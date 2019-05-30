INA3221 3-Channel DC Current Sensor
The
ina3221 sensor platform allows you to use your INA3221 3-Channel DC Current Sensor
(datasheet,
switchdoc) sensors with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x40.
-
channel_1 (Optional): The configuration options for the 1st channel.
-
shunt_resistance (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor on this channel for current calculation. Defaults to
0.1 ohm.
-
current (Optional): Use the current value on this channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
power (Optional): Use the power value on this channel in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
bus_voltage (Optional): Use the bus voltage (voltage of the high side contact) value on this channel in V. All options from Sensor.
-
shunt_voltage (Optional): Use the shunt voltage (voltage across the shunt resistor) value on this channel in V. All options from Sensor.
-
-
channel_2 (Optional): The configuration options for the 2nd channel. Same options as 1st channel.
-
channel_3 (Optional): The configuration options for the 3rd channel. Same options as 1st channel.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.