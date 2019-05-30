ESPHome OTA Updates
ESPHome’s Over-The-Air (OTA) platform allows you to remotely install modified/updated firmware binaries onto your ESPHome devices over their network interface (Wi-Fi / Ethernet / Thread).
This platform is used by both the ESPHome dashboard as well as the command line interface (CLI) (via
esphome run ... ) to install firmware onto supported devices.
In addition to OTA updates, ESPHome also supports a “safe mode” to help with recovery if/when updates don’t work as expected. This is automatically enabled by this component, but it may be disabled if desired. See Safe Mode for details.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- password (Optional, string): The password to use for updates.
- allow_partition_access (Optional, boolean): Only on
esp32. Allow updating more partition types. Used for updating the partition table and the bootloader. Defaults to
false.
IMPORTANT
Always use strong, unique passwords for OTA updates. See the Security Best Practices guide for more information.
-
port (Optional, int): The port to use for OTA updates. Defaults:
3232for the ESP32
8266for the ESP8266
2040for the RP2040
8892for Beken chips
8082for the host platform
-
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
version (Optional, int): Version of OTA protocol to use. Version 2 is more stable. To downgrade to legacy ESPHome, the device should be updated with OTA version 1 first. Defaults to
2.
-
All automations supported by Ota.
NOTE
After a serial upload, ESP8266 modules must be reset before OTA updates will work. If you attempt to perform an OTA
update and receive the error message
Bad Answer: ERR: ERROR[11]: Invalid bootstrapping, the ESP module/board
must be power-cycled.
Updating the PasswordSection titled “Updating the Password”
Changing an Existing PasswordSection titled “Changing an Existing Password”
Since the configured password is used for both compiling and uploading, the regular
esphome run <file> command
won’t work. This issue can be worked around by executing the operations separately with an
on_boot trigger:
The “id: my_ota” in the OTA block is important. This is referenced in the lambda.
After this trick has been used to change the password, the
on_boot trigger may be removed and the old password
replaced with the new password in the
ota: section.
Adding a PasswordSection titled “Adding a Password”
If OTA is already enabled without a password, simply add a
password: line to the existing
ota: config block.
Removing a PasswordSection titled “Removing a Password”
-
If you know your password but want to remove it, enter an empty string:
id(my_ota).set_auth_password("");instead of changing.
-
If you no longer know your password and the web server has been activated:
- Remove the OTA password from the configuration
- Build a new image locally.
- Upload it via the
web_serverOTA platform; either through the device’s web interface or by running
esphome upload <config.yaml> --ota-platform web_server(see the Web Server OTA CLI usage section).
Updating the partition table on ESP32Section titled “Updating the partition table on ESP32”
On the ESP32 it is possible to modify the partition table with an OTA update. This feature can be used to update devices that can’t be flashed via serial and have an old partition table with a small NVS partition. It can also be used to convert devices running Tasmota to ESPHome. Before you can update the partition table you need to add the option
allow_partition_access: true to the config and install it to your device.
CAUTION
There is a risk of bricking the device if the power is interrupted or the ESP is reset during a partition table update, requiring serial flashing to repair it. Make sure you have a stable power supply. The update is usually completed within less than 15 seconds after running the
esphome upload command.
Open the ESPHome logs for detailed information about potential errors. To perform the partition table update you can run the following command:
To upload a custom partition table from a CSV file, you can run the commands below.
gen_esp32part.py is part of ESP-IDF and can be found here.
CAUTION
When converting a Tasmota ESP32 device to ESPHome, it is required to add
allow_partition_access: true on the first ESPHome firmware you upload to the device. Regular OTA updates will not work until the partition table update is completed.
Updating the bootloader on ESP32Section titled “Updating the bootloader on ESP32”
On the ESP32 it is possible to update the bootloader with an OTA update. This is useful on devices that can’t be flashed via serial and need a newer bootloader, for example to enable OTA rollback or SRAM1 as IRAM. Before you can update the bootloader you need to add the option
allow_partition_access: true to the config and install it to your device.
CAUTION
There is a risk of soft-bricking the device if the power is interrupted or the ESP is reset during the bootloader update, requiring serial flashing to recover it. Make sure you have a stable power supply, and be ready to reflash via USB if it fails.
Open the ESPHome logs for detailed information about potential errors. To perform the bootloader update, run:
Without
--file, the bootloader image from the most recent compile is used (
build/bootloader/bootloader.bin for native ESP-IDF, or
.pioenvs/<name>/bootloader.bin for PlatformIO).
To upload a custom bootloader binary, run: