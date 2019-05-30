HMC5883L Magnetometer
The
hmc5883l allows you to use your HMC5883L triple-axis magnetometers
(datasheet,
Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration
for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x1E.
-
field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
oversampling (Optional): Number of readings to average over for each sample. One of
1x,
2x,
4x,
8x. Defaults to
1x.
-
range (Optional): Select a range / gain preset. This does not affect the scale of the values published but allows one to avoid overflows at the cost of reading resolution. Supported values are 88µT, 130µT, 190µT, 250µT, 400µT, 470µT, 560µT, 810µT. Default range is ±130µT.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Oversampling OptionsSection titled “Oversampling Options”
By default, the HMC5883L sensor measures each value 1 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. The result is the sensor will take the adverage of the x samples. Possible oversampling values:
1x(default)
2x
4x
8x
Range OptionsSection titled “Range Options”
By default, the HMC5883L sensor measurement range is 130uT. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values:
88uT
130uT(default)
190uT
250uT
400uT
470uT
560uT
810uT