Air Quality Index (AQI)
The
aqi sensor platform allows you to compute an Air Quality Index from
PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter sensor readings. This sensor works with
any PM sensor source, such as Pmsx003,
Hm3301, Sds011,
or Sps30.
NOTE
The value produced by this component is a PM-only AQI estimate, not a full US EPA Air Quality Index. The official EPA AQI is calculated across five pollutant categories — ground-level ozone (O₃), particle pollution (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) — and reports the worst sub-index as the overall AQI. Without sensors for ozone, CO, SO₂, and NO₂, this component cannot produce a true composite AQI; the output reflects particulate matter conditions only and may significantly underestimate actual air quality risk when other pollutants are elevated.
Additionally, the official EPA PM2.5 AQI is defined using 24-hour averaged concentrations (or the EPA NowCast algorithm for real-time hourly estimates). This component applies the AQI breakpoint formula to instantaneous sensor readings, which produces more volatile values that do not correspond to either the daily AQI or the NowCast AQI used in official reporting. See the EPA Technical Assistance Document for full methodology details.
NOTE
This platform replaces the deprecated
aqi option previously available in the
HM3301 component. The standalone platform is more
flexible as it works with any PM sensor.
Two calculation types are supported:
- AQI: US EPA Air Quality Index (0-500 scale)
- CAQI: European Common Air Quality Index (0-100+ scale)
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pm_2_5 (Required, ID of a Sensor): The sensor providing PM2.5 concentration readings in µg/m³.
-
pm_10_0 (Required, ID of a Sensor): The sensor providing PM10 concentration readings in µg/m³.
-
calculation_type (Required, enum): The AQI calculation standard to use. Must be one of:
-
AQI: US EPA Air Quality Index breakpoint formula applied to PM2.5 and PM10 only. Returns values from 0-500, where higher values indicate worse air quality. This is not a full EPA AQI — the official standard covers five pollutant categories and also requires ozone, CO, SO₂, and NO₂ measurements. Based on the EPA Technical Assistance Document.
-
CAQI: European Common Air Quality Index. Returns values from 0 upward, where higher values indicate worse air quality. Typically 0-25 is very low, 25-50 is low, 50-75 is medium, 75-100 is high, and >100 is very high.
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All other options from Sensor.