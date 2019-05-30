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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Template Binary Sensor

The template binary sensor platform allows you to define a boolean condition and use it to provide a binary sensor. The condition may be expressed as a C++ lambda, or as a YAML expression. The condition expression will be evaluated continually, on each call to the component’s loop() method, which is typically every 16ms.

The example below polls an analog sensor and yields a value dependent on whether the sensor value is above a threshold.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: template
    name: "Garage Door Open"
    lambda: |-
      if (id(ultrasonic_sensor1).state > 30) {
        // Garage Door is open.
        return true;
      } else {
        // Garage Door is closed.
        return false;
      }

Possible return values of the lambda:

  • return true; if the binary sensor should be ON.
  • return false; if the binary sensor should be OFF.
  • return {}; if the state is not known. The last known state will be maintained.

As an alternative to using a lambda you may use ESPHome condition expressions:

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: template
    id: engine_running
    condition:
      sensor.in_range:
        id: engine_rpm
        above: 300.0

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): C++ Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current state of the binary sensor.

  • condition (Optional, Condition): The condition to check to determine the value of the binary sensor. lambda and condition may not both be present in the configuration.

  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

binary_sensor.template.publish Action

Section titled “binary_sensor.template.publish Action”

You can also publish a state to a template binary sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the binary_sensor.template.publish action.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: template
    name: "Garage Door Open"
    id: template_bin


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - binary_sensor.template.publish:
      id: template_bin
      state: ON


  # Templated
  - binary_sensor.template.publish:
      id: template_bin
      state: !lambda 'return id(some_sensor).state > 30;'

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the template binary sensor.
  • state (Required, boolean, templatable): The state to publish.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(template_bin).publish_state(true);

See Also

Section titled “See Also”