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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The qmi8658 motion platform allows you to use your QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The QMI8658 is a low-power 6-axis IMU from QST. It includes a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor.

# Example configuration entry
motion:
  - platform: qmi8658
    accelerometer_range: 4G
    gyroscope_range: 2048DPS


sensor:
  - platform: motion
    type: acceleration_x
    name: "QMI8658 Accel X"
  - platform: motion
    type: gyroscope_x
    name: "QMI8658 Gyro X"
  - platform: motion
    type: roll
    name: "QMI8658 Roll"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x6B. The QMI8658 supports 0x6B (SA0 high) and 0x6A (SA0 low).

  • accelerometer_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the accelerometer. One of 2G, 4G, 8G, 16G. Defaults to 4G.

  • accelerometer_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the accelerometer. One of 31_25HZ, 62_5HZ, 125HZ, 250HZ, 500HZ, 1000HZ, 2000HZ, 4000HZ, 8000HZ. Defaults to 1000HZ.

  • gyroscope_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the gyroscope. One of 16DPS, 32DPS, 64DPS, 128DPS, 256DPS, 512DPS, 1024DPS, 2048DPS. Defaults to 2048DPS.

  • gyroscope_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the gyroscope. One of 31_25HZ, 62_5HZ, 125HZ, 250HZ, 500HZ, 1000HZ, 2000HZ, 4000HZ, 8000HZ. Defaults to 1000HZ.

  • All other options from Motion.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”