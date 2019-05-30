QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The qmi8658 motion platform allows you to use your QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The QMI8658 is a low-power 6-axis IMU from QST. It includes a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor.

# Example configuration entry motion : - platform : qmi8658 accelerometer_range : 4G gyroscope_range : 2048DPS sensor : - platform : motion type : acceleration_x name : " QMI8658 Accel X " - platform : motion type : gyroscope_x name : " QMI8658 Gyro X " - platform : motion type : roll name : " QMI8658 Roll "