Kuntze pool monitor
The
kuntze component allows you to integrate the Kuntze water measurement
instrument in ESPHome. It uses UART (ModBUS) for communication.
Once configured you can use sensors as described below for your projects.
Kuntze devices have an RS485 (ModBUS RTU) communication port. Please see the
Kuntze papers for the pinout of the RS485 connector on your unit. ModBUS line
has to be terminated properly (with a
120Ω resistor), and since this is likely
your only unit connected to ESPHome, you should activate bus termination in the
Network menu (this component doesn’t support multiple Kuntze devices on the same
bus). ModBUS address should remain at factory default value.
The device communicates at
19200 baud
8E1. To connect to ESPHome, an RS485
transceiver is needed. Choose a type which does not need a trigger to send and
receive data, for example:
The controller connects to the UART of the MCU. For ESP32 GPIO
16 to
TXD and
17
to RXD are the default ones but any other pins can be used as well. 3.3V to VCC and GND to GND.
WARNING
If you are using the Logger Component make sure you are not using the same pins for it or otherwise disable the UART
logging with the
baud_rate: 0 option.
ComponentSection titled “Component”
A configured modbus component is optional. It will be automatically created.
Configuration variables:
- ph (Optional): Measured pH value.
- temperature (Optional): Measured temperature value.
- dis1 (Optional): Measured DIS 1 value.
- dis2 (Optional): Measured DIS 2 value.
- redox (Optional): Measured Redox value.
- ec (Optional): Measured EC value.
- oci (Optional): Measured OCI value.
All sensors are Optional and support all other options from Sensor.