C across the -20C to +50C temperature range.
To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
If accuracy is a must, see section 8.2.2.2 of the datasheet.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s. The sensor component sets the maximum possible averaging in the sensor based on this.
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All other options from Sensor.
I²C AddressesSection titled “I²C Addresses”
In order to allow multiple sensors to be connected to the same I²C bus, the creators of this sensor hardware have included some options to change the i²c address.
- If the address pin is pulled to GND, the address is
0x48(Default).
- If the address pin is pulled to VCC, the address is
0x49.
- If the address pin is tied to SDA, the address is
0x4A.
- If the address pin is tied to SCL, the address is
0x4B.