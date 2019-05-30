ESPHome 2026.4.0 - April 2026

ESPHome 2026.4.0 delivers major performance and reliability improvements across all platforms. ESP32 devices default to maximum CPU frequency (33% faster API operations), unlock 40KB extra IRAM, signed OTA verification, and custom partition tables. ESP8266 gets a crash handler matching ESP32/RP2040, and a new client-side state logging architecture achieves up to 46x faster sensor publishing by moving log formatting off the device. Bluetooth Proxy advertisement forwarding (the constant hot path) dropped to just ~1.8% of main loop time on ESP32-C3. 31 PRs prepare the codebase for ESP-IDF 6.0, and CodSpeed benchmarking infrastructure now catches performance regressions before they ship. The substitution system has been redesigned for up to 18x faster config loading with dynamic !include paths, Ethernet expands with 5 new chip types across ESP32 and RP2040, and GPIO expanders gain interrupt-driven operation cutting idle I2C traffic by 99.7%. This release also adds LVGL v9.5.0, native Mitsubishi CN105 climate control, 4 new sensor components, and a esphome bundle CLI command to assist with remote compilation.

If you use LVGL with rotation configured on the display component, move the rotation setting to the lvgl: block, and remove touchscreen transform: .

configured on the display component, move the setting to the block, and remove touchscreen . If you use the i2s_audio media player, migrate to the speaker media player component (the i2s_audio media player has been removed)

media player, migrate to the media player component (the media player has been removed) If you use use_legacy in your i2s_audio config, remove it (the legacy I2S driver has been removed)

in your config, remove it (the legacy I2S driver has been removed) If you have battery-powered ESP32/S2/S3/C5 devices, add cpu_frequency: 160MHZ to your config (the default is now 240MHz)

to your config (the default is now 240MHz) If you have two YAML keys that resolve to the same substituted name, note that the later key now takes precedence (“last writer wins”)

If you use sen5x with voc_baseline , remove it (it was dead code that never worked; use store_baseline: true instead)

with , remove it (it was dead code that never worked; use instead) If you use rp2040_pio_led_strip with chipset: CUSTOM , use explicit bit0_high / bit0_low / bit1_high / bit1_low timing parameters instead

with , use explicit / / / timing parameters instead If you use Nextion get_wave_chan_id() in lambdas, switch to get_wave_channel_id() (the old method is deprecated, removal in 2026.10.0)

in lambdas, switch to (the old method is deprecated, removal in 2026.10.0) If you use sensor.raw_state in lambdas, migrate to using filtered state or on_raw_value triggers ( .raw_state is deprecated)

in lambdas, migrate to using filtered state or triggers ( is deprecated) If you maintain external components that call TEMPLATABLE_VALUE macro-generated setters with raw C++ constants, route values through cg.templatable() in Python codegen

macro-generated setters with raw C++ constants, route values through in Python codegen If you maintain external components using ButtonPressTrigger , SensorStateTrigger , or similar trigger classes, migrate to build_callback_automation()

, , or similar trigger classes, migrate to If you maintain external components using FlushResult , rename to UARTFlushResult with UART_FLUSH_RESULT_ prefix

ESP32 Performance and Security Improvements Section titled “ESP32 Performance and Security Improvements”

Several ESP32 platform changes improve performance, security, and flexibility.

Default CPU Frequency Raised to Maximum (#15143):

ESP32, ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, and ESP32-C5 now default to 240MHz instead of 160MHz. This restores the performance level that Arduino users had before May 2025 and delivers ~34% faster CPU-bound operations:

API encryption handshake : 90ms to 64ms (29% faster)

: 90ms to 64ms (29% faster) Protobuf encoding (BLE proxy): 34% faster

(BLE proxy): 34% faster Noise encryption: 33-34% faster across all payload sizes

Users on battery power or with thermal constraints can override with cpu_frequency: 160MHZ . This is a breaking change as it increases power consumption on affected variants.

ESP32 crash handler improvements: The existing crash handler now captures backtraces from both cores on dual-core ESP32 variants (#15559) and preserves crash data across OTA rollback reboots (#15578).

40KB extra IRAM on original ESP32 (#14874): A new option reclaims 40KB of previously reserved SRAM1 as IRAM, expanding the flash cache window and reducing cache misses for WiFi, BLE, and API operations, at no cost to heap. ESPHome will automatically detect your bootloader version at boot and suggest enabling this option only when it is safe to do so. Do not enable this option without the bootloader check confirming it is safe; enabling it with a pre-v5.1 bootloader will brick the device (requiring USB reflash to recover). See the ESP32 documentation for details.

Signed OTA verification (#15357): New signed_ota_verification option enables firmware signature verification during OTA updates without requiring hardware Secure Boot (eFuse burning). Two workflows are supported:

Private key mode ( signing_key ) - Firmware is automatically signed during build. Simplest setup.

( ) - Firmware is automatically signed during build. Simplest setup. Public key mode ( verification_key ) - Only the public key is embedded; binaries are signed externally (e.g., in CI/CD with the private key in a secure vault).

esp32 : framework : type : esp-idf advanced : signed_ota_verification : signing_key : secure_boot_signing_key.pem signing_scheme : rsa3072

Custom partition tables (#7682): Components and YAML configs can now define custom data/app partitions that are appended to the flash layout. The partition table generation has been unified across Arduino and IDF, and NVS has been moved to the end of flash with increased size (20KB to 384KB on Arduino). See the ESP32 documentation for details.

ESP-IDF 5.5.4 and Arduino 3.3.8 (#15666, #15705): Platform bumped to pioarduino 55.03.38-1 with ESP-IDF 5.5.4 and Arduino 3.3.8. PlatformIO is now run in a subprocess to isolate its virtualenv from ESPHome, preventing import errors after build.

ADC crash fix (#15717): ADC oneshot control functions are now placed in IRAM for cache safety. Previously, ADC reads could crash when flash cache was disabled during background NVS writes by WiFi, BLE, Zigbee, Thread, or power management.

Web server OTA brick hazard fix (#15720): Fixed a long-standing brick hazard in the captive portal and web server OTA flow where an interrupted upload followed by a retry could write concatenated firmware to flash, producing an invalid image that soft-bricked the device and required a serial flash to recover. The OTA backend now resets on each new upload.

mDNS crash fix (#15670): Bumped espressif/mdns to 1.11.0, fixing heap corruption when processing sustained mDNS browse traffic that caused deterministic LoadProhibited crashes, and a null pointer exception in mdns_parse_packet .

ESP8266 Crash Handler, Without a Serial Cable Section titled “ESP8266 Crash Handler, Without a Serial Cable”

Completing the platform coverage started in 2026.3.0 (which added crash handlers for ESP32 and RP2040), ESP8266 devices now have the same post-mortem crash diagnostics (#15465). When a device crashes, the exception details and up to 16 stack-scanned backtrace addresses are saved to RTC memory and reported over the API on the next boot. No USB cable required; crash data appears in esphome logs (which automatically decodes addresses to source locations via addr2line ) and the Home Assistant log viewer, entirely over WiFi.

[E][esp8266]: *** CRASH DETECTED ON PREVIOUS BOOT *** [E][esp8266]: Reason: Exception - StoreProhibit (exccause=29) [E][esp8266]: PC: 0x40212EC5 [E][esp8266]: EXCVADDR: 0x00000000 [E][esp8266]: BT0: 0x40212F5A [E][esp8266]: BT1: 0x40203B10

The PC is the program counter where the crash occurred, EXCVADDR is the memory address that caused the fault, and BT0 / BT1 /etc. are the stack backtrace showing the call chain leading to the crash. When using esphome logs , these addresses are automatically decoded to source file and line numbers via addr2line , so you see the actual function names instead of raw hex.

No configuration needed; it’s automatically enabled for all ESP8266 devices. Resource cost is minimal: 0 bytes RAM, 119 bytes IRAM, ~1KB flash.

State change logging has been fundamentally redesigned to eliminate the single biggest CPU bottleneck on every ESPHome device (#15155).

Every entity state change ( 'CO2' >> 420 ppm , 'Light' - Setting ON ) previously ran vsnprintf on the device to format a log string and sent it over UART, even when nobody was watching the serial console (which is 99.9% of devices). CodSpeed benchmarks revealed this was consuming 95%+ of sensor publish time.

State change logs are now reconstructed on the client instead of the device. When esphome logs or the dashboard connects, it subscribes to compact protobuf state messages and formats them locally. The protobuf messages are a fraction of the size of formatted strings, and formatting happens on your computer instead of the microcontroller. This achieves up to 46x faster in the publish path, with flash savings of 1.4KB (ESP32-C3) to 2.2KB (ESP8266). State changes still appear in logs as [S] lines in bright cyan:

[18:03:14.677][S][sensor]: 'CO2' >> 420 ppm [18:03:14.677][S][sensor]: 'Temperature' >> 35.63 °C [18:03:51.747][S][light]: 'Light' >> ON

A new --no-states flag (#15160) lets users suppress state change lines entirely for the first time, useful for debugging when the log is flooded with sensor readings. Users who need the old device-side state logging can opt back in by setting logger: level: VERBOSE .

This release includes 31 pull requests preparing ESPHome for ESP-IDF 6.0, which brings GCC 15, picolibc, and significant API changes from Espressif. Led by @swoboda1337, this effort touches cryptography, drivers, and toolchain compatibility across the entire codebase. While ESP-IDF 6.0 is not yet the default framework version, these changes ensure ESPHome is ready when it ships. All related PRs are tagged with the idf-6 label.

PSA Crypto API migration:

IDF 6.0 deprecates the legacy mbedTLS crypto APIs. All ESPHome cryptographic operations have been migrated to the new PSA Crypto API:

SHA-256 hashing (#14809)

HMAC-SHA256 (#14814)

BLE tracker PSA Crypto (#14811)

BTHome/Xiaomi BLE CCM decryption (#14816)

DLMS meter GCM decryption (#14817)

Driver and API compatibility fixes across 20+ components:

WiFi, ADC, LEDC, RMT (LED strips, remote transmitter/receiver), MIPI DSI, PSRAM, I2S audio, I2C, deep sleep, MQTT, USB host, OpenTherm timer, ethernet, debug, and camera components all updated for IDF 6.0 API changes

Toolchain compatibility:

PicoLibC std::isnan conflict resolved (#14768)

conflict resolved (#14768) vfprintf printf stub fixed for picolibc (#15172)

printf stub fixed for picolibc (#15172) Implicit int -to- gpio_num_t conversions fixed for GCC 15 (#14830)

-to- conversions fixed for GCC 15 (#14830) Legacy I2S driver removed in preparation for IDF 6.0 where it no longer exists (#14932)

Substitution System Overhaul Section titled “Substitution System Overhaul”

Led by @jpeletier, the YAML configuration system receives two major improvements that make complex, multi-file configurations far more powerful and faster to load.

Substitutions in !include paths (#12213): You can now use substitution variables and Jinja expressions directly in !include filenames, enabling dynamic file selection:

substitutions : eth_model : LAN8720 packages : - !include network/${eth_model}/config.yaml

This works with command-line substitutions too, allowing the same YAML to target different hardware configurations without duplicating files.

18x faster config loading (#14918): The substitution engine has been redesigned to perform all variable substitutions in a single linear pass instead of the previous multi-pass approach. This achieves up to 18x faster config load times for large projects with many packages and includes. The rewrite also fixes several edge cases where cross-file variable references ( ${A * B} mixing local and root variables) were unreliable. Note that merge_config argument order for duplicate substituted keys has changed to “last writer wins.”

Building on RP2040/RP2350’s first-class platform support in 2026.3.0, this release dramatically expands Ethernet support across platforms, adding 5 new chip types and bringing SPI Ethernet to the RP2040 platform for the first time. RP2040 boards like the WIZnet EVB-Pico series can now be used as wired IoT controllers without WiFi.

New RP2040 Ethernet Support:

W5500 (#14820) - 100Mbps SPI Ethernet, stress tested with 344 successful API connections on a WIZnet W5500-EVB-Pico

(#14820) - 100Mbps SPI Ethernet, stress tested with 344 successful API connections on a WIZnet W5500-EVB-Pico W5100/W5100S (#15131) - 10/100Mbps SPI Ethernet for boards like the W5100S-EVB-Pico

(#15131) - 10/100Mbps SPI Ethernet for boards like the W5100S-EVB-Pico W6100 and W6300 (#15543) - Next-generation WIZnet controllers with IPv6 support for boards like the W6300-EVB-Pico2

Cross-Platform Additions:

ENC28J60 (#14945) - Microchip’s widely-available 10BASE-T controller now supported on both ESP32 (IDF) and RP2040

ESP32 Improvements:

SPI interface selection (#10285) - New interface config variable lets ESP32 users select spi2 or spi3 host, resolving conflicts with display components on boards like the M5Stack CoreS3

GPIO Expander Interrupt Support Section titled “GPIO Expander Interrupt Support”

The PCF8574, PCA9554, MCP23008/MCP23017, MCP23S08/MCP23S17, PI4IOE5V6408, MCP23016, PCA6416A, and TCA9555 GPIO expander components now support an optional interrupt_pin that eliminates I2C/SPI polling entirely (#15444, #15445, #15616, #15614, #15613).

Supported Expanders:

PCF8574, PCA9554, PCA6416A, TCA9555 - I2C GPIO expanders

- I2C GPIO expanders MCP23008, MCP23017, MCP23S08, MCP23S17, MCP23016 - I2C and SPI GPIO expander family

- I2C and SPI GPIO expander family PI4IOE5V6408 - I2C GPIO expander

Measured Impact (ESP32-IDF, PCF8574 + 3 binary sensors):

Metric Polling Interrupt Improvement I2C reads/min (idle) 4100ms 12ms 99.7% reduction Loop iterations per gate cycle 7477 16 468x fewer Binary sensor read time ~0.6ms (I2C) ~0.002ms (cache) 300x faster

When configured, binary sensors return from cache (no bus reads) between interrupts, and the main loop is completely disabled until a pin change occurs. The MCP23x17 automatically enables the MIRROR bit so a single interrupt wire catches changes on all 16 pins.

pcf8574 : id : my_pcf8574 interrupt_pin : GPIO16

Performance Benchmarking with CodSpeed Section titled “Performance Benchmarking with CodSpeed”

This release introduces comprehensive C++ benchmarking infrastructure using CodSpeed, enabling continuous performance tracking and regression prevention. While initially added to protect the gains from 2026.3.0, the benchmarks quickly revealed remaining bottlenecks and drove a wave of targeted optimizations throughout this release cycle.

Benchmarks added:

Protobuf encoding/decoding (API messages, BLE advertisements, ListEntities)

Noise encryption handshakes and payload encryption

Sensor, binary sensor, light, cover, climate, fan, number, select, switch, text_sensor, and button publish/call paths

Scheduler interval and timeout operations

Plaintext and encrypted API frame writes

API layer optimizations (the native API is the primary communication path between ESPHome devices and Home Assistant). The goal was to make Bluetooth Proxy lightweight enough that every ESP32-C3 can run it without worrying about performance impact, and this release delivers: combined with changes from 2026.3.0, the API and BLE proxy advertisement forwarding (the constant hot path) now consume only ~1.8% of main loop runtime on ESP32-C3, down from ~3.3% in 2026.3.0 and a fraction of what it was a year ago:

Protobuf encoding : 17-20% faster with register-optimized write path (#15290)

: 17-20% faster with register-optimized write path (#15290) Precomputed tag bytes : Varint and length-delimited field tags computed at compile time (#15067)

: Varint and length-delimited field tags computed at compile time (#15067) Frame write hot path : Peeled first write iteration, inlined socket writes, zero-gap batch encoding. Single sensor state writes 72% faster , batch writes 21% faster , stack frame reduced from 352 to 48 bytes (-86%) (#15063)

: Peeled first write iteration, inlined socket writes, zero-gap batch encoding. Single sensor state writes , batch writes , stack frame reduced from 352 to 48 bytes (-86%) (#15063) Varint encoding optimized : Plaintext varint encoding and write_protobuf_packet devirtualized (#14758)

: Plaintext varint encoding and write_protobuf_packet devirtualized (#14758) Command dispatch devirtualized : Eliminates virtual call overhead on every incoming API message (#15044)

: Eliminates virtual call overhead on every incoming API message (#15044) Protobuf decode non-virtual : ProtoDecodableMessage::decode() devirtualized (#15076)

: ProtoDecodableMessage::decode() devirtualized (#15076) Constant-size varint codegen : max_value proto option eliminates variable-length encoding for bounded fields (#15424)

: proto option eliminates variable-length encoding for bounded fields (#15424) Entity name/object_id optimized : max_data_length proto option for known-bounded string fields (#15426)

: proto option for known-bounded string fields (#15426) Fixed32 decode : Uses memcpy on little-endian platforms instead of byte-shifting (#15292)

: Uses memcpy on little-endian platforms instead of byte-shifting (#15292) Raw tag+value writes : Forced fixed32 key fields emit raw bytes (#15051)

: Forced fixed32 key fields emit raw bytes (#15051) Float zero checks : Integer comparison instead of floating-point (#15490)

: Integer comparison instead of floating-point (#15490) Code size reduction : Buffer and nodelay optimizations (#14797)

: Buffer and nodelay optimizations (#14797) Overflow buffer extracted : Frame helper buffer management simplified (#14871)

: Frame helper buffer management simplified (#14871) Noise encryption speedup : Continuing from the ChaCha20-Poly1305 optimization in 2026.3.0 (which achieved 8-32% faster encryption), this release enables HAVE_WEAK_SYMBOLS and HAVE_INLINE_ASM for libsodium, replacing a volatile byte-by-byte sodium_memzero() fallback with word-sized memset() . Small messages (the common case for sensor updates and service calls) see the biggest gains: 24% faster on ESP32, 11% on ESP8266, 10% on RP2040 (#15038)

: Continuing from the ChaCha20-Poly1305 optimization in 2026.3.0 (which achieved 8-32% faster encryption), this release enables and for libsodium, replacing a volatile byte-by-byte fallback with word-sized . Small messages (the common case for sensor updates and service calls) see the biggest gains: (#15038) Noise handshake : Split state_action_ to reduce stack pressure (#15464)

: Split state_action_ to reduce stack pressure (#15464) PSK update : Avoided heap allocation in timeout lambda (#14921)

: Avoided heap allocation in timeout lambda (#14921) Batch encoding : Simplified encode_to_buffer to single resize call, inlined DeferredBatch::add_item (#15355, #15353)

: Simplified encode_to_buffer to single resize call, inlined DeferredBatch::add_item (#15355, #15353) Enum auto-derivation : Auto-derive max_value for enum fields in protobuf codegen (#15469)

: Auto-derive max_value for enum fields in protobuf codegen (#15469) Sub-message inlining : New (inline_encode) proto option inlines small sub-messages directly into parent encoders, eliminating function pointer indirection. Applied to BluetoothLERawAdvertisement (encoded up to 12 times per BLE batch): 40-55% faster BLE advertisement encoding (#15599)

: New proto option inlines small sub-messages directly into parent encoders, eliminating function pointer indirection. Applied to (encoded up to 12 times per BLE batch): BLE advertisement encoding (#15599) speed_optimized hot paths: New proto option emits __attribute__((optimize("O2"))) on specific encode paths so they remain inlined even under firmware’s default -Os flag. Applied to SensorStateResponse , BluetoothLERawAdvertisementsResponse , and SubscribeLogsResponse : BLE advertisement calculate_size is an additional 41% faster, with similar gains for sensor state and log encoding (#15691, #15698)

Core framework optimizations:

Scheduler : Integer math for interval offset calculation, reschedules fired intervals directly into the heap, early-exit cancel path, and inlined fast-path checks (#14755, #15516, #14902, #14905)

: Integer math for interval offset calculation, reschedules fired intervals directly into the heap, early-exit cancel path, and inlined fast-path checks (#14755, #15516, #14902, #14905) Main loop inlined : Application::loop() and calculate_looping_components_ inlined to eliminate stack frames (#15041, #14944)

: and inlined to eliminate stack frames (#15041, #14944) std::bind eliminated : Replaced across 20+ components with lambdas to fit within small-buffer optimization (#14961 and related PRs)

: Replaced across 20+ components with lambdas to fit within small-buffer optimization (#14961 and related PRs) Automation call chain collapsed : The Trigger::trigger() → Automation::trigger() → ActionList::play() forwarding chain is force-inlined, collapsing 3 stack frames into 1. Combined with ControllerRegistry dispatch inlining and call_loop_ removal, a button→lambda automation went from 16 stack frames to 10 , significantly reducing stack overflow risk on devices with deep automation chains (#15042, #15173, #14931)

: The → → forwarding chain is force-inlined, collapsing 3 stack frames into 1. Combined with ControllerRegistry dispatch inlining and removal, a button→lambda automation went from , significantly reducing stack overflow risk on devices with deep automation chains (#15042, #15173, #14931) IfAction compile-time optimization : HasElse parameter eliminates the else-branch check at compile time when no else block is configured (#15134)

: parameter eliminates the else-branch check at compile time when no else block is configured (#15134) Logger : Reduced per-message overhead by inlining hot path helpers (#14851)

: Reduced per-message overhead by inlining hot path helpers (#14851) errno caching : Avoids duplicate __errno() calls across API, async_tcp, captive_portal, and web_server_idf (#14751)

: Avoids duplicate calls across API, async_tcp, captive_portal, and web_server_idf (#14751) Loop elimination : Many components were running their loop() every single main loop iteration just to check a condition or timestamp. These have been converted to event-driven patterns that only run when needed: web_server : Loop completely disabled when no SSE clients are connected; most devices have zero browser clients 99%+ of the time (#15428) total_daily_energy : Replaced loop() with a single timeout that fires at midnight (#15432) CronTrigger : Replaced loop() with set_interval (#15433) preferences : Loop compiled out entirely when flash_write_interval is non-zero (#14943) GPIO expanders (PCF8574, PCA9554, MCP23xxx, PI4IOE5V6408): Loop disabled when all pins are outputs (#15455, #15460) sx127x , cc1101 , sx126x : Use GPIO interrupt to wake the loop instead of polling, with loop disabled entirely when packet mode is inactive (#15627, #15606) hbridge light: Loop only runs when both cold and warm white channels are active and multiplexing is needed; disabled for single-channel or off states (#15615)

: Many components were running their every single main loop iteration just to check a condition or timestamp. These have been converted to event-driven patterns that only run when needed: Bluetooth Proxy : BLE event handler dispatch devirtualized, eliminating virtual call overhead on every BLE advertisement and GATT event (#15310). BLE is_active / is_running inlined and STL bloat removed (#14875). Advertisement flushing replaced loop() (which ran ~7,400 times/60s just to check a timestamp) with set_interval(100ms) so the flush logic only runs when needed (~600 times/60s), eliminating ~6,800 wasted iterations per minute (#15347)

: BLE event handler dispatch devirtualized, eliminating virtual call overhead on every BLE advertisement and GATT event (#15310). BLE / inlined and STL bloat removed (#14875). Advertisement flushing replaced (which ran ~7,400 times/60s just to check a timestamp) with so the flush logic only runs when needed (~600 times/60s), eliminating ~6,800 wasted iterations per minute (#15347) Devirtualization : Preferences backend, PollingComponent::set_update_interval (#14825, #14938)

: Preferences backend, PollingComponent::set_update_interval (#14825, #14938) Light: Reciprocal multiply in normalize_color, pass LightTraits to avoid redundant virtual calls (#15401, #15403)

CodSpeed runs on every pull request and push to dev , providing a continuous baseline that catches regressions before they ship. It was CodSpeed’s benchmark visualization that revealed vsnprintf was consuming 95%+ of sensor publish time, leading to the client-side state logging change that achieved a 46x speedup on the sensor publish path. Visit codspeed.io/esphome/esphome to explore the benchmark results. Thank you to CodSpeed for providing their service free to open source projects.

Driven by the increased visibility from benchmarking and memory analysis tooling, this release includes significant RAM and flash savings across the framework.

Component allocations moved from heap to BSS (#15079): This is a major architectural change; all component instances ( new_Pvariable ) are now allocated via placement new into statically-sized BSS storage instead of individual heap allocations. Previously, every component, sensor, automation, and filter was a separate new call, fragmenting the heap over time. Now these allocations are packed into a single contiguous BSS region, freeing heap space for WiFi, BLE, and network buffers that genuinely need dynamic allocation. This eliminates hundreds of small heap allocations per device and significantly reduces heap fragmentation on long-running devices.

ESPHome’s CI automatically runs a home-grown memory impact analysis on every pull request, showing contributors the exact flash and RAM impact of their changes before merging. Previously, component memory was invisible to this tooling because it was all allocated at runtime on the heap. Once the BSS change landed, every component’s memory became a statically-visible symbol that the CI could measure and attribute. The analyze-memory tool was extended to attribute placement new storage symbols back to their owning components (#15092), making it easy to spot which components still had room for improvement. This visibility drove the wave of targeted optimizations below.

Core framework savings:

Component base class : Shrunk from 12 to 8 bytes per instance, saving ~200-400 bytes across typical configs (#15103)

: Shrunk from 12 to 8 bytes per instance, saving ~200-400 bytes across typical configs (#15103) CallbackManager : Replaced std::function (16 bytes) with lightweight Callback (8 bytes) across all callback registrations. Small lambdas like [this] are now stored inline in the function pointer context with zero heap allocation, covering 96% of all callback registrations. Measured +488 bytes free heap on an ESP8266 config with MQTT + web_server + many entities (#14853). A follow-up replaced std::vector with a trivial-copy container, eliminating per-signature template instantiations of vector reallocation machinery and saving 996 bytes of flash on ESP8266 plus 4 bytes of RAM per CallbackManager instance (#15272)

: Replaced (16 bytes) with lightweight (8 bytes) across all callback registrations. Small lambdas like are now stored inline in the function pointer context with zero heap allocation, covering 96% of all callback registrations. Measured on an ESP8266 config with MQTT + web_server + many entities (#14853). A follow-up replaced with a trivial-copy container, eliminating per-signature template instantiations of vector reallocation machinery and saving on ESP8266 plus (#15272) Trigger trampolines eliminated across 23 components : Previously, every on_press , on_value , on_state , etc. automation instantiated a separate Trigger object just to forward a callback, a 4+ byte heap-allocated object that existed solely to hold a pointer. A new build_callback_automation() pattern collapses the trigger into a pointer-sized forwarder struct stored inline in the callback manager, eliminating the separate allocation entirely. The initial PR (#15174) migrated the core entity types (button, sensor, binary_sensor, switch, text_sensor, number, event) saving 88-208 bytes RAM, then 22 follow-up PRs migrated alarm_control_panel, lock, media_player, ld2450, rtttl, online_image, rotary_encoder, dfplayer, hlk_fm22x, pn532, pn7150/pn7160, sim800l, fingerprint_grow, ltr_als_ps, ltr501, nextion, ezo, haier, modbus_controller, rf_bridge, factory_reset, sml, and safe_mode

: Previously, every , , , etc. automation instantiated a separate Trigger object just to forward a callback, a 4+ byte heap-allocated object that existed solely to hold a pointer. A new pattern collapses the trigger into a pointer-sized forwarder struct stored inline in the callback manager, eliminating the separate allocation entirely. The initial PR (#15174) migrated the core entity types (button, sensor, binary_sensor, switch, text_sensor, number, event) saving 88-208 bytes RAM, then migrated alarm_control_panel, lock, media_player, ld2450, rtttl, online_image, rotary_encoder, dfplayer, hlk_fm22x, pn532, pn7150/pn7160, sim800l, fingerprint_grow, ltr_als_ps, ltr501, nextion, ezo, haier, modbus_controller, rf_bridge, factory_reset, sml, and safe_mode TemplatableValue → TemplatableFn : The function-pointer pattern was first proven on LightControlAction , shrinking each instance from 128 to 72 bytes (44% reduction, saving 616 bytes RAM on an ESP8266 light config with 11 actions) (#15132). This was then generalized codebase-wide: ~340 TEMPLATABLE_VALUE fields automatically dropped from 8 to 4 bytes each by storing function pointers instead of tagged unions (#15545)

: The function-pointer pattern was first proven on , shrinking each instance from 128 to 72 bytes (44% reduction, saving 616 bytes RAM on an ESP8266 light config with 11 actions) (#15132). This was then generalized codebase-wide: ~340 fields automatically dropped from 8 to 4 bytes each by storing function pointers instead of tagged unions (#15545) ActionList: Removed actions_end_ pointer to save RAM per automation (#15283)

Entity and component savings:

Binary sensor : Removed redundant optional<bool> state, saving 8 bytes per instance (#15095)

: Removed redundant state, saving 8 bytes per instance (#15095) Text sensor : raw_callback_ gated behind USE_TEXT_SENSOR_FILTER , saving 4 bytes per instance when unused (#15097)

: gated behind , saving 4 bytes per instance when unused (#15097) Light : Reordered LightState fields to eliminate padding (#15112)

: Reordered LightState fields to eliminate padding (#15112) GPIO binary sensor : Packed fields and removed redundant last_state_ (#15113)

: Packed fields and removed redundant (#15113) GPIO switch : Compiled out interlock fields when unused (#15111)

: Compiled out interlock fields when unused (#15111) Climate/Fan : Custom mode vectors stored on entity directly, eliminating heap allocation (#15206, #15209)

: Custom mode vectors stored on entity directly, eliminating heap allocation (#15206, #15209) WebServerBase : Reduced by 4 bytes (#15251)

: Reduced by 4 bytes (#15251) Runtime stats: Stored inline on Component, eliminating std::map lookup (#15345)

Heap allocation elimination:

Sensor filters : OrFilter , CalibrateLinearFilter , CalibratePolynomialFilter , ValueList , FilterOut , ThrottleWithPriority migrated to std::array (#15262, #15263, #15264, #15265)

: , , , , , migrated to (#15262, #15263, #15264, #15265) Text sensor filters : SubstituteFilter and MapFilter migrated to std::array (#15266, #15269)

: and migrated to (#15266, #15269) Automation conditions : And , Or , Xor conditions migrated to std::array (#15282)

: , , conditions migrated to (#15282) PID : Replaced std::deque with FixedRingBuffer (#14733)

: Replaced with (#14733) Sensor sliding window: Replaced with FixedRingBuffer (#14736)

ESP8266 RAM savings:

API dump strings : Moved to PROGMEM (#14982)

: Moved to PROGMEM (#14982) Logger: Log level lookup tables and task log buffer moved to PROGMEM/BSS (#15003, #15153)

Config Bundle for Remote Compilation Section titled “Config Bundle for Remote Compilation”

The new esphome bundle CLI command packages a YAML config and all its local dependencies (fonts, images, certificates, local external_components, secrets) into a self-contained .esphomebundle.tar.gz archive (#13791). This is the foundation for remote compilation support, enabling devices like the Home Assistant Green to offload compilation to a remote build server.

Key Features:

Automatic dependency discovery - Finds all referenced files (YAML includes, fonts, images, animations, certificates, C++ includes, web assets)

- Finds all referenced files (YAML includes, fonts, images, animations, certificates, C++ includes, web assets) Secrets filtering - Only includes secrets actually referenced by bundled YAML files

- Only includes secrets actually referenced by bundled YAML files Deterministic archives - Sorted entries and zeroed timestamps for reproducibility

- Sorted entries and zeroed timestamps for reproducibility Incremental builds - Preserves PlatformIO build caches across re-extractions

Terminal window esphome bundle my_device.yaml # Create bundle esphome bundle my_device.yaml --list-only # Preview files esphome compile my_device.esphomebundle.tar.gz # Compile from bundle

LVGL v9 Upgrade Section titled “LVGL v9 Upgrade”

Led by @clydebarrow with 27 PRs, ESPHome’s LVGL integration has been upgraded from v8 to LVGL v9.5.0 (#12312). This is a major library migration that brings a new rendering pipeline, improved performance, and new widget capabilities. Existing configurations should compile and run, though some properties are deprecated.

Key changes:

Native rotation with hardware acceleration - Rotation is now handled directly by LVGL instead of the display driver, with runtime rotation changes via lvgl.display.set_rotation and automatic use of hardware rotation when available. On ESP32-P4, rotation uses the PPA (Pixel Processing Accelerator) for zero-CPU-cost transforms (#14955, #15453).

- Rotation is now handled directly by LVGL instead of the display driver, with runtime rotation changes via and automatic use of hardware rotation when available. On ESP32-P4, rotation uses the PPA (Pixel Processing Accelerator) for zero-CPU-cost transforms (#14955, #15453). Automatic touchscreen rotation - Touch input is automatically rotated to match display orientation, eliminating the need for manual coordinate transforms in most cases. Users will need to move their rotation config from the display component to the lvgl: block, and remove or adjust the transform: block in the touchscreen component.

- Touch input is automatically rotated to match display orientation, eliminating the need for manual coordinate transforms in most cases. Users will need to move their config from the display component to the block, and remove or adjust the block in the touchscreen component. Built-in dark theme - A single dark_mode: true under theme: enables LVGL’s native dark default theme, replacing the tedious process of manually replicating dark theme properties (#15389)

- A single under enables LVGL’s native dark default theme, replacing the tedious process of manually replicating dark theme properties (#15389) All LVGL 9 events - Complete mapping of LVGL 9 events to ESPHome automation triggers (#15362)

- Complete mapping of LVGL 9 events to ESPHome automation triggers (#15362) Drop shadow support - New bitmap_mask_src style property and A8 image format for drop shadow effects (#15334)

New Sensors and Hardware Support Section titled “New Sensors and Hardware Support”

This release adds support for several new sensors and hardware platforms:

SPA06-003 by @danielkent-net - Goermicro digital pressure and temperature sensor with both I2C and SPI interfaces, available from Adafruit and Seeed Grove (#14521, #14522, #14523)

by @danielkent-net - Goermicro digital pressure and temperature sensor with both I2C and SPI interfaces, available from Adafruit and Seeed Grove (#14521, #14522, #14523) HDC2080 by @G-Pereira - Texas Instruments temperature and humidity sensor (#9331)

by @G-Pereira - Texas Instruments temperature and humidity sensor (#9331) emonTx by @FredM67 - OpenEnergyMonitor emonTx/emonPi energy monitoring via UART serial bridge, with JSON triggers and command actions (#9027)

by @FredM67 - OpenEnergyMonitor emonTx/emonPi energy monitoring via UART serial bridge, with JSON triggers and command actions (#9027) BMP581 SPI support by @danielkent-net - The BMP581 pressure sensor now supports SPI in addition to I2C (#13124)

by @danielkent-net - The BMP581 pressure sensor now supports SPI in addition to I2C (#13124) BMP585 support by @nytaros - Adds the newer BMP585 ASIC ID to the BMP581 component (#15277)

by @nytaros - Adds the newer BMP585 ASIC ID to the BMP581 component (#15277) ESP32-C61 PSRAM - Quad mode PSRAM support at 40MHz and 80MHz (#14795)

- Quad mode PSRAM support at 40MHz and 80MHz (#14795) Internal temperature for nRF52 Zephyr by @Ardumine (#15297) and LN882H by @Bl00d-B0b (#15370)

Other Notable Features Section titled “Other Notable Features”

Number-to-sensor and text-to-text_sensor bridges - New read-only sensor/text_sensor views of number/text components for use in automations and displays (#15125, #15090)

- New read-only sensor/text_sensor views of number/text components for use in automations and displays (#15125, #15090) ESP32 Hosted SPI transport - SPI transport and 1-bit SDIO bus width support for the esp32_hosted WiFi offloading component (#15551)

- SPI transport and 1-bit SDIO bus width support for the WiFi offloading component (#15551) Nextion custom protocol triggers - on_custom_switch , on_custom_sensor , on_custom_text_sensor , on_custom_binary_sensor triggers for event-driven Nextion workflows without entities (#13248)

- , , , triggers for event-driven Nextion workflows without entities (#13248) MQTT alarm panel JSON payloads - Alarm control panel command topic now accepts JSON payloads with PIN codes, e.g. {"state": "DISARM", "code": "1234"} (#14731)

- Alarm control panel command topic now accepts JSON payloads with PIN codes, e.g. (#14731) Media player enqueue action - New media_player.enqueue action for queueing media URLs from automations (#14775)

- New action for queueing media URLs from automations (#14775) MIPI RGB optional sync pins - hsync_pin / vsync_pin now optional for displays like the BigTreeTech PandaTouch (#14870)

- / now optional for displays like the BigTreeTech PandaTouch (#14870) Brennenstuhl remote switches - New 433MHz rolling code protocol for Brennenstuhl comfort-line switches (#9407)

- New 433MHz rolling code protocol for Brennenstuhl comfort-line switches (#9407) DSMR thermal MBUS id - New thermal_mbus_id option for Warmtelink heat meters (#7519)

- New option for Warmtelink heat meters (#7519) VBus DeltaSol CS4 - Support for Citrin Solar 1.3 controller (#12477)

- Support for Citrin Solar 1.3 controller (#12477) TM1637 buffer manipulation - set_buffer method for raw segment writes and custom glyphs (#13686)

- method for raw segment writes and custom glyphs (#13686) HUB75 scan wiring - New SCAN_1_8_32PX_FULL wiring option (#15130)

- New wiring option (#15130) */N cron syntax - Time-based automations now support */5 style step expressions (#15434)

- Time-based automations now support style step expressions (#15434) microFLAC audio decoding by @kahrendt - New FLAC decoder is 9% faster on ESP32-S3 with CRC validation re-enabled, plus true streaming support that eliminates unnecessary memory copies (#15372)

Mitsubishi CN105 Climate Component Section titled “Mitsubishi CN105 Climate Component”

Built by @crnjan across 5 PRs, the new mitsubishi_cn105 component brings native support for controlling Mitsubishi A/C units through the CN105 connector, one of the most requested climate integrations in ESPHome. The component implements the same CN105 protocol used by the popular SwiCago HeatPump project, ensuring compatibility with the same range of devices (#15315, #15358, #15437, #15462, #15483).

Key Features:

Full climate control - Power, mode, target temperature, and fan speed can be controlled directly from Home Assistant

- Power, mode, target temperature, and fan speed can be controlled directly from Home Assistant Non-blocking protocol driver - Custom UART parser designed for performance and reliability

- Custom UART parser designed for performance and reliability Smart temperature polling - The current_temperature_min_interval option rate-limits room temperature reads to prevent rapid oscillations near measurement boundaries while keeping a fast update_interval for responsive control

- The option rate-limits room temperature reads to prevent rapid oscillations near measurement boundaries while keeping a fast for responsive control Broad platform support - Works on ESP32, ESP32 IDF, ESP8266, and RP2040/RP2350

climate : - platform : mitsubishi_cn105 name : " Air Condition " uart_id : ac_uart update_interval : 1s current_temperature_min_interval : 60s

Codebase Correctness Sweep Section titled “Codebase Correctness Sweep”

Continuing the correctness sweep started in 2026.3.0, @swoboda1337 contributed another 99 bug fix and validation PRs in this release, addressing missing state_class and device_class on sensor schemas, incorrect config validation (wrong types, missing range checks, broken ensure_list usage), dead code removal, format specifier warnings, and codegen type mismatches across 100+ components. This sustained effort has significantly improved the reliability and correctness of the ESPHome codebase.

This release includes 507 pull requests from over 40 contributors. A huge thank you to everyone who made 2026.4.0 possible:

@swoboda1337 - 121 PRs including a correctness sweep across 100+ components, ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility across dozens of components, and the ESP32 CPU frequency default change

@clydebarrow - 27 PRs including the LVGL v9.5.0 migration, native rotation support, and display component improvements

@edwardtfn - 14 PRs including Nextion custom protocol triggers, performance optimizations, and code quality improvements across the Nextion component

@jpeletier - 10 PRs including the substitution system redesign for 18x faster config loading and !include path substitution support

path substitution support @kbx81 - 10 PRs including signed OTA verification without hardware secure boot, IR receiver frequency metadata, and sensor code cleanups

@kahrendt - 7 PRs including the media player enqueue action, microFLAC decoding, and audio pipeline improvements

@danielkent-net - 5 PRs including the new SPA06-003 pressure/temperature sensor (I2C and SPI) and BMP581 SPI support

@crnjan - 5 PRs building the new Mitsubishi CN105 climate component from scaffold to full read/write control

@exciton - 4 PRs including modbus helper refactoring and integration tests

@jesserockz - 4 PRs including CI improvements and unbounded percentage validators

@diorcety - 4 PRs including git subpath support and compiler compatibility fixes

@FredM67 - 2 PRs including the new emonTx energy monitoring component

@tomaszduda23 - 2 PRs including debug peripherals status and Zigbee logging improvements

@P4uLT - 2 PRs including PID FixedRingBuffer optimization

@Kamilcuk - 2 PRs including placement new allocation for Pvariables

@luar123 - custom ESP32 partition tables and partition table refactoring

@G-Pereira - the new HDC2080 temperature and humidity sensor

Also thank you to @bdraco, @thomwiggers, @aanban, @rtyle, @Szewcson, @Pernotto, @mike1703, @tuct, @CFlix, @heythisisnate, @warthog618, @FWeinb, @droscy, @intcreator, @szupi-ipuzs, @fblaese, @glmnet, @nytaros, @Ardumine, @rguca, @Bl00d-B0b, @RAR, @Passific, and @Tomer27cz for their contributions, and to everyone who reported issues, tested pre-releases, and helped in the community.

ESP32 CPU frequency : Default CPU frequency changed to maximum supported per variant (ESP32/S2/S3/C5: 160MHz to 240MHz). This improves performance ~33% but increases power consumption. Battery-powered devices should add cpu_frequency: 160MHZ to their config. #15143

ESP32 partition table : Partition layout changed for both Arduino and IDF frameworks. NVS moved to end of flash with increased size (20KB to 384KB on Arduino). Existing devices will get the new partition table on next OTA update. NVS data is preserved since the library finds it by name, not position. #7682

ESP8266 RTC preferences: RTC preferences capacity reduced from 96 to 78 words to accommodate the new crash handler. Overflow goes to flash. Very unlikely to affect real configs. #15465

LVGL rotation : The rotation option must now be configured under lvgl: instead of the display component. LVGL now handles rotation for the display and touchscreen directly, with support for runtime rotation changes via lvgl.display.set_rotation . Users must move their rotation setting from the display config to the lvgl: block. #14955 and remove or adjust the transform: block in their touchscreen config if they have one.

I2S Audio : The legacy I2S driver ( use_legacy option) has been removed. The new I2S driver is always used. The i2s_audio media player sub-component has been removed entirely; users should migrate to the speaker media player component. #14932

Binary Sensor multi_click : on_multi_click timing sequences are now limited to 255 entries (previously unlimited). No real config would approach this limit. #15267

Binary Sensor autorepeat: Autorepeat timing lists are now limited to 254 entries (previously unlimited). No real config would approach this limit. #15268

Configuration System Changes Section titled “Configuration System Changes”

Substitutions: When two YAML keys in the same dict resolve to the same substituted name, the later-appearing key’s value now takes precedence (“last writer wins”). Previously, the existing resolved value took precedence on dict merges. This only affects the edge case of duplicate substituted keys. #14918

Undocumented API Changes Section titled “Undocumented API Changes”

Several internal C++ APIs have changed in this release. While these are not part of the public API, they may affect users who write lambdas or maintain external components.

Component and Preferences Infrastructure Section titled “Component and Preferences Infrastructure”

Component : set_component_source(const LogString *) removed and replaced with protected set_component_source_(uint8_t) . The warn_if_blocking_over_ field changed from uint16_t (milliseconds) to uint8_t (centiseconds). Component base class shrunk from 12 to 8 bytes. #15103

Preferences: ESPPreferenceBackend and ESPPreferences abstract base classes removed. They are now type aliases to concrete platform-specific final classes. All existing code using global_preferences or ESPPreferenceObject continues to work unchanged. #14825

Automation Trigger Changes Section titled “Automation Trigger Changes”

Trigger classes removed: ButtonPressTrigger , SensorStateTrigger , SensorRawStateTrigger , PressTrigger , ReleaseTrigger , StateTrigger , StateChangeTrigger , SwitchStateTrigger , SwitchTurnOnTrigger , SwitchTurnOffTrigger , TextSensorStateTrigger , TextSensorStateRawTrigger , NumberStateTrigger , and EventTrigger are no longer instantiated. Lambdas using trigger_id to access these objects will break. Use Script for action control instead. The Automation::trigger_ protected field was also removed. #15174

TemplatableValue for non-string types: No longer accepts stateful lambdas (lambdas with captures). No external usage was found. If you need a stateful callable, use std::function<T(X...)> directly. The TEMPLATABLE_VALUE macro now uses TemplatableFn (4 bytes) for trivially copyable types. #15545

Nextion : get_wave_chan_id() deprecated in favor of get_wave_channel_id() (removal in 2026.10.0). Getter methods now return by const reference instead of by value. get_queue_type_string() returns const char * instead of std::string . Waveform-related methods are now gated behind USE_NEXTION_WAVEFORM and may not be available if no waveform sensors are configured. #15204, #15273

ATM90E32 : get_phase_angle_() return type changed from uint16_t to float (fixes precision loss). last_periodic_millis member removed (was never used). #15238

AS5600 : Dead angle_sensor_ , raw_angle_sensor_ , position_sensor_ members and their setters removed (were never wired to config schema). #15254

SEN5x : voc_baseline config option removed (was never wired to C++). Use store_baseline: true instead. #15391

Graph : legend config no longer accepts a list (only the first element was ever used). Single-value configs continue to work. #15522

Haier : control_method config no longer accepts a list. Single-value configs continue to work. #15523

RP2040 PIO LED Strip: CUSTOM removed from chipset enum (it crashed at compile time). Use explicit timing parameters ( bit0_high , bit0_low , bit1_high , bit1_low ) instead. #15537

Breaking Changes for Developers Section titled “Breaking Changes for Developers”

CallbackManager : std::function replaced with lightweight Callback type. Existing code continues to work but external components should migrate callback registration methods from std::function parameters to templates for optimal performance (non-template methods fall back to a heap-allocation path). #14853

: replaced with lightweight type. Existing code continues to work but external components should migrate callback registration methods from parameters to templates for optimal performance (non-template methods fall back to a heap-allocation path). #14853 PollingComponent : set_update_interval() is now non-virtual. Subclasses overriding this method should use alternative patterns. #14938

: is now non-virtual. Subclasses overriding this method should use alternative patterns. #14938 UART FlushResult : FlushResult renamed to UARTFlushResult with UART_FLUSH_RESULT_ prefix for enum values. #15101

: renamed to with prefix for enum values. #15101 Sensor raw_state : .raw_state is deprecated. raw_callback_ is now gated behind USE_SENSOR_FILTER , saving RAM on every sensor instance when no filters are configured. #15094

: is deprecated. is now gated behind , saving RAM on every sensor instance when no filters are configured. #15094 Trigger trampolines eliminated : Trigger objects for common entity automations (button, sensor, binary_sensor, switch, text_sensor, number, event) are no longer instantiated. build_automation() and Trigger subclasses remain available. #15174

: Trigger objects for common entity automations (button, sensor, binary_sensor, switch, text_sensor, number, event) are no longer instantiated. and Trigger subclasses remain available. #15174 TemplatableFn : TEMPLATABLE_VALUE macro now uses 4-byte TemplatableFn for trivially copyable types. External components calling macro-generated setters with raw C++ constants instead of going through cg.templatable() will fail to compile. #15545

: macro now uses 4-byte for trivially copyable types. External components calling macro-generated setters with raw C++ constants instead of going through will fail to compile. #15545 Climate/Fan custom modes : Custom mode/preset vectors are now stored on the entity instead of heap-allocated. Constructors for climate and fan traits have changed. #15206, #15209

: Custom mode/preset vectors are now stored on the entity instead of heap-allocated. Constructors for climate and fan traits have changed. #15206, #15209 Trigger migrations to callback automation : alarm_control_panel , lock , and media_player triggers now use callback automation pattern. #15198, #15199, #15200

: , , and triggers now use callback automation pattern. #15198, #15199, #15200 BLE event dispatch : BLE event handler dispatch is devirtualized. #15310

: BLE event handler dispatch is devirtualized. #15310 wake_loop : Moved from socket component into core. #15446

: Moved from socket component into core. #15446 Preferences devirtualized : ESPPreferenceBackend and ESPPreferences are now type aliases to concrete platform-specific classes (no virtual base). #14825

: and are now type aliases to concrete platform-specific classes (no virtual base). #14825 Component shrunk from 12 to 8 bytes : set_component_source(const LogString *) removed and replaced with set_component_source_(uint8_t) (protected). #15103

: removed and replaced with (protected). #15103 AS5600 : Dead angle , raw_angle , and position sensor code removed. #15254

: Dead , , and sensor code removed. #15254 Modbus helpers: Shared helper functions refactored across modbus components. #15291, #14172

For detailed migration guides and API documentation, see the ESPHome Developers Documentation.

[core] Fix app_state_ status bits clobbered for non-looping components esphome#15658 by @bdraco

[core] Inline feed_wdt hot path with out-of-line slow path esphome#15656 by @bdraco

[st7789v] Fix swapped offset_width/offset_height in model presets esphome#15755 by @swoboda1337

[sx126x][sx127x] Fix frequency precision loss from float32 codegen esphome#15753 by @swoboda1337

Bump aioesphomeapi from 44.15.0 to 44.16.0 esphome#15757 by @dependabot[bot]

[lvgl] Clean the build if lv_conf.h changes esphome#15777 by @clydebarrow

[mitsubishi_cn105] use HEAT_COOL mode to enable temperature slider esphome#15748 by @crnjan

[core] Diagnose missing cg.templatable in codegen for TEMPLATABLE_VALUE fields esphome#15758 by @bdraco

[time] Fix RTC is_valid() rejecting valid times after day_of_year cleanup esphome#15763 by @bdraco

[qmc5883l] Move per-update log line from DEBUG to VERBOSE esphome#15781 by @swoboda1337

[bundle] Force-resolve nested IncludeFile during file discovery esphome#15762 by @bdraco

[ili9xxx] Guard against null buffer in display_() when allocation fails esphome#15786 by @bdraco

[esp32] Accept unquoted minimum_chip_revision values esphome#15785 by @swoboda1337

[lvgl] Guard lv_image_set_src wrapper with LV_USE_IMAGE esphome#15789 by @swoboda1337

[mipi_spi] Drawing fixes for native display esphome#15802 by @clydebarrow

[image] Fix byte order handling esphome#15800 by @clydebarrow

[core] coerce set_interval(0) / update_interval: 0ms to 1ms esphome#15799 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Fix SPI3_HOST default breaking compile on variants without SPI3 esphome#15809 by @swoboda1337

[core] Fix DelayAction compile error with non-const reference args esphome#15814 by @bdraco

[esp32] Downgrade unneeded ignore_pin_validation_error to a warning esphome#15811 by @swoboda1337

to a warning esphome#15811 by @swoboda1337 [runtime_image] Fix RGB order esphome#15813 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix crash with snow on rotated display esphome#15822 by @clydebarrow

[core] Feed WDT unconditionally in main loop to fix empty-config panic esphome#15830 by @bdraco

Bump aioesphomeapi from 44.16.0 to 44.16.1 esphome#15836 by @dependabot[bot]

[core] Default PollingComponent() to 1ms when codegen is bypassed esphome#15831 by @bdraco

[substitutions] Fix substitutions: !include file.yaml regression esphome#15850 by @bdraco

regression esphome#15850 by @bdraco [packages] Improve error messages with include stack and fix missing path propagation esphome#15844 by @jpeletier

[lvgl] Fix format of hello world page esphome#15868 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix overloads for setting images on styles esphome#15864 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix update of textarea attached to keyboard esphome#15866 by @clydebarrow

[image] Fix rodata bloat for multi-frame RGB565+alpha animations esphome#15873 by @swoboda1337

[core] Fix Pvariable placement new losing subclass identity esphome#15881 by @swoboda1337

[ld2412] Fix null deref in set_basic_config when entities unconfigured esphome#15893 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Add Secure Boot V1 ECDSA signing scheme for pre-rev-3.0 ESP32 esphome#15882 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

[io_expanders] Self-heal interrupt-driven expanders when INT stays asserted across the read esphome#15923 by @swoboda1337

[usb_uart] Derive TX output chunk count from buffer_size config esphome#15909 by @kbx81

[lvgl] Triggers on tabview tabs fix esphome#15935 by @clydebarrow

[time] Handle Windows EINVAL when validating POSIX TZ strings esphome#15934 by @jesserockz

[deep_sleep] Fix sleep_duration codegen type to uint32_t esphome#15965 by @bdraco

[wifi] Fix stale wifi.connected after state transition esphome#15966 by @bdraco

[rotary_encoder][at581x] Fix templatable int field types esphome#16015 by @bdraco

[esp32][wifi] Fix bootloop and WiFi connection issue if nvs partition is missing or has non-default label esphome#16025 by @Mat931

[nextion] Unify TFT upload ack timeout to 5000ms esphome#15960 by @edwardtfn

[esp32_touch] Feed wdt esphome#16066 by @jesserockz

[image] Fix RGB565+alpha rendering for multi-frame animations esphome#16017 by @bdraco

[automation] Fix codegen type for component.resume update_interval esphome#16069 by @bharvey88

[mcp23xxx_base] Reject unsupported interrupt_pin options (inverted, allow_other_uses) esphome#16149 by @bdraco

[core] Strip \?\ prefix from sys.executable for PlatformIO subprocess esphome#16158 by @jesserockz

[esp32] Replace 512B stack buffer in printf wraps with picolibc cookie FILE esphome#16170 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Clamp values for meter line indicators esphome#16180 by @clydebarrow

[esp32] Drop printf wrap on IDF 6.0+ (picolibc no longer needs it) esphome#16189 by @bdraco

[api] Fall back to owning types for service array args used after a delay esphome#16140 by @bdraco

[api] Use safe_print for log output and fix safe_print bytes-repr fallback esphome#16160 by @jesserockz

[ha-addon] Add opt-in toggle for the new ESPHome Device Builder esphome#16247 by @jesserockz

[bundle] Include secrets.yaml when !secret keys are quoted esphome#16271 by @bdraco

keys are quoted esphome#16271 by @bdraco [substitutions] Fix sibling references inside dict-valued substitutions esphome#16273 by @bdraco

[core] Fix WiFi connection in safe mode esphome#16269 by @Mat931

[nextion] Fix text sensor state not updated on string response esphome#16280 by @edwardtfn

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[vbus] add DeltaSol CS4 (Citrin Solar 1.3) esphome#12477 by @mike1703 (new-feature)

[psram] Add ESP32-C61 PSRAM support esphome#14795 by @swoboda1337 (new-feature)

[ethernet] Add RP2040 W5500 Ethernet support esphome#14820 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[mipi_rgb] Make h- and v-sync pins optional esphome#14870 by @FWeinb (new-feature)

[mqtt] Support JSON payload with code for alarm control panel commands esphome#14731 by @heythisisnate (new-feature)

[lvgl] Migrate to library v9.5.0 esphome#12312 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[esp32] Add custom partitions and refactor partition table generation esphome#7682 by @luar123 (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[spa06_base] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor (Part 1 of 3) esphome#14521 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature)

[remote_base] add support for brennenstuhl comfort-line switches esphome#9407 by @aanban (new-feature)

[spa06_i2c] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - I2C support (Part 2 of 3) esphome#14522 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[ethernet] Add ENC28J60 SPI Ethernet support esphome#14945 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[spa06_spi] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - SPI support (Part 3 of 3) esphome#14523 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[text] Add text_sensor for read-only view of text component esphome#15090 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (new-platform)

[number] Add sensor platform esphome#15125 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (new-platform)

[esp32] Add sram1_as_iram option and bootloader version detection esphome#14874 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[ethernet] Add W5100 support for RP2040 esphome#15131 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[hub75] Add SCAN_1_8_32PX_FULL wiring option esphome#15130 by @intcreator (new-feature)

[api] Add —no-states flag to esphome logs command esphome#15160 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[infrared][ir_rf_proxy] Add receiver_frequency config for IR receiver demodulation frequency esphome#15156 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

config for IR receiver demodulation frequency esphome#15156 by @kbx81 (new-feature) [bmp581] Add SPI support for BMP581 esphome#13124 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[tm1637] Add buffer manipulation methods esphome#13686 by @tuct (new-feature)

[internal_temperature] Add nRF52 Zephyr support esphome#15297 by @Ardumine (new-feature)

[bmp581_base] Add support for BMP585 esphome#15277 by @nytaros (new-feature)

[hdc2080] Add support for HDC2080 sensor esphome#9331 by @G-Pereira (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[lvgl] Fixes #4 esphome#15334 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 1) esphome#15315 by @crnjan (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[lvgl] Add missing event names esphome#15362 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[media_player] Add enqueue action esphome#14775 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[dsmr] Allow setting MBUS id for thermal sensors in DSMR component esphome#7519 by @thomwiggers (new-feature)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 2) esphome#15358 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 3) esphome#15437 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[pcf8574][pca9554] Add optional interrupt pin to eliminate polling esphome#15444 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[mcp23xxx][pi4ioe5v6408] Add optional interrupt pin to eliminate polling esphome#15445 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[internal_temperature] Add support for LN882X (Lightning LN882H) esphome#15370 by @Bl00d-B0b (new-feature)

[ethernet] Add interface configuration variable for esp-idf esphome#10285 by @rtyle (new-feature)

configuration variable for esp-idf esphome#10285 by @rtyle (new-feature) [lvgl] option to enable LVGL’s built-in dark theme esphome#15389 by @RAR (new-feature)

[esp32] Add signed app verification without hardware secure boot esphome#15357 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

[esp8266] Add crash handler for post-mortem diagnostics esphome#15465 by @bdraco (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 4) esphome#15462 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 5) esphome#15483 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[lvgl] Implement rotation directly esphome#14955 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[cli] Add config bundle CLI command for remote compilation esphome#13791 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[nextion] Expose custom protocol frames as automation triggers esphome#13248 by @edwardtfn (new-feature)

[emontx] emonTx component esphome#9027 by @FredM67 (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[substitutions] !include ${filename} , Substitutions in include filename paths (package refactor part 5) esphome#12213 by @jpeletier (new-feature)

, Substitutions in include filename paths (package refactor part 5) esphome#12213 by @jpeletier (new-feature) [ethernet] Add W6100 and W6300 support for RP2040 esphome#15543 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[esp32_hosted] Add SPI transport and SDIO 1-bit bus width support esphome#15551 by @swoboda1337 (new-feature)

[tca9555] Add interrupt pin support esphome#15613 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[pca6416a] Add interrupt pin support esphome#15614 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[mcp23016] Add interrupt pin support esphome#15616 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[spa06_base] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor (Part 1 of 3) esphome#14521 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature)

[spa06_i2c] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - I2C support (Part 2 of 3) esphome#14522 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[spa06_spi] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - SPI support (Part 3 of 3) esphome#14523 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[bmp581] Add SPI support for BMP581 esphome#13124 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[hdc2080] Add support for HDC2080 sensor esphome#9331 by @G-Pereira (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 1) esphome#15315 by @crnjan (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[emontx] emonTx component esphome#9027 by @FredM67 (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[spa06_i2c] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - I2C support (Part 2 of 3) esphome#14522 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[spa06_spi] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - SPI support (Part 3 of 3) esphome#14523 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[text] Add text_sensor for read-only view of text component esphome#15090 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (new-platform)

[number] Add sensor platform esphome#15125 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (new-platform)

[bmp581] Add SPI support for BMP581 esphome#13124 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[hdc2080] Add support for HDC2080 sensor esphome#9331 by @G-Pereira (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 1) esphome#15315 by @crnjan (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[emontx] emonTx component esphome#9027 by @FredM67 (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[i2s_audio] Remove legacy I2S driver support esphome#14932 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[esp32] Add custom partitions and refactor partition table generation esphome#7682 by @luar123 (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[substitutions] substitutions pass and !include redesign (package refactor part 2b) esphome#14918 by @jpeletier (breaking-change)

[esp32] Default CPU frequency to maximum supported esphome#15143 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[binary_sensor] Use std::array in AutorepeatFilter esphome#15268 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[binary_sensor] Use std::array in MultiClickTrigger esphome#15267 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[esp8266] Add crash handler for post-mortem diagnostics esphome#15465 by @bdraco (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[lvgl] Implement rotation directly esphome#14955 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[packages] Fix false deprecation warning and wrong error paths in nested packages esphome#15605 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[ci] Add PR title check for unescaped angle brackets esphome#14701 by @bdraco

[ci] Dont run codeowners workflows on release or beta PRs esphome#14703 by @jesserockz

[const] Add UNIT_METER_PER_SECOND, UNIT_MILLILITRE, UNIT_POUND to const.py esphome#14713 by @jpeletier

reset address_name_ esphome#12150 by @Pernotto

[vbus] add DeltaSol CS4 (Citrin Solar 1.3) esphome#12477 by @mike1703 (new-feature)

[const] Add CONF_CLIMATE_ID for climate component sub-entities esphome#14764 by @P4uLT

[core] Fix std::isnan conflict with picolibc on ESP-IDF 6.0 esphome#14768 by @swoboda1337

[wifi] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility esphome#14766 by @swoboda1337

[sensor] Use FixedRingBuffer in SlidingWindowFilter, add window_size limit esphome#14736 by @bdraco

[pid] Replace std::deque with FixedRingBuffer esphome#14733 by @P4uLT

[mipi_dsi] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for LCD color format esphome#14785 by @swoboda1337

[adc] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for ADC_ATTEN_DB_12 esphome#14784 by @swoboda1337

[analyze-memory] Add function call frequency analysis esphome#14779 by @bdraco

[ci] Only run integration tests for changed components esphome#14776 by @bdraco

[api] Inline force-variant ProtoSize calc methods esphome#14781 by @bdraco

[esp32_rmt_led_strip][remote_transmitter][remote_receiver] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 RMT compatibility esphome#14783 by @swoboda1337

[scheduler] Use integer math for interval offset calculation esphome#14755 by @bdraco

[rp2040] Add CI check for boards.py freshness esphome#14754 by @bdraco

[core] Inline trivial EntityBase accessors esphome#14782 by @bdraco

[api] Reduce API code size with buffer and nodelay optimizations esphome#14797 by @bdraco

[output] Inline trivial FloatOutput accessors esphome#14786 by @bdraco

[esp32_camera] Bump esp32-camera to 2.1.5 esphome#14806 by @swoboda1337

[tinyusb][usb_cdc_acm] Bump esp_tinyusb to 2.1.1 esphome#14796 by @swoboda1337

[psram] Add ESP32-C61 PSRAM support esphome#14795 by @swoboda1337 (new-feature)

[psram] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for PSRAM sdkconfig options esphome#14794 by @swoboda1337

[mipi_dsi] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for use_dma2d flag esphome#14792 by @swoboda1337

[ledc] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for peripheral reset esphome#14790 by @swoboda1337

[sha256] Migrate to PSA Crypto API for ESP-IDF 6.0 esphome#14809 by @bdraco

[helpers] Replace deprecated std::is_trivial in FixedRingBuffer esphome#14808 by @bdraco

[esp32] Disable SHA-512 in mbedTLS on IDF 6.0+ and add idf_version() helper esphome#14810 by @bdraco

[hmac_sha256] Migrate to PSA Crypto MAC API for ESP-IDF 6.0 esphome#14814 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble_tracker] Migrate to PSA Crypto API for ESP-IDF 6.0 esphome#14811 by @bdraco

[dlms_meter] Migrate GCM to PSA AEAD API for ESP-IDF 6.0 esphome#14817 by @bdraco

[debug] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for wakeup cause API esphome#14812 by @bdraco

[bthome_mithermometer][xiaomi_ble] Migrate CCM to PSA AEAD API for ESP-IDF 6.0 esphome#14816 by @bdraco

[mqtt] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for external MQTT component esphome#14822 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix implicit int-to-gpio_num_t conversions for GCC 15 esphome#14830 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Support URL and version extras in generate-esp32-boards.py esphome#14828 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Support non-numeric version extras in IDF version string esphome#14826 by @swoboda1337

[tests] Fix integration helper to match entities exactly esphome#14837 by @exciton

[core] Add no-arg status_set_warning() to allow linker GC of const char* overload esphome#14821 by @bdraco

[core] Mark leaf Component subclasses as final esphome#14833 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Restructure for multi-platform support esphome#14819 by @bdraco

[tinyusb] Fix regression from bump to 2.x in #14796 esphome#14848 by @kbx81

[usb_host] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for external USB host component esphome#14844 by @swoboda1337

[deep_sleep] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 GPIO wakeup API rename esphome#14846 by @swoboda1337

[ethernet] Add IDF 6.0 registry component dependencies esphome#14847 by @bdraco

[api] Optimize plaintext varint encoding and devirtualize write_protobuf_packet esphome#14758 by @bdraco

[core] Inline Mutex on all embedded platforms esphome#14756 by @bdraco

[logger] Reduce per-message overhead by inlining hot path helpers esphome#14851 by @bdraco

[core] Inline WarnIfComponentBlockingGuard::finish() into header esphome#14798 by @bdraco

[core] Cache errno to avoid duplicate __errno() calls esphome#14751 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Add RP2040 W5500 Ethernet support esphome#14820 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[hub75] Bump esp-hub75 to 0.3.4 esphome#14862 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Fix clang-tidy hash check 403 error on fork PRs esphome#14860 by @swoboda1337

[i2c] Handle ESP_ERR_INVALID_RESPONSE as NACK for IDF 6.0 esphome#14867 by @swoboda1337

[i2s_audio] Fix ESP-IDF 6.0 compatibility for I2S port types esphome#14818 by @swoboda1337

[web_server] Fix wrong printf format specifier esphome#14836 by @Kamilcuk

[mipi_rgb] Make h- and v-sync pins optional esphome#14870 by @FWeinb (new-feature)

[microphone] Switch IDF test to new I2S driver esphome#14886 by @swoboda1337

[ethernet] Mark EthernetComponent as final esphome#14842 by @bdraco

[core] Extract shared C++ build helpers from cpp_unit_test.py esphome#14883 by @bdraco

[core] Add CodSpeed C++ benchmarks for protobuf, main loop, and helpers esphome#14878 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble][esp32_ble_server] Inline is_active/is_running and remove STL bloat esphome#14875 by @bdraco

[ci] Run CodSpeed benchmarks on push to dev for baseline esphome#14899 by @bdraco

[core] Document EventPool sizing requirement with LockFreeQueue esphome#14897 by @bdraco

[debug][bme680_bsec] Use fnv1_hash_extend to avoid temporary string allocations esphome#14876 by @bdraco

[ci] Add CodSpeed badge to README esphome#14901 by @bdraco

[core] cpp tests: Allow customizing code generation during tests esphome#14681 by @jpeletier

[tests] Fix test_show_logs_serial taking 30s due to unmocked serial port wait esphome#14903 by @bdraco

[opentherm] Migrate from legacy timer API to GPTimer API esphome#14859 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Bump Python to 3.14 in sync-device-classes workflow esphome#14912 by @bdraco

[core] Inline progmem_read functions on non-ESP8266 platforms esphome#14913 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Inline fast-path checks into header esphome#14905 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Early exit cancel path after first match esphome#14902 by @bdraco

[hub75] Bump esp-hub75 to 0.3.5 esphome#14915 by @swoboda1337

[bedjet][light][i2s_audio][ld2412] Fix uninitialized pointers, div-by-zero, and buffer validation esphome#14925 by @swoboda1337

[vl53l0x][ld2420][ble_client][inkplate] Fix state corruption, crash, OOB read, and shift UB esphome#14919 by @swoboda1337

[vbus][shelly_dimmer][st7789v][modbus_controller] Fix integer overflows, off-by-one, and coordinate swap esphome#14916 by @swoboda1337

[i2s_audio] Remove legacy I2S driver support esphome#14932 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[const] Move shared volume constants to components/const esphome#14935 by @kahrendt

[media_source] Add request helpers for smart sources esphome#14936 by @kahrendt

[ld2412] Inline trivial gate threshold number setters esphome#14937 by @bdraco

[core] Devirtualize PollingComponent::set_update_interval esphome#14938 by @bdraco

[ota] Pack deferred state args into uint32 to avoid heap allocation esphome#14922 by @bdraco

[core] Remove call_loop_ wrapper and call loop() directly esphome#14931 by @bdraco

[core] Replace std::function with lightweight Callback in CallbackManager esphome#14853 by @bdraco

[api] Extract overflow buffer from frame helper into APIOverflowBuffer esphome#14871 by @bdraco

[preferences] Devirtualize preference backend and manager classes esphome#14825 by @bdraco

[mqtt] Support JSON payload with code for alarm control panel commands esphome#14731 by @heythisisnate (new-feature)

[speaker_source] Reshuffle playlist on repeat all restart esphome#14773 by @kahrendt

[lvgl] Migrate to library v9.5.0 esphome#12312 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[substitutions] substitutions pass and !include redesign (package refactor part 2a) esphome#14917 by @jpeletier

[tests] Disable LeakSanitizer in C++ unit tests esphome#14712 by @jpeletier

[esp32] Add custom partitions and refactor partition table generation esphome#7682 by @luar123 (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[spa06_base] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor (Part 1 of 3) esphome#14521 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature)

[absolute_humidity] loop() improvement esphome#14684 by @CFlix

[remote_base] add support for brennenstuhl comfort-line switches esphome#9407 by @aanban (new-feature)

[binary_sensor] Replace std::bind with inline lambda in MultiClickTrigger esphome#14956 by @bdraco

[wireguard] Replace std::bind with inline lambdas esphome#14957 by @bdraco

[nau7802] Replace std::bind with lambda to fit std::function SBO esphome#14958 by @bdraco

[xiaomi_rtcgq02lm] Drop unused capture from timeout lambdas esphome#14959 by @bdraco

[bme68x_bsec2] Store trigger time as member to avoid std::function SBO overflow esphome#14960 by @bdraco

[core] Replace std::bind with lambdas across 13 components esphome#14961 by @bdraco

[api] Replace std::bind with lambdas in CustomAPIDevice esphome#14963 by @bdraco

[mqtt] Replace std::bind with lambdas in CustomMQTTDevice esphome#14964 by @bdraco

[mqtt] Replace std::bind with lambda in MQTTPublishJsonAction esphome#14965 by @bdraco

[http_request] Replace std::bind with lambdas in HttpRequestSendAction esphome#14966 by @bdraco

[core] Replace std::bind with lambda in DelayAction esphome#14968 by @bdraco

[core] Replace std::bind with placeholders to lambdas esphome#14962 by @bdraco

[preferences] Compile out loop() when flash_write_interval is non-zero esphome#14943 by @bdraco

[core] Inline calculate_looping_components_ into header esphome#14944 by @bdraco

[mhz19] Fix unused function warning for detection_range_to_log_string esphome#14981 by @bdraco

[ci] Add libretiny and zephyr to memory impact platform filter esphome#14985 by @bdraco

Ensure lvgl libs available when editing for host esphome#14987 by @clydebarrow

[template] alarm_control_panel collapse SensorDataStore and bypassed_sensor_indicies into SensorInfo esphome#14852 by @warthog618

[wifi] Reject WiFi config on RP2040/RP2350 boards without CYW43 chip esphome#14990 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Fix arc indicator widget not registered in widget_map esphome#14986 by @jpeletier

[spa06_i2c] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - I2C support (Part 2 of 3) esphome#14522 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[gpio] Use constexpr uint32_t timer ID for interlock timeout esphome#15010 by @bdraco

[rp2040] Fix get_mac_address_raw to use ethernet MAC when WiFi unavailable esphome#15033 by @bdraco

[ledc] Fix deprecated intr_type warning on ESP-IDF 6.0+ esphome#15009 by @bdraco

[analyze-memory] Attribute extern C symbols to components via source file mapping esphome#15006 by @bdraco

[wifi] Use LOG_STR_LITERAL for scan complete log on ESP8266 esphome#15001 by @bdraco

[modbus] Fix size_t format warning in clear_rx_buffer_ esphome#15002 by @bdraco

[preferences] Shorten TAG strings across all platforms esphome#15004 by @bdraco

[core] Optimize Component::is_ready() with bitmask check esphome#15005 by @bdraco

[number] Clean up NumberCall::perform() increment/decrement logic esphome#15000 by @bdraco

[esp32] Disable PicolibC Newlib compatibility shim on IDF 6.0+ esphome#15008 by @bdraco

[core] Store parent pointers as members to enable inline Callback storage esphome#14923 by @bdraco

[core] Use SplitMix32 PRNG for random_uint32() esphome#14984 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add noise encryption benchmarks esphome#15037 by @bdraco

[api] Enable HAVE_WEAK_SYMBOLS and HAVE_INLINE_ASM for libsodium esphome#15038 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add plaintext API frame write benchmarks esphome#15036 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Don’t animate page change when not requested esphome#15069 by @clydebarrow

[core] Inline Component::get_component_log_str() esphome#15068 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Meter fixes esphome#15073 by @clydebarrow

[wifi] Inline trivial WiFiAP and WiFiComponent accessors esphome#15075 by @bdraco

[logger] Fix unit test and benchmark Logger constructor calls esphome#15085 by @bdraco

[sht4x] Add missing hal.h include for millis() on ESP-IDF esphome#15087 by @bdraco

[logger] Add task_log_buffer_zephyr.cpp to platform source filter esphome#15081 by @bdraco

[tests] Fix flaky ld24xx integration tests by disabling API batching esphome#15050 by @bdraco

[core] Reduce automation call chain stack depth esphome#15042 by @bdraco

[logger] Move log level lookup tables to PROGMEM esphome#15003 by @bdraco

[esp32] Mention ignore_pin_validation_error in flash pin error message esphome#14998 by @bdraco

[web_server_idf] Inline send() to reduce httpd task stack depth esphome#15045 by @bdraco

[core] Fix Callback::create memcpy from function reference esphome#14995 by @bdraco

[esp32] Validate eFuse MAC reads and reject garbage MACs esphome#15049 by @bdraco

[packet_transport] Use FixedVector and parent pointer to enable inline Callback storage esphome#14946 by @bdraco

[core] Inline Application::loop() to eliminate stack frame esphome#15041 by @bdraco

[logger] Fix dummy_main.cpp Logger constructor for clang-tidy esphome#15088 by @bdraco

[core] Use placement new allocation for Pvariables esphome#15079 by @Kamilcuk

[combination] Use FixedVector and parent pointer to enable inline Callback storage esphome#14947 by @bdraco

[api] Emit raw tag+value writes for forced fixed32 key fields esphome#15051 by @bdraco

[core] Attribute placement new storage symbols to components esphome#15092 by @bdraco

[mqtt] Fix const-correctness for trigger constructors esphome#15093 by @bdraco

[core] Fix placement new storage name for templated types esphome#15096 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add binary sensor publish and sensor filter benchmarks esphome#15035 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Use placement-new for std::function move in set_timer_common_ esphome#14757 by @bdraco

[network] Inline get_use_address() to eliminate function call overhead esphome#14942 by @bdraco

[esp32] Patch DRAM segment for testing mode to fix grouped component test overflow esphome#15102 by @bdraco

[uart] Rename FlushResult to UARTFlushResult with UART_FLUSH_RESULT_ prefix esphome#15101 by @kbx81

to with prefix esphome#15101 by @kbx81 [api] Devirtualize API command dispatch esphome#15044 by @bdraco

[test] Fix flakey ld2412 integration test race condition esphome#15100 by @bdraco

[wireguard] bump esp_wireguard to 0.4.4 for mbedtls 4.0+ compatibility esphome#15104 by @droscy

[audio] Bump microOpus to avoid creating an extra opus-staged directory esphome#14974 by @kahrendt

[lvgl] Various fixes esphome#15098 by @clydebarrow

[gpio] Compile out interlock fields when unused esphome#15111 by @bdraco

[api] Make ProtoDecodableMessage::decode() non-virtual esphome#15076 by @bdraco

[text_sensor] Guard raw_callback_ behind USE_TEXT_SENSOR_FILTER, save 4 bytes per instance esphome#15097 by @bdraco

[ci] Ban std::bind in new C++ code esphome#14969 by @bdraco

[spi] Add LOG_SPI_DEVICE macro esphome#15118 by @danielkent-net

[ethernet] Add ENC28J60 SPI Ethernet support esphome#14945 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[spa06_spi] Add SPA06-003 Temperature and Pressure Sensor - SPI support (Part 3 of 3) esphome#14523 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[text] Add text_sensor for read-only view of text component esphome#15090 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (new-platform)

[substitutions] substitutions pass and !include redesign (package refactor part 2b) esphome#14918 by @jpeletier (breaking-change)

[number] Add sensor platform esphome#15125 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (new-platform)

[esp32] Add sram1_as_iram option and bootloader version detection esphome#14874 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[benchmark] Add noise handshake benchmark esphome#15039 by @bdraco

[api] Store dump strings in PROGMEM to save RAM on ESP8266 esphome#14982 by @bdraco

[api] Avoid heap allocation in PSK update timeout lambda esphome#14921 by @bdraco

[gpio] Remove redundant last_state_ and pack GPIOBinarySensor fields esphome#15113 by @bdraco

[light] Reorder LightState fields to eliminate padding esphome#15112 by @bdraco

[substitutions] refactor substitute() as a pure function (package refactor part 3) esphome#15031 by @jpeletier

[sensor] Deprecate .raw_state, guard raw_callback_ behind USE_SENSOR_FILTER esphome#15094 by @bdraco

[api] Precompute tag bytes for forced varint and length-delimited fields esphome#15067 by @bdraco

[substitutions] speed up config loading: substitutions pass and !include redesign (package refactor part 4) esphome#12126 by @jpeletier

redesign (package refactor part 4) esphome#12126 by @jpeletier [core] Fix cg.add_define propagation to dependencies in native ESP-IDF builds esphome#15137 by @diorcety

[ci] Block new CONF_ constants from being added to esphome/const.py esphome#15145 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Default CPU frequency to maximum supported esphome#15143 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[light] Fix incorrect mode change handling on transition to off esphome#15147 by @fblaese

[core] get_log_str: fix false-positive error on null-terminated strings with stricter compilers esphome#15136 by @diorcety

[core] Fix clean-all to handle custom build paths esphome#15146 by @swoboda1337

[api] Add descriptive message to status warning when waiting for client esphome#15148 by @bdraco

[light] Replace initial_state storage with flash-resident callback esphome#15133 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Add W5100 support for RP2040 esphome#15131 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[core] Use compile-time HasElse parameter in IfAction esphome#15134 by @bdraco

[logger] Move task log buffer storage to BSS esphome#15153 by @bdraco

[time] Remove dummy placeholder values for recalc_timestamp_utc() esphome#15129 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Various 9.5 fixes esphome#15157 by @clydebarrow

[core] Add CONF_LIBRETINY constant to const.py esphome#15141 by @szupi-ipuzs

[lvgl] Update function and type names esphome#15109 by @clydebarrow

[hub75] Add SCAN_1_8_32PX_FULL wiring option esphome#15130 by @intcreator (new-feature)

[esp32] Fix GPIO strapping pins and add USB-JTAG warnings esphome#15105 by @FredM67

[ai] Add instructions regarding constructor parameters esphome#15091 by @clydebarrow

[nextion] Fix inline doc parameter types for page and touch callbacks esphome#14972 by @edwardtfn

[audio] Bump esp-audio-libs to 2.0.4 esphome#15164 by @swoboda1337

[benchmark] Add sensor publish_state benchmarks esphome#15034 by @bdraco

[api] Add —no-states flag to esphome logs command esphome#15160 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[nextion] Add defined keys to defines.h esphome#14971 by @edwardtfn

esphome#14971 by @edwardtfn [mcp9600] Fix setup success check using OR instead of AND esphome#15165 by @swoboda1337

[bme68x_bsec2] Fix uninitialized bme68x_conf in measurement duration calculation esphome#15168 by @swoboda1337

[inkplate] Use atomic GPIO write to prevent ISR race esphome#15166 by @swoboda1337

[core] Move state logging to client-side formatting, console to VERBOSE esphome#15155 by @bdraco

[esp32] Wrap vfprintf to fix printf stub on picolibc (IDF 6) esphome#15172 by @bdraco

[infrared][ir_rf_proxy] Add receiver_frequency config for IR receiver demodulation frequency esphome#15156 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

config for IR receiver demodulation frequency esphome#15156 by @kbx81 (new-feature) [light] Move normal state logging to VERBOSE esphome#15177 by @bdraco

[bmp581] Add SPI support for BMP581 esphome#13124 by @danielkent-net (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[benchmark] Add climate publish_state and call benchmarks esphome#15180 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add cover publish_state and call benchmarks esphome#15179 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add light call and publish benchmarks esphome#15176 by @bdraco

[core] Improve clean-all with no arguments esphome#15184 by @swoboda1337

[wifi] Guard coex_background_scan with CONFIG_SOC_WIFI_SUPPORTED esphome#15187 by @swoboda1337

[nextion] Fix leading space in pressed color string commands esphome#15190 by @edwardtfn

[font] Add unit tests verifying correct processing of glyphs esphome#15178 by @clydebarrow

[climate] Avoid duplicate get_traits() in publish_state esphome#15181 by @bdraco

[nextion] Replace or / and operators and missing this-> esphome#15191 by @edwardtfn

/ operators and missing esphome#15191 by @edwardtfn [automation] Eliminate trigger trampolines with deduplicated forwarder structs esphome#15174 by @bdraco

[fan] Add benchmarks for fan component esphome#15210 by @bdraco

[core] Remove indirection from ControllerRegistry dispatch esphome#15173 by @bdraco

[light] Validate effect names during config validation instead of codegen esphome#15107 by @bdraco

[logger] Warn when VERBOSE/VERY_VERBOSE logging is active esphome#15189 by @bdraco

[nextion] Replace static std::string COMMAND_DELIMITER with constexpr esphome#15195 by @edwardtfn

with esphome#15195 by @edwardtfn [git] Add support for subpath to computed destination directory esphome#15135 by @diorcety

[safe_mode] Migrate SafeModeTrigger to callback automation esphome#15197 by @bdraco

[sml] Migrate DataTrigger to callback automation esphome#15233 by @bdraco

[alarm_control_panel] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15198 by @bdraco

[lock] Migrate LockStateTrigger to callback automation esphome#15199 by @bdraco

[media_player] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15200 by @bdraco

[ld2450] Migrate LD2450DataTrigger to callback automation esphome#15201 by @bdraco

[rtttl] Migrate FinishedPlaybackTrigger to callback automation esphome#15202 by @bdraco

[online_image] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15216 by @bdraco

[rotary_encoder] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15217 by @bdraco

[dfplayer] Migrate FinishedPlaybackTrigger to callback automation esphome#15218 by @bdraco

[hlk_fm22x] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15219 by @bdraco

[pn532] Migrate PN532OnFinishedWriteTrigger to callback automation esphome#15220 by @bdraco

[pn7150][pn7160] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15221 by @bdraco

[sim800l] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15222 by @bdraco

[fingerprint_grow] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15223 by @bdraco

[ltr_als_ps] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15224 by @bdraco

[ltr501] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15225 by @bdraco

[ld2450] Fix flaky integration test race condition esphome#15226 by @bdraco

[nextion] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15227 by @bdraco

[ezo] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15228 by @bdraco

[haier] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15229 by @bdraco

[modbus_controller] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15230 by @bdraco

[rf_bridge] Migrate triggers to callback automation esphome#15231 by @bdraco

[factory_reset] Migrate FastBootTrigger to callback automation esphome#15232 by @bdraco

[multiple] Fix misc hardware register bugs esphome#15208 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_ble_server] Fix wrong union member in STOP_EVT handler esphome#15239 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_ble_client] Fix wrong union member in OPEN_EVT handler esphome#15236 by @swoboda1337

[pid] Fix inverted debug log conditions and broken smoothing formula esphome#15240 by @swoboda1337

[atm90e32] Fix phase angle precision loss and remove unused member esphome#15238 by @swoboda1337

[remote_base] Fix gobox uint64_t format specifier esphome#15237 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Add ESP-IDF 5.5.4 and 6.0.0 version mappings esphome#15241 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix uninitialized members and error constant types esphome#15235 by @swoboda1337

[nextion] Replace std::deque queues with std::list esphome#15211 by @edwardtfn

queues with esphome#15211 by @edwardtfn [sm2135] Fix copy-paste error in setup pin mode esphome#15248 by @swoboda1337

[pid] Remove unused PIDSimulator class esphome#15247 by @swoboda1337

[bl0940] Fix energy reference default using wrong constant in legacy mode esphome#15249 by @swoboda1337

[sgp4x] Remove dead voc_baseline config option esphome#15250 by @swoboda1337

[tmp117] Code clean-up esphome#15260 by @kbx81

[nextion] Replace queue name string literals with short Nextion-native identifiers esphome#15215 by @edwardtfn

[as5600] Remove dead angle/position sensor code esphome#15254 by @swoboda1337

[modbus_controller] Fix wrong enum in function_code_to_register esphome#15253 by @swoboda1337

[core] Fix area/device hash collision validation not running esphome#15259 by @swoboda1337

[tm1637] Add buffer manipulation methods esphome#13686 by @tuct (new-feature)

[core] Remove dead get_loop_priority code esphome#15242 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add BLE raw advertisement proto encode benchmarks esphome#15289 by @bdraco

[version] Remove duplicate build_info_data.h include esphome#15288 by @bdraco

[sensor] Use std::array in ValueList/FilterOut/ThrottleWithPriority filters esphome#15265 by @bdraco

[ld2410] Fix flaky integration test race condition esphome#15299 by @bdraco

[web_server_base] Reduce sizeof(WebServerBase) by 4 bytes esphome#15251 by @bdraco

[ai] Add automation, callback manager, and test grouping docs esphome#15243 by @bdraco

[core] Shrink Component from 12 to 8 bytes per instance esphome#15103 by @bdraco

[binary_sensor] Remove redundant optional<bool> state_, save 8 bytes per instance esphome#15095 by @bdraco

state_, save 8 bytes per instance esphome#15095 by @bdraco [text_sensor] Use std::array in MapFilter esphome#15269 by @bdraco

[automation] Use std::array in And/Or/Xor conditions esphome#15282 by @bdraco

[binary_sensor] Use std::array in AutorepeatFilter esphome#15268 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[text_sensor] Use std::array in SubstituteFilter esphome#15266 by @bdraco

[sensor] Use std::array in OrFilter esphome#15262 by @bdraco

[sensor] Use std::array in CalibratePolynomialFilter esphome#15264 by @bdraco

[binary_sensor] Use std::array in MultiClickTrigger esphome#15267 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[sensor] Use std::array in CalibrateLinearFilter esphome#15263 by @bdraco

[nextion] Fix log level for command processing limit message esphome#15302 by @edwardtfn

[nextion] Add accessor const qualifiers, return by ref, and deprecate get_wave_chan_id() esphome#15204 by @edwardtfn

esphome#15204 by @edwardtfn [modbus_controller] Fix off-by-one bounds check in byte_from_hex_str esphome#15301 by @bdraco

[modbus] Share helper functions across modbus components - part A esphome#15291 by @exciton

[bme68x_bsec2] Fix warning spam, code clean-up esphome#15258 by @kbx81

[shtcx] Code clean-up esphome#15261 by @kbx81

[dht] Code clean-up esphome#15271 by @kbx81

[automation] Remove actions_end_ pointer from ActionList to save RAM esphome#15283 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble] Devirtualize BLE event handler dispatch esphome#15310 by @bdraco

[wifi] Avoid redundant SDK calls in WiFi loop on ESP8266 esphome#15303 by @bdraco

[wifi] Replace FreeRTOS queue with LockFreeQueue on ESP-IDF esphome#15306 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Fix decode benchmarks being optimized away by compiler esphome#15293 by @bdraco

[core] Suppress component source overflow warnings in testing mode esphome#15320 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Fix align_to directives esphome#15311 by @clydebarrow

[internal_temperature] Add nRF52 Zephyr support esphome#15297 by @Ardumine (new-feature)

[multiple] Fix -Wformat and -Wextra warnings across 33 component files esphome#15321 by @swoboda1337

[schema] generator fixes esphome#15276 by @glmnet

[wifi] Move LibreTiny WiFi STA state to member variable esphome#15305 by @bdraco

[preferences] Reduce log verbosity for unchanged NVS/FDB writes esphome#15332 by @bdraco

[binary_sensor] Add on_multi_click integration test esphome#15329 by @bdraco

[api] Use memcpy for fixed32 decode on little-endian platforms esphome#15292 by @bdraco

[http_request] Fix crash when esp_http_client_init fails esphome#15328 by @bdraco

[zwave_proxy] Clear Home ID on USB modem disconnect esphome#15327 by @kbx81

[lvgl] Fixes #2 esphome#15161 by @clydebarrow

[modbus] Share helper functions across modbus components - part B esphome#14172 by @exciton

[esp32_hosted] Guard against empty firmware URL in perform() esphome#15338 by @swoboda1337

[lvgl] Fixes #3 esphome#15304 by @clydebarrow

[time] Fix strftime %Z and %z returning wrong timezone esphome#15330 by @bdraco

[internal_temperature] Move code into platform specific files esphome#15339 by @jesserockz

[bmp581_base] Add support for BMP585 esphome#15277 by @nytaros (new-feature)

[resampler] Future-proof resampler task to avoid potential memory leaks esphome#15186 by @kahrendt

[cover] move time_based_cover to its own subdirectory esphome#15313 by @rguca

[nextion] Fix memory leak in reset_() esphome#15344 by @edwardtfn

esphome#15344 by @edwardtfn [debug] add peripherals status esphome#12053 by @tomaszduda23

[hdc2080] Add support for HDC2080 sensor esphome#9331 by @G-Pereira (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[runtime_stats] Store stats inline on Component to eliminate std::map lookup esphome#15345 by @bdraco

[esp32_camera] Bump esp32-camera to v2.1.6 esphome#15349 by @swoboda1337

[lvgl] Fixes #4 esphome#15334 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 1) esphome#15315 by @crnjan (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[lvgl] Add missing event names esphome#15362 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[bluetooth_proxy] Replace loop() with set_interval for advertisement flushing esphome#15347 by @bdraco

[api] Add send_sensor_state benchmarks esphome#15352 by @bdraco

[core] Reduce runtime_stats measurement overhead esphome#15359 by @bdraco

[core] Force inline Component::get_component_log_str() esphome#15363 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble_tracker] Reduce scan cycle log spam esphome#15365 by @bdraco

[api] Inline DeferredBatch::add_item to eliminate push_back call barrier esphome#15353 by @bdraco

[api] Simplify encode_to_buffer to single resize call esphome#15355 by @bdraco

[nextion] Collapse nested namespace to esphome::nextion esphome#15367 by @edwardtfn

[mitsubishi_cn105] Fix test grouping conflict with uart package esphome#15366 by @bdraco

[zigbee] print logs after reporting info update esphome#13916 by @tomaszduda23

[media_player] Add enqueue action esphome#14775 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[audio] use microFLAC library for decoding esphome#15372 by @kahrendt

[thermostat] Fix on_boot_restore_from DEFAULT_PRESET validation bypass esphome#15383 by @swoboda1337

[time] Use O(1) closed-form leap year math for epoch-to-year conversion esphome#15368 by @bdraco

[ble_client] Fix descriptor_uuid ignored for text sensors esphome#15374 by @swoboda1337

[climate] Fix MQTT target_temperature_low_state_topic calling wrong setter esphome#15376 by @swoboda1337

[bl0940] Fix reference_voltage config ignored in non-legacy mode esphome#15375 by @swoboda1337

[espnow] Fix enable_on_boot config option not passed to C++ esphome#15377 by @swoboda1337

[htu21d] Fix set_heater action reading wrong config key esphome#15378 by @swoboda1337

[mlx90393] Remove call to non-existent set_drdy_pin method esphome#15381 by @swoboda1337

[pipsolar] Fix set_level action passing string to cv.use_id esphome#15380 by @swoboda1337

[template] Fix cover position_action overridden by has_position default esphome#15379 by @swoboda1337

[deep_sleep] Fix wakeup_pin_mode rejecting lowercase on ESP32/BK72XX esphome#15384 by @swoboda1337

[dsmr] Allow setting MBUS id for thermal sensors in DSMR component esphome#7519 by @thomwiggers (new-feature)

[spi] Add spi0 and spi1 to reserved IDs for RP2040 compatibility esphome#15388 by @bdraco

[nextion] Gate waveform code behind USE_NEXTION_WAVEFORM , use StaticRingBuffer esphome#15273 by @edwardtfn

, use esphome#15273 by @edwardtfn [at581x][canbus] Fix walrus operator skipping falsy config values esphome#15390 by @swoboda1337

[sen5x] Remove dead voc_baseline config option esphome#15391 by @swoboda1337

[core] Inline fast path for enable_loop esphome#15392 by @bdraco

[ota] Use modernized namespace syntax esphome#15398 by @kbx81

[mipi_spi] Rotation and buffer size changes esphome#15047 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix ext_click_area property application esphome#15394 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Run ci-custom.py as a pre-commit check esphome#15411 by @clydebarrow

[ili9xxx] Fix SPI MOSI pin validation never executing esphome#15399 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Fix deprecated-component matcher esphome#15417 by @clydebarrow

[ezo_pmp] Fix change_i2c_address action using wrong template type esphome#15393 by @swoboda1337

[host] Add graceful shutdown on SIGINT/SIGTERM esphome#15387 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Fix unrealistic scheduler benchmarks missing periodic drain esphome#15396 by @bdraco

[benchmarks] Add host platform benchmarks for number, select, and switch esphome#15405 by @bdraco

[benchmarks] Add host platform benchmarks for text_sensor and button esphome#15407 by @bdraco

[uptime] Pass known length to publish_state to avoid redundant strlen esphome#15410 by @bdraco

[light] Pass LightTraits to avoid redundant virtual get_traits() calls esphome#15403 by @bdraco

[light] Use reciprocal multiply in normalize_color esphome#15401 by @bdraco

[core] Use __builtin_ctz for FiniteSetMask bit scanning esphome#15400 by @bdraco

[modbus] Add integration tests for server and server via controller esphome#14845 by @exciton

[ili9xxx][st7735] Add deprecation warnings esphome#15416 by @clydebarrow

[web_server] Disable loop when no SSE clients are connected esphome#15428 by @bdraco

[modbus_controller] Fix format specifier warnings esphome#15429 by @bdraco

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 2) esphome#15358 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[epaper_spi] Allow runtime rotation change esphome#15419 by @Passific

[hlw8012] Change periodic sensor reading logs to LOGV esphome#15431 by @bdraco

[time] Support */N syntax in cron expressions esphome#15434 by @bdraco

[total_daily_energy] Replace loop() with timeout-based midnight reset esphome#15432 by @bdraco

[time] Use set_interval for CronTrigger instead of loop() esphome#15433 by @bdraco

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 3) esphome#15437 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[pcf8574][pca9554] Add optional interrupt pin to eliminate polling esphome#15444 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[mipi_spi] Run spi final validation esphome#15418 by @clydebarrow

[pcf8574][pca9554] Disable loop when all pins are outputs esphome#15455 by @bdraco

[spi] Enable host-platform builds for unit testing esphome#15188 by @jpeletier

[mcp23xxx][pi4ioe5v6408] Add optional interrupt pin to eliminate polling esphome#15445 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[internal_temperature] Add support for LN882X (Lightning LN882H) esphome#15370 by @Bl00d-B0b (new-feature)

[ethernet] Add interface configuration variable for esp-idf esphome#10285 by @rtyle (new-feature)

configuration variable for esp-idf esphome#10285 by @rtyle (new-feature) [lvgl] option to enable LVGL’s built-in dark theme esphome#15389 by @RAR (new-feature)

[ci] move import to function esphome#15440 by @Tomer27cz

[api] Add ListEntities benchmarks for sensor, binary_sensor, and light esphome#15427 by @bdraco

[select] [switch] Downgrade control path logging from DEBUG to VERBOSE esphome#15406 by @bdraco

[button] Downgrade press logging from DEBUG to VERBOSE esphome#15408 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble] Skip dropped count memw when queue is empty esphome#15422 by @bdraco

[mcp23xxx][pi4ioe5v6408] Disable loop when all pins are outputs esphome#15460 by @bdraco

[api] Split Noise handshake state_action_ to reduce stack pressure esphome#15464 by @bdraco

[esp32] Add signed app verification without hardware secure boot esphome#15357 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

[ags10] Fix wrong type passed to cg.templatable for set_zero_point mode esphome#15467 by @swoboda1337

[esp8266] Add crash handler for post-mortem diagnostics esphome#15465 by @bdraco (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[api] Add max_value proto option for constant-size varint codegen esphome#15424 by @bdraco

[at581x] Fix codegen crash when using lambdas for frequency/time/power esphome#15468 by @swoboda1337

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 4) esphome#15462 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add climate component for Mitsubishi A/C units with CN105 connector (Part 5) esphome#15483 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[pylontech] Remove unnecessary Component inheritance from sensor/text_sensor esphome#15482 by @swoboda1337

[sprinkler][dfplayer][max6956][rf_bridge] Fix cg.templatable type mismatches esphome#15480 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Add missing cv.COMPONENT_SCHEMA to CONFIG_SCHEMA esphome#15475 by @swoboda1337

[rpi_dpi_rgb][st7701s][ags10] Fix Optional config keys accessed unconditionally esphome#15474 by @swoboda1337

[gcja5][cd74hc4067][openthread_info] Fix PollingComponent mismatches esphome#15476 by @swoboda1337

[opentherm] Fix step=0 default overriding entity step esphome#15484 by @swoboda1337

[core] Move wake_loop out of socket component into core esphome#15446 by @bdraco

[multiple] Add missing device_class to sensor schemas esphome#15479 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Fix ESP32-C6 pin validator rejecting GPIO 24-30 with wrong error esphome#15477 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Add missing state_class to sensor schemas esphome#15478 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Add missing state_class to remaining sensor schemas esphome#15486 by @swoboda1337

[thermostat] Remove non-functional cv.templatable from preset fields esphome#15481 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Add missing device_class to sensor schemas (batch 2) esphome#15487 by @swoboda1337

[api] Speed up protobuf encode 17-20% with register-optimized write path esphome#15290 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Implement rotation directly esphome#14955 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) (breaking-change)

[lvgl] Fix setting triggers on display esphome#15364 by @clydebarrow

[CI] Add branches-ignore for release and beta in PR title check esphome#15491 by @jesserockz

[espnow] Fix string data generating invalid C++ char literals esphome#15493 by @swoboda1337

[bl0940] Fix restore_value reading from wrong config dict esphome#15492 by @swoboda1337

[neopixelbus] Fix SPI pin validation accepting one wrong pin on ESP8266 esphome#15494 by @swoboda1337

[pmsx003] Connect model-specific sensor validation to schema esphome#15495 by @swoboda1337

[prometheus] Fix relabel validation not checking for required keys esphome#15496 by @swoboda1337

[api] Use integer comparison for float zero checks in protobuf encoding esphome#15490 by @bdraco

[config] Fix unfilled placeholder in dimensions() error message esphome#15498 by @swoboda1337

[remote_base] Fix misc protocol schema and codegen bugs esphome#15497 by @swoboda1337

[api] Auto-derive max_value for enum fields in protobuf codegen esphome#15469 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Skip cancel for anonymous items, add empty-container fast path esphome#15397 by @bdraco

[core] Replace deprecated datetime.utcfromtimestamp() esphome#15503 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix misc cosmetic bugs (batch 2) esphome#15502 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix misc cosmetic bugs (error messages, types, defaults) esphome#15499 by @swoboda1337

[core] Replace std::vector in CallbackManager with trivial-copy container esphome#15272 by @bdraco

[ota] Fix check_error skipping validation for RESPONSE_OK esphome#15501 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_ble][esp32_ble_server][esp32_ble_beacon] Fix UUID regex, IndexError, and unused inheritance esphome#15504 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix misc low-priority bugs (batch 3) esphome#15506 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix validation ranges and error messages esphome#15508 by @swoboda1337

[api] Add max_data_length proto option and optimize entity name/object_id esphome#15426 by @bdraco

[dfrobot_sen0395] Fix list.index() on mutated list in range validator esphome#15511 by @swoboda1337

[core] Move ControllerRegistry notify methods inline into header esphome#15505 by @bdraco

[hdc2080] Fix tests esphome#15518 by @diorcety

[core] Reschedule fired intervals directly into heap esphome#15516 by @bdraco

[automation] Add CallbackAutomation dataclass and build_callback_automations helper esphome#15246 by @bdraco

[api] Add max_data_length and force to DeviceInfoResponse/HelloResponse proto fields esphome#15514 by @bdraco

[cli] Add config bundle CLI command for remote compilation esphome#13791 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[grove_tb6612fng] Move direction logic from Python to C++ to fix lambda crash esphome#15513 by @swoboda1337

[ld2420] Fix select options wrapped in extra list esphome#15524 by @swoboda1337

[lightwaverf] Fix write pin using input schema instead of output esphome#15525 by @swoboda1337

[mcp4461] Fix terminal disable passing string where C++ expects char esphome#15528 by @swoboda1337

[nextion] Fix format specifiers and error message typos in command handlers esphome#15542 by @edwardtfn

[rotary_encoder] Fix set_value action accepting any sensor ID esphome#15535 by @swoboda1337

[seeed_mr24hpc1] Move baud rate validation to FINAL_VALIDATE_SCHEMA esphome#15536 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix missing entity base classes in Python class declarations esphome#15534 by @swoboda1337

[graph] Fix legend config incorrectly accepting a list esphome#15522 by @swoboda1337

[haier] Fix control_method schema incorrectly using ensure_list esphome#15523 by @swoboda1337

[pcf8563] Fix default I2C address from 8-bit (0xA3) to 7-bit (0x51) esphome#15526 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix validation ranges (batch 2) esphome#15533 by @swoboda1337

[udp] Fix on_receive only processing first automation esphome#15538 by @swoboda1337

[rp2040_pio_led_strip][rp2040_pio] Fix CUSTOM chipset crash and improve error message esphome#15537 by @swoboda1337

[light] Use function-pointer fields in LightControlAction esphome#15132 by @bdraco

[nextion] Expose custom protocol frames as automation triggers esphome#13248 by @edwardtfn (new-feature)

[libretiny] Fix board pin alias resolution TypeError esphome#15527 by @swoboda1337

[emontx] emonTx component esphome#9027 by @FredM67 (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[multiple] Fix channel/pin range validation and widen channel types esphome#15529 by @swoboda1337

[config_validation] Add unbounded percentage validators esphome#15500 by @jesserockz

[epaper_spi] Fix deep sleep command esphome#15544 by @clydebarrow

[substitutions] !include ${filename} , Substitutions in include filename paths (package refactor part 5) esphome#12213 by @jpeletier (new-feature)

, Substitutions in include filename paths (package refactor part 5) esphome#12213 by @jpeletier (new-feature) [lvgl] Implement rotation with PPA esphome#15453 by @clydebarrow

[emontx] Fix uart package name in tests esphome#15546 by @bdraco

[ci] Add lint check for test package key matching bus directory esphome#15547 by @bdraco

[core] Fix ANSI codes for secret text hiding esphome#15521 by @swoboda1337

[yaml] Add IncludeFile representer to ESPHomeDumper esphome#15549 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Add W6100 and W6300 support for RP2040 esphome#15543 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[gdk101] Retry reset on interval for slow-booting sensor MCU esphome#11750 by @Szewcson

[esp32_hosted] Add SPI transport and SDIO 1-bit bus width support esphome#15551 by @swoboda1337 (new-feature)

[core] Add TemplatableFn for 4-byte function-pointer templatable storage esphome#15545 by @bdraco

[yaml] Resolve top-level IncludeFile in load_yaml esphome#15557 by @bdraco

[codegen] Fix templatable int type to use cg.int32 esphome#15567 by @bdraco

[script] Resolve IncludeFile objects in component config merge esphome#15575 by @bdraco

[web_server] Truncate update entity summary to 256 characters esphome#15570 by @bdraco

[codegen] Fix templatable uint8 type to use cg.uint8 esphome#15572 by @bdraco

[codegen] Fix templatable uint32 type to use cg.uint32 esphome#15574 by @bdraco

[at581x] Fix non-templated frequency/power_consumption constants for TemplatableFn esphome#15576 by @bdraco

[codegen] Add cg.int8 type and fix templatable int8 types esphome#15573 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Fix args for lambda in set_rotation action esphome#15555 by @clydebarrow

[codegen] Fix templatable int type to use cg.int_ esphome#15571 by @bdraco

[codegen] Fix templatable bool type to use cg.bool_ esphome#15569 by @bdraco

[spi] Fix IndexError on invalid RP2040 CLK pin esphome#15562 by @swoboda1337

[modbus_controller] Fix output missing address validation and text_sensor division esphome#15561 by @swoboda1337

[qspi_dbi] Connect _validate to CONFIG_SCHEMA esphome#15563 by @swoboda1337

[json] Fix heap buffer overflow in SerializationBuffer truncation path esphome#15566 by @bdraco

[zephyr] Fix user overlay only emitting first property esphome#15560 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Preserve crash data across OTA rollback reboots esphome#15578 by @bdraco

[esp32] Capture both cores’ backtraces in crash handler esphome#15559 by @swoboda1337

[codegen] Fix templatable float type to use cg.float_ esphome#15568 by @bdraco

[api] Peel first write iteration, inline socket writes, zero-gap batch encoding esphome#15063 by @bdraco

[api] Fix batch messages stuck in Nagle buffer esphome#15581 by @bdraco

[climate] Store custom mode vectors on Climate entity to eliminate heap allocation esphome#15206 by @bdraco

[fan] Store preset mode vector on Fan entity to eliminate heap allocation esphome#15209 by @bdraco

[rpi_dpi_rgb][qspi_dbi] Add deprecation warnings esphome#15583 by @clydebarrow

[api] Fix ListEntitiesRequest not read due to LWIP rcvevent tracking esphome#15589 by @bdraco

[gdk101] Increase reset retries for slow-booting sensor MCU esphome#15584 by @bdraco

[sx127x][cc1101] Disable loop when packet mode is inactive esphome#15606 by @swoboda1337

[hbridge] Move light pin switching to loop esphome#15615 by @jesserockz

[tca9555] Add interrupt pin support esphome#15613 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[pca6416a] Add interrupt pin support esphome#15614 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[mcp23016] Add interrupt pin support esphome#15616 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[api] Add (inline_encode) proto option for sub-message inlining esphome#15599 by @bdraco

[micro_wake_word] Pin esp-nn version esphome#15628 by @kahrendt

[sx127x][cc1101][sx126x] Use GPIO interrupt to wake loop esphome#15627 by @swoboda1337

[rp2040] Fix W5500 Ethernet pbuf corruption by mirroring LWIPMutex semantics esphome#15624 by @bdraco

[mdns] Bump espressif/mdns to 1.11.0 esphome#15670 by @swoboda1337

[canbus] Fix canbus.send can_id compile error esphome#15668 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Bump platform to 55.03.38, Arduino to 3.3.8, ESP-IDF to 5.5.4 esphome#15666 by @swoboda1337

[packages] Fix false deprecation warning and wrong error paths in nested packages esphome#15605 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[lvgl] Fix use of rotation on host SDL esphome#15611 by @clydebarrow

[packages] fix support packages: !include mypackages.yaml esphome#15677 by @jpeletier

esphome#15677 by @jpeletier [core] Fix PlatformIO progress bar rendering in subprocess mode esphome#15681 by @swoboda1337

[api] Add speed_optimized proto option for hot encode paths esphome#15691 by @bdraco

[esp32] Fix some compiler warnings & bugs esphome#15610 by @diorcety

[micro_wake_word] Bugfix: Use es-nn v1.1.2 (last known working version) esphome#15703 by @kahrendt

[esp32] Update the recommended platform to 55.03.38-1 esphome#15705 by @swoboda1337

[api] Add speed_optimized to SubscribeLogsResponse esphome#15698 by @bdraco

[adc] Place ADC oneshot control functions in IRAM for cache safety esphome#15717 by @bdraco

[web_server] Reset OTA backend on new upload to avoid brick after interrupted OTA esphome#15720 by @bdraco

[esphome] Skip missing extra flash images in upload_using_esptool esphome#15723 by @bdraco

[globals] Fix TemplatableFn deprecation warning for globals.set esphome#15733 by @bdraco

[i2s_audio] Add PDM mics support for ESP32-P4 esphome#15333 by @fintros

[light] Avoid addressable transition stall at low gamma-corrected values esphome#15726 by @bdraco

[nextion] Fix command spacing pacer never throttling sends esphome#15664 by @edwardtfn