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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HMC5883L Magnetometer

The hmc5883l allows you to use your HMC5883L triple-axis magnetometers (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HMC5883L Magnetometer. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hmc5883l
    address: 0x1E
    field_strength_x:
      name: "HMC5883L Field Strength X"
    field_strength_y:
      name: "HMC5883L Field Strength Y"
    field_strength_z:
      name: "HMC5883L Field Strength Z"
    heading:
      name: "HMC5883L Heading"
    oversampling: 1x
    range: 130uT
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x1E.

  • field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.

  • field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.

  • field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.

  • heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • oversampling (Optional): Number of readings to average over for each sample. One of 1x, 2x, 4x, 8x. Defaults to 1x.

  • range (Optional): Select a range / gain preset. This does not affect the scale of the values published but allows one to avoid overflows at the cost of reading resolution. Supported values are 88µT, 130µT, 190µT, 250µT, 400µT, 470µT, 560µT, 810µT. Default range is ±130µT.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Oversampling Options

Section titled “Oversampling Options”

By default, the HMC5883L sensor measures each value 1 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. The result is the sensor will take the adverage of the x samples. Possible oversampling values:

  • 1x (default)
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x

Range Options

Section titled “Range Options”

By default, the HMC5883L sensor measurement range is 130uT. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values:

  • 88uT
  • 130uT (default)
  • 190uT
  • 250uT
  • 400uT
  • 470uT
  • 560uT
  • 810uT

See Also

Section titled “See Also”