Template Binary Sensor
The
template binary sensor platform allows you to define a boolean condition and use it to provide a binary sensor.
The condition may be expressed as a C++ lambda, or as a YAML expression.
The condition expression will be evaluated continually, on each call to the component’s
loop() method, which is typically every 16ms.
The example below polls an analog sensor and yields a value dependent on whether the sensor value is above a threshold.
Possible return values of the lambda:
return true;if the binary sensor should be ON.
return false;if the binary sensor should be OFF.
return {};if the state is not known. The last known state will be maintained.
As an alternative to using a lambda you may use ESPHome condition expressions:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): C++ Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current state of the binary sensor.
-
condition (Optional, Condition): The condition to check to determine the value of the binary sensor.
lambdaand
conditionmay not both be present in the configuration.
-
All other options from Binary Sensor.
Section titled “binary_sensor.template.publish Action”
binary_sensor.template.publish Action
You can also publish a state to a template binary sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
binary_sensor.template.publish action.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the template binary sensor.
- state (Required, boolean, templatable): The state to publish.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas: