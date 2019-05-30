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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SM2235 LED driver

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The SM2235 component represents a SM2235 LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK).

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global sm2235 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry
sm2235:
  data_pin: GPIOXX
  clock_pin: GPIOXX
  max_power_color_channels: 9
  max_power_white_channels: 9

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.

  • clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.

  • id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this sm2235 component. Use this if you have multiple SM2235 chains connected at the same time.

  • max_power_color_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the color channels, higher is more power. Default is 2 per SM2235 datasheet. See table below.

  • max_power_white_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the white channels, higher is more power. Default is 4 per SM2235 datasheet. See table below.

NOTE

The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.

max_power_white_channels valueactual current
05 mA
110 mA
215 mA
320 mA
425 mA (default)
530 mA
635 mA
740 mA
845 mA
950 mA
1055 mA
1160 mA
1265 mA
1370 mA
1475 mA
1580 mA
max_power_color_channels valueactual current
04 mA
18 mA
212 mA (default)
316 mA
420 mA
524 mA
628 mA
732 mA
836 mA
940 mA
1044 mA
1148 mA
1252 mA
1356 mA
1460 mA
1564 mA

Output

Section titled “Output”

The SM2235 output component exposes a SM2235 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs
output:
  - platform: sm2235
    id: output_red
    channel: 1

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the SM2235 chain of this output component.

  • sm2235_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM2235 chains you want to use at the same time.

  • All other options from Output.

NOTE

This driver does support enabling of both the color and the white channels at the same time, but it is not encourage. Therefore, the Color Interlock should be set to true when using this driver for safest operation.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”