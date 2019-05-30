INA3221 3-Channel DC Current Sensor

channel_1 (Optional): The configuration options for the 1st channel.

shunt_resistance (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor on this channel for current calculation. Defaults to 0.1 ohm .

current (Optional): Use the current value on this channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

power (Optional): Use the power value on this channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

bus_voltage (Optional): Use the bus voltage (voltage of the high side contact) value on this channel in V. All options from Sensor.