The pmsa003i sensor platform allows you to use your Plantower PMSA003I particulate matter sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pmsa003i pm_1_0 : name : " PM1.0 " pm_2_5 : name : " PM2.5 " pm_10_0 : name : " PM10.0 " pmc_0_3 : name : " PMC >0.3µm " pmc_0_5 : name : " PMC >0.5µm " pmc_1_0 : name : " PMC >1µm " pmc_2_5 : name : " PMC >2.5µm " pmc_5_0 : name : " PMC >5µm " pmc_10_0 : name : " PMC >10µm "

pm_1_0 (Optional): Mass of particles with a diameter of 1 micrometres or less (μg/m^3). All options from Sensor.

pm_2_5 (Optional): Mass of particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less (μg/m^3). All options from Sensor.

pm_10_0 (Optional): Mass of particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less (μg/m^3). All options from Sensor.

pmc_0_3 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 0.3 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.

pmc_0_5 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 0.5 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.

pmc_1_0 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 1 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.

pmc_2_5 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 2.5 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.

pmc_5_0 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 5 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.

pmc_10_0 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 10 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.

standard_units (Optional, boolean): True to use standard units or False to use environmental units. Defaults to True .

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x12 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .