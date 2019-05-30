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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Cold White + Warm White Light

The cwww light platform creates a cold white + warm white light from 2 float output components (one for each channel). The two channels can be controlled individually or together.

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: cwww
    name: "Livingroom Lights"
    cold_white: output_component1
    warm_white: output_component2
    cold_white_color_temperature: 6536 K
    warm_white_color_temperature: 2000 K
    constant_brightness: true

Mixing

Section titled “Mixing”

The two channels of this light can be controlled individually by using the cold_white and warm_white options of the light control actions.

If the color temperature of both lights is supplied, it is also possible to control the two channels together by setting a color temperature, using the white (interpreted as brightness) and color_temperature options. This calculation assumes that both lights have the same illuminance, which might not always be accurate.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cold_white (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the cold white channel.

  • warm_white (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the warm white channel.

  • cold_white_color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the cold white channel. Note that this option is required to control the mixing from Home Assistant.

  • warm_white_color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the warm white channel. Note that this option is required to control the mixing from Home Assistant.

  • constant_brightness (Optional, boolean): When enabled, this will keep the overall brightness of the cold and warm white channels constant by limiting the combined output to 100% of a single channel. This reduces the possible overall brightness but is necessary for some power supplies that are not able to run both channels at full brightness at once. Defaults to false.

  • All other options from Light.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”