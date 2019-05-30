Mopeka Standard Check BLE Sensor
The
mopeka_std_check sensor platform lets you track the output of Mopeka
Standard Check LP Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the
Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the tank level,
distance, temperature, and battery percentage of a Mopeka Standard Check LP BLE
device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast.
WARNING
This sensor component only supports the Mopeka Standard Check devices. See Mopeka Pro Check for Mopeka Pro Check sensors support.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
mac_address (Required, MAC Address): The MAC address of the Mopeka device.
-
tank_type (Required): The tank type the sensor is measuring. See below.
-
custom_distance_full (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered full (100%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM
-
custom_distance_empty (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered empty (0%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM
-
propane_butane_mix (Optional): Mixture of propane and butane.
-
100% - (default) 100% Propane
-
80% - 80% Propane and 20% Butane
-
20% - 20% Propane and 80% Butane
-
0% - 100% Butane
-
-
level (Optional): The percentage of full for the tank sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
distance (Optional): The raw distance/depth of the liquid for the sensor in mm.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. This temperature is on the sensor and is not calibrated to ambient temperature.
- All options from Sensor.
-
battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery percentage sensor. Sensor uses a standard CR2032 battery.
- All options from Sensor.
Tank TypesSection titled “Tank Types”
Currently supported Tank types are:
NORTH_AMERICA_20LB_VERTICAL- 20 LB vertical tank
NORTH_AMERICA_30LB_VERTICAL- 30 LB vertical tank
NORTH_AMERICA_40LB_VERTICAL- 40 LB vertical tank
EUROPE_6KG- 6kg vertical tank
EUROPE_11KG- 11kg vertical tank
EUROPE_14KG- 14kg vertical tank
CUSTOM- Allows you to define your own full and empty points
Setting Up DevicesSection titled “Setting Up Devices”
To set up Mopeka Standard Check devices you first need to find their MAC Address so that
ESPHome can identify them. So first, create a simple configuration with the
esp32_ble_tracker
and the
mopeka_ble component like so:
After uploading, the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices. For Mopeka Standard devices you must press and hold the green sync button for it to be identified.
Or alternatively set the configuration flag
show_sensors_without_sync: true to see all devices.
For all sensors found the
mopeka_ble component will print a message like this one:
Then just copy the address (
XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new
sensor.mopeka_std_check platform entry like in the configuration example at the top.
NOTE
The ESPHome Mopeka Standard Check BLE component listens passively to packets the Mopeka device sends by itself. ESPHome therefore has no impact on the battery life of the device.