QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor
The
qmi8658 motion platform allows you to use your QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope
sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
The QMI8658 is a low-power 6-axis IMU from QST. It includes a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x6B. The QMI8658 supports
0x6B(SA0 high) and
0x6A(SA0 low).
-
accelerometer_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the accelerometer. One of
2G,
4G,
8G,
16G. Defaults to
4G.
-
accelerometer_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the accelerometer. One of
31_25HZ,
62_5HZ,
125HZ,
250HZ,
500HZ,
1000HZ,
2000HZ,
4000HZ,
8000HZ. Defaults to
1000HZ.
-
gyroscope_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the gyroscope. One of
16DPS,
32DPS,
64DPS,
128DPS,
256DPS,
512DPS,
1024DPS,
2048DPS. Defaults to
2048DPS.
-
gyroscope_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the gyroscope. One of
31_25HZ,
62_5HZ,
125HZ,
250HZ,
500HZ,
1000HZ,
2000HZ,
4000HZ,
8000HZ. Defaults to
1000HZ.
-
All other options from Motion.