The hmc5883l allows you to use your HMC5883L triple-axis magnetometers (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HMC5883L Magnetometer.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hmc5883l address : 0x1E field_strength_x : name : " HMC5883L Field Strength X " field_strength_y : name : " HMC5883L Field Strength Y " field_strength_z : name : " HMC5883L Field Strength Z " heading : name : " HMC5883L Heading " oversampling : 1x range : 130uT update_interval : 60s

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x1E .

field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.

field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.

field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.

heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

oversampling (Optional): Number of readings to average over for each sample. One of 1x , 2x , 4x , 8x . Defaults to 1x .

range (Optional): Select a range / gain preset. This does not affect the scale of the values published but allows one to avoid overflows at the cost of reading resolution. Supported values are 88µT, 130µT, 190µT, 250µT, 400µT, 470µT, 560µT, 810µT. Default range is ±130µT.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

By default, the HMC5883L sensor measures each value 1 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. The result is the sensor will take the adverage of the x samples. Possible oversampling values:

1x (default)

(default) 2x

4x

8x

By default, the HMC5883L sensor measurement range is 130uT. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values: