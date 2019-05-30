ESPHome 2021.11.0 - 17th November 2021

State of the Open Smart Home Section titled “State of the Open Smart Home”

Mark your calendar for the State of the Open Smart Home hosted by Nabu Casa, Home Assistant & ESPHome and we’ll be joined by our friends from WLED and Z-Wave JS to talk about our work on making this vision a reality.

Where: YouTube

When: Saturday, December 11, at 11am PST / 8pm CET

Improv via Serial Section titled “Improv via Serial”

The demo does not work in your browser. Use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

After we created Esp32 Improv, we thought it might be a good idea to implement the same for serial connections. See the docs here for Improv via Serial and the website documentation for implementing a client or implementing improv in other firmware.

Entity Categories for Home Assistant Section titled “Entity Categories for Home Assistant”

Home Assistant 2021.11 added support for Entity Categories and with this release certain ESPHome entites such as the restart switch and uptime sensors will have the config and diagnostic categories set respectively. The category can be overridden by the user in the yaml configuration.

Another feature added to Home Assistant 2021.11 is the configuration URL. This allows for ESPHome devices to notify Home Assistant when the web_server is enabled and there will be a button in the Home Assistant device page to link directly to the web_server UI for your ESPHome device.

@oxan has implemented a repeat action for those that want to execute a list of actions x number of times without just copying and pasting them.

Device name length Section titled “Device name length”

The maximum length of the device name has been limited to 31 characters to fall in line with standards and you will get an error if you try to set a device name longer than that.

BLE Sensor UUID changes Section titled “BLE Sensor UUID changes”

A bug was introduced in 2021.9 with the UUIDs for the ble_client sensors being reversed incorrectly. This release flips them to be the correct way around and you will need to reverse them in your YAML configuration.

When using the default resolution of 0.5 for the BH1750, the result is now divided by 2 as per the finidings of the community.

Binary sensor device classes Section titled “Binary sensor device classes”

esphome#2703 removed the update device_class for binary sensors incorrectly in 2021.11.0. @frenck noticed this and has added it back again in 2021.11.1.

Fix AQI index calculator esphome#2739 by @freekode

Re-instate device class update for binary sensors esphome#2743 by @frenck

Allow UART debug configuration with no after: definition esphome#2753 by @mmakaay

Fix gif frame scaling #2717 esphome#2750 by @davet2001

esp32_camera_web_server: Improve support for MotionEye esphome#2777 by @ayufan

Remove floating point ops from the ISR esphome#2751 by @ssieb

Fix parsing numbers from null-terminated buffers esphome#2755 by @oxan

Fix restoring preferences for ESP32 esphome#2805 by @mmakaay

Fix parsing numbers in Anova esphome#2816 by @oxan

Fix parsing of multiple values in EZO sensor esphome#2814 by @oxan

Fix compilation error for WPA enterprise in ESP-IDF esphome#2815 by @CarlosGS

Correct bitmask for third color (blue) scaling. esphome#2817 by @davet2001

Add delay to improve stability esphome#2793 by @Conclusio

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Make per-loop display clearing optional esphome#2626 by @timn (new-feature)

Add Entity categories for Home Assistant esphome#2636 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add repeat action for automations esphome#2538 by @oxan (new-feature)

Neopixelbus redo method definitions esphome#2616 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (breaking-change)

Feature/sensor cse7761 esphome#2546 by @berfenger (new-integration)

Add esp32_camera_web_server: to expose mjpg/jpg images esphome#2237 by @ayufan (new-integration)

to expose mjpg/jpg images esphome#2237 by @ayufan (new-integration) CAP1188 Capacitive Touch Sensor Support esphome#2653 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)

Implement Improv via Serial component esphome#2423 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

TCS34725 BugFix and GA factor esphome#2445 by @razorback16 (breaking-change)

Limit hostnames to 31 characters esphome#2531 by @oxan (breaking-change)

Move default build path to .esphome directory esphome#2586 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)

ESP8266 disable PIO LDF esphome#2608 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)

Remove autoload of xiaomi_ble and ruuvi_ble esphome#2617 by @spbrogan (breaking-change)

BH1750: Fix a too high default H-res2 mode value esphome#2536 by @kixtarter (breaking-change)

Add option to use MQTT abbreviations esphome#2641 by @paulmonigatti (breaking-change)

Add restore_mode to rotary_encoder esphome#2643 by @niklasweber (breaking-change)

Neopixelbus redo method definitions esphome#2616 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (breaking-change)

Update device classes for binary sensors esphome#2703 by @lcavalli (breaking-change)

BLE_Sensor: Use as_reversed_hex_array to properly parse UUIDs after #1627 esphome#2737 by @tekmaven (breaking-change)

Fix template number initial value being NaN esphome#2692 by @jesserockz

[remote_transmitter] accurate pulse timing for ESP8266 esphome#2476 by @CarlosGS

Uart debugging support esphome#2478 by @mmakaay

Enable addressable light power supply based on raw values esphome#2690 by @oxan

Remove my.ha links from improv esphome#2695 by @jesserockz

Only allow prometheus when using arduino esphome#2697 by @jesserockz

Update device classes for binary sensors esphome#2703 by @lcavalli (breaking-change)

Bump ESPAsyncWebServer to 2.1.0 esphome#2686 by @jesserockz

Allow setting custom command_topic for Select and Number components esphome#2714 by @kbialek

Restore InterruptLock on wifi-less ESP8266 esphome#2712 by @oxan

Feed WDT between doing ESP32 touchpad measurements esphome#2720 by @oxan

RemoteTransmitter fix. Bug from version 2021.10. Some changes. esphome#2706 by @dudanov

Fix indentation of write_lambda for modbus_controller number esphome#2722 by @jesserockz

Remove unnecessary duplicate touch_pad_filter_start esphome#2724 by @Maelstrom96

Add zeroconf as a direct dependency and lock the version esphome#2729 by @jesserockz

Improv serial/checksum changes esphome#2731 by @jesserockz

Fix zeroconf time comparisons esphome#2733 by @jesserockz

BLE_Sensor: Use as_reversed_hex_array to properly parse UUIDs after #1627 esphome#2737 by @tekmaven (breaking-change)

Fix senseair component uart read timeout esphome#2658 by @rotarykite