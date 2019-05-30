The cwww light platform creates a cold white + warm white light from 2 float output components (one for each channel). The two channels can be controlled individually or together.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : cwww name : " Livingroom Lights " cold_white : output_component1 warm_white : output_component2 cold_white_color_temperature : 6536 K warm_white_color_temperature : 2000 K constant_brightness : true

The two channels of this light can be controlled individually by using the cold_white and warm_white options of the light control actions.

If the color temperature of both lights is supplied, it is also possible to control the two channels together by setting a color temperature, using the white (interpreted as brightness) and color_temperature options. This calculation assumes that both lights have the same illuminance, which might not always be accurate.