Mopeka Standard Check BLE Sensor

The mopeka_std_check sensor platform lets you track the output of Mopeka Standard Check LP Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the tank level, distance, temperature, and battery percentage of a Mopeka Standard Check LP BLE device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast.

WARNING This sensor component only supports the Mopeka Standard Check devices. See Mopeka Pro Check for Mopeka Pro Check sensors support.

Mopeka Std Check LP over BLE.

esp32_ble_tracker : sensor : # Example using 11kg 100% propane tank. - platform : mopeka_std_check mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX tank_type : Europe_11kg temperature : name : " Propane test temp " level : name : " Propane test level " distance : name : " Propane test distance " battery_level : name : " Propane test battery level " # Custom example - user defined empty / full points and 80% butane and 20% propane. - platform : mopeka_std_check mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX tank_type : CUSTOM custom_distance_full : 40cm custom_distance_empty : 32mm propane_butane_mix : 20% temperature : name : " Propane c test temp " level : name : " Propane c test level " distance : name : " Propane c test distance " battery_level : name : " Propane c test battery level "

mac_address ( Required , MAC Address): The MAC address of the Mopeka device.

tank_type ( Required ): The tank type the sensor is measuring. See below.

custom_distance_full (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered full (100%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM

custom_distance_empty (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered empty (0%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM

propane_butane_mix (Optional): Mixture of propane and butane. 100% - (default) 100% Propane 80% - 80% Propane and 20% Butane 20% - 20% Propane and 80% Butane 0% - 100% Butane

level (Optional): The percentage of full for the tank sensor All options from Sensor.

distance (Optional): The raw distance/depth of the liquid for the sensor in mm. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. This temperature is on the sensor and is not calibrated to ambient temperature. All options from Sensor.

battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery percentage sensor. Sensor uses a standard CR2032 battery. All options from Sensor.



Currently supported Tank types are:

NORTH_AMERICA_20LB_VERTICAL - 20 LB vertical tank

- 20 LB vertical tank NORTH_AMERICA_30LB_VERTICAL - 30 LB vertical tank

- 30 LB vertical tank NORTH_AMERICA_40LB_VERTICAL - 40 LB vertical tank

- 40 LB vertical tank EUROPE_6KG - 6kg vertical tank

- 6kg vertical tank EUROPE_11KG - 11kg vertical tank

- 11kg vertical tank EUROPE_14KG - 14kg vertical tank

- 14kg vertical tank CUSTOM - Allows you to define your own full and empty points

Setting Up Devices Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

To set up Mopeka Standard Check devices you first need to find their MAC Address so that ESPHome can identify them. So first, create a simple configuration with the esp32_ble_tracker and the mopeka_ble component like so:

esp32_ble_tracker : mopeka_ble :

After uploading, the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices. For Mopeka Standard devices you must press and hold the green sync button for it to be identified. Or alternatively set the configuration flag show_sensors_without_sync: true to see all devices. For all sensors found the mopeka_ble component will print a message like this one:

[ 20:43:26 ][I][mopeka_ble: 056 ]: MOPEKA STD (CC2540) SENSOR FOUND: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX

Then just copy the address ( XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new sensor.mopeka_std_check platform entry like in the configuration example at the top.