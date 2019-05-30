The rc522 component allows you to use RC522 NFC/RFID controllers (datasheet, Ali Express) with ESPHome. ESPHome can read the UID from the tag. Every NFC/RFID tag has a unique “UID” value assigned at the time of manufacture. Tags can be associated with binary sensors, making it easy to determine when a specific tag is present. You can also use the tag information directly within ESPHome automations/lambdas. See Setting Up Tags for information on how to setup individual binary sensors using this component.

The RC522 IC supports SPI, I²C and UART communication protocols; ESPHome can use either SPI or I²C.

If you have a module as shown in the image above, it can only be used in SPI mode (unless hacked) and you must define a SPI bus in your configuration with both the miso_pin and mosi_pin set.

If you have a RC522 which communicates via I²C (as on the M5 Stack), you need to have an I²C bus configured.

The rc522_spi component allows you to use RC522 NFC/RFID controllers with ESPHome. This component is a global hub that establishes the connection to the RC522 via SPI. Using RC522 binary sensors, you can then create individual binary sensors that track if an NFC/RFID tag is currently detected by the RC522.

spi : rc522_spi : cs_pin : GPIOXX binary_sensor : - platform : rc522 uid : 74-10-37-94 name : " RC522 RFID Tag "

cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the chip select line is connected to.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the RST line. Some tests shows the RC522 working okay without this.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration of each scan on the RC522. This affects the duration that the individual binary sensors stay active when they’re found. If a device is not found within this time window, it will be marked as not present. Defaults to 1s .

spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.

on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a tag is read. See on_tag Trigger.

on_tag_removed (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after a tag is removed. See on_tag_removed Trigger.

The rc522_i2c component allows you to use RC522 NFC/RFID controllers with ESPHome. This component is a global hub that establishes the connection to the RC522 via I²C (also available over SPI). Using the RC522 binary sensors you can then create individual binary sensors that track if an NFC/RFID tag is currently detected by the RC522.

i2c : rc522_i2c : binary_sensor : - platform : rc522 uid : 74-10-37-94 name : " RC522 RFID Tag "

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x28 .

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the RST line. Some tests shows the RC522 working okay without this.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration of each scan on the RC522. This affects the duration that the individual binary sensors stay active when they’re found. If a device is not found within this time window, it will be marked as not present. Defaults to 1s .

i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you want to use multiple I²C buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.

on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a tag is read. See on_tag Trigger.

on_tag_removed (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after a tag is removed. See on_tag_removed Trigger.

This automation will be triggered immediately after the RC522 identifies a tag.

The parameter x this trigger provides is of type std::string and is the tag UID in the format 74-10-37-94 . The configuration below will for example publish the tag ID on the MQTT topic rc522/tag .

rc522_spi : # or rc522_i2c # ... on_tag : then : - mqtt.publish : topic : rc522/tag payload : !lambda ' return x; '

A tag scanned event can also be sent to the Home Assistant tag component using homeassistant.tag_scanned Action.

rc522_spi : # or rc522_i2c # ... on_tag : then : - homeassistant.tag_scanned : !lambda ' return x; '

This automation will be triggered when the RC522 no longer “sees” a previously scanned tag.

The parameter x this trigger provides is of type std::string and is the removed tag UID in the format 74-10-37-94 . The example configuration below will publish the removed tag ID on the MQTT topic pn7160/tag_removed .

rc522_spi : # or rc522_i2c # ... on_tag_removed : then : - mqtt.publish : topic : rc522/tag_removed payload : !lambda ' return x; '

rc522 Binary Sensor Section titled “rc522 Binary Sensor”

The rc522 binary sensor platform lets you track if an NFC/RFID tag with a given unique id ( uid ) is currently being detected by the RC522 or not.

# Example configuration entry spi : clk_pin : D0 miso_pin : D1 mosi_pin : D2 rc522_spi : # or rc522_i2c cs_pin : D3 update_interval : 1s binary_sensor : - platform : rc522 uid : 74-10-37-94 name : " RC522 RFID Tag "

uid ( Required , string): The unique ID of the NFC/RFID tag. This is a hyphen-separated list of hexadecimal values. For example 74-10-37-94 .

All other options from Binary Sensor.

To set up binary sensors for specific NFC/RFID tags you first have to know their unique IDs. To obtain this id, first set up a simple RC522 configuration without any binary sensors like above.

When your code is running and you approach the RC522 with an NFC/RFID Tag, you should see a message like this:

Found new tag '74-10-37-94'