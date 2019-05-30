Air Quality Index (AQI)

The aqi sensor platform allows you to compute an Air Quality Index from PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter sensor readings. This sensor works with any PM sensor source, such as Pmsx003, Hm3301, Sds011, or Sps30.

NOTE

The value produced by this component is a PM-only AQI estimate, not a full US EPA Air Quality Index. The official EPA AQI is calculated across five pollutant categories — ground-level ozone (O₃), particle pollution (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) — and reports the worst sub-index as the overall AQI. Without sensors for ozone, CO, SO₂, and NO₂, this component cannot produce a true composite AQI; the output reflects particulate matter conditions only and may significantly underestimate actual air quality risk when other pollutants are elevated.

Additionally, the official EPA PM2.5 AQI is defined using 24-hour averaged concentrations (or the EPA NowCast algorithm for real-time hourly estimates). This component applies the AQI breakpoint formula to instantaneous sensor readings, which produces more volatile values that do not correspond to either the daily AQI or the NowCast AQI used in official reporting. See the EPA Technical Assistance Document for full methodology details.