The template binary sensor platform allows you to define a boolean condition and use it to provide a binary sensor. The condition may be expressed as a C++ lambda, or as a YAML expression. The condition expression will be evaluated continually, on each call to the component’s loop() method, which is typically every 16ms.

The example below polls an analog sensor and yields a value dependent on whether the sensor value is above a threshold.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : template name : " Garage Door Open " lambda : |- if (id(ultrasonic_sensor1).state > 30) { // Garage Door is open. return true; } else { // Garage Door is closed. return false; }

Possible return values of the lambda:

return true; if the binary sensor should be ON.

if the binary sensor should be ON. return false; if the binary sensor should be OFF.

if the binary sensor should be OFF. return {}; if the state is not known. The last known state will be maintained.

As an alternative to using a lambda you may use ESPHome condition expressions:

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : template id : engine_running condition : sensor.in_range : id : engine_rpm above : 300.0

lambda (Optional, lambda): C++ Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current state of the binary sensor.

condition (Optional, Condition): The condition to check to determine the value of the binary sensor. lambda and condition may not both be present in the configuration.

All other options from Binary Sensor.

You can also publish a state to a template binary sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the binary_sensor.template.publish action.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : template name : " Garage Door Open " id : template_bin # in some trigger on_... : - binary_sensor.template.publish : id : template_bin state : ON # Templated - binary_sensor.template.publish : id : template_bin state : !lambda ' return id(some_sensor).state > 30; '

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the template binary sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the template binary sensor. state (Required, boolean, templatable): The state to publish.