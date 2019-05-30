Cold White + Warm White Light
The
cwww light platform creates a cold white + warm white light from 2
float output components (one for each channel). The two channels
can be controlled individually or together.
MixingSection titled “Mixing”
The two channels of this light can be controlled individually by using the
cold_white and
warm_white options of
the light control actions.
If the color temperature of both lights is supplied, it is also possible to control the two channels together by
setting a color temperature, using the
white (interpreted as brightness) and
color_temperature options. This
calculation assumes that both lights have the same illuminance, which might not always be accurate.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
cold_white (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the cold white channel.
-
warm_white (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the warm white channel.
-
cold_white_color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the cold white channel. Note that this option is required to control the mixing from Home Assistant.
-
warm_white_color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the warm white channel. Note that this option is required to control the mixing from Home Assistant.
-
constant_brightness (Optional, boolean): When enabled, this will keep the overall brightness of the cold and warm white channels constant by limiting the combined output to 100% of a single channel. This reduces the possible overall brightness but is necessary for some power supplies that are not able to run both channels at full brightness at once. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Light.