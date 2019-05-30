ESPHome 2021.11.0 - 17th November 2021
State of the Open Smart HomeSection titled “State of the Open Smart Home”
Mark your calendar for the State of the Open Smart Home hosted by Nabu Casa, Home Assistant & ESPHome and we’ll be joined by our friends from WLED and Z-Wave JS to talk about our work on making this vision a reality.
Where: YouTube
When: Saturday, December 11, at 11am PST / 8pm CET
Improv via SerialSection titled “Improv via Serial”
After we created Esp32 Improv, we thought it might be a good idea to implement the same for serial connections. See the docs here for Improv via Serial and the website documentation for implementing a client or implementing improv in other firmware.
Entity Categories for Home AssistantSection titled “Entity Categories for Home Assistant”
Home Assistant 2021.11 added support for Entity Categories and with this release certain ESPHome entites such as the restart switch and uptime sensors will have the config and diagnostic categories set respectively. The category can be overridden by the user in the yaml configuration.
Configuration URLSection titled “Configuration URL”
Another feature added to Home Assistant 2021.11 is the configuration URL. This allows for ESPHome devices to notify
Home Assistant when the
web_server is enabled and there will be a button in the Home Assistant device page to
link directly to the
web_server UI for your ESPHome device.
Repeat ActionSection titled “Repeat Action”
@oxan has implemented a
repeat action for those that want to execute a list of actions x number
of times without just copying and pasting them.
Device name lengthSection titled “Device name length”
The maximum length of the device name has been limited to 31 characters to fall in line with standards and you will get an error if you try to set a device name longer than that.
BLE Sensor UUID changesSection titled “BLE Sensor UUID changes”
A bug was introduced in 2021.9 with the UUIDs for the
ble_client sensors being reversed incorrectly. This release
flips them to be the correct way around and you will need to reverse them in your YAML configuration.
BH1750Section titled “BH1750”
When using the default resolution of 0.5 for the BH1750, the result is now divided by 2 as per the finidings of the community.
Binary sensor device classesSection titled “Binary sensor device classes”
esphome#2703 removed the
update
device_class for binary sensors incorrectly in 2021.11.0.
@frenck noticed this and has added it back again in 2021.11.1.
Release 2021.11.1 - November 17Section titled “Release 2021.11.1 - November 17”
- Fix AQI index calculator esphome#2739 by @freekode
- Re-instate device class update for binary sensors esphome#2743 by @frenck
Release 2021.11.2 - November 26Section titled “Release 2021.11.2 - November 26”
- Allow UART debug configuration with no after: definition esphome#2753 by @mmakaay
- Fix gif frame scaling #2717 esphome#2750 by @davet2001
- esp32_camera_web_server: Improve support for MotionEye esphome#2777 by @ayufan
- Remove floating point ops from the ISR esphome#2751 by @ssieb
- Fix parsing numbers from null-terminated buffers esphome#2755 by @oxan
Release 2021.11.3 - November 27Section titled “Release 2021.11.3 - November 27”
- Fix restoring preferences for ESP32 esphome#2805 by @mmakaay
Release 2021.11.4 - November 29Section titled “Release 2021.11.4 - November 29”
- Fix parsing numbers in Anova esphome#2816 by @oxan
- Fix parsing of multiple values in EZO sensor esphome#2814 by @oxan
- Fix compilation error for WPA enterprise in ESP-IDF esphome#2815 by @CarlosGS
- Correct bitmask for third color (blue) scaling. esphome#2817 by @davet2001
- Add delay to improve stability esphome#2793 by @Conclusio
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Make per-loop display clearing optional esphome#2626 by @timn (new-feature)
- Add Entity categories for Home Assistant esphome#2636 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Add repeat action for automations esphome#2538 by @oxan (new-feature)
- Neopixelbus redo method definitions esphome#2616 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (breaking-change)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Feature/sensor cse7761 esphome#2546 by @berfenger (new-integration)
- Add
esp32_camera_web_server:to expose mjpg/jpg images esphome#2237 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- CAP1188 Capacitive Touch Sensor Support esphome#2653 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)
- Implement Improv via Serial component esphome#2423 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- TCS34725 BugFix and GA factor esphome#2445 by @razorback16 (breaking-change)
- Limit hostnames to 31 characters esphome#2531 by @oxan (breaking-change)
- Move default build path to .esphome directory esphome#2586 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- ESP8266 disable PIO LDF esphome#2608 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- Remove autoload of xiaomi_ble and ruuvi_ble esphome#2617 by @spbrogan (breaking-change)
- BH1750: Fix a too high default H-res2 mode value esphome#2536 by @kixtarter (breaking-change)
- Add option to use MQTT abbreviations esphome#2641 by @paulmonigatti (breaking-change)
- Add restore_mode to rotary_encoder esphome#2643 by @niklasweber (breaking-change)
- Neopixelbus redo method definitions esphome#2616 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (breaking-change)
- Update device classes for binary sensors esphome#2703 by @lcavalli (breaking-change)
- BLE_Sensor: Use as_reversed_hex_array to properly parse UUIDs after #1627 esphome#2737 by @tekmaven (breaking-change)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- Fix template number initial value being NaN esphome#2692 by @jesserockz
- [remote_transmitter] accurate pulse timing for ESP8266 esphome#2476 by @CarlosGS
- Uart debugging support esphome#2478 by @mmakaay
- Enable addressable light power supply based on raw values esphome#2690 by @oxan
- Remove my.ha links from improv esphome#2695 by @jesserockz
- Only allow prometheus when using arduino esphome#2697 by @jesserockz
- Update device classes for binary sensors esphome#2703 by @lcavalli (breaking-change)
- Bump ESPAsyncWebServer to 2.1.0 esphome#2686 by @jesserockz
- Allow setting custom command_topic for Select and Number components esphome#2714 by @kbialek
- Restore InterruptLock on wifi-less ESP8266 esphome#2712 by @oxan
- Feed WDT between doing ESP32 touchpad measurements esphome#2720 by @oxan
- RemoteTransmitter fix. Bug from version 2021.10. Some changes. esphome#2706 by @dudanov
- Fix indentation of write_lambda for modbus_controller number esphome#2722 by @jesserockz
- Remove unnecessary duplicate touch_pad_filter_start esphome#2724 by @Maelstrom96
- Add zeroconf as a direct dependency and lock the version esphome#2729 by @jesserockz
- Improv serial/checksum changes esphome#2731 by @jesserockz
- Fix zeroconf time comparisons esphome#2733 by @jesserockz
- BLE_Sensor: Use as_reversed_hex_array to properly parse UUIDs after #1627 esphome#2737 by @tekmaven (breaking-change)
- Fix senseair component uart read timeout esphome#2658 by @rotarykite
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- TCS34725 BugFix and GA factor esphome#2445 by @razorback16 (breaking-change)
- Change millis() to faster micros() for 3ms check in feed_wdt esphome#2492 by @CarlosGS
- Add ESP32 IDF as a test env for PRs esphome#2494 by @mmakaay
- use no hold master mode for si7021/htu21d esphome#2528 by @dmitriy5181
- Bump pyyaml from 5.4.1 to 6.0 esphome#2521 by @dependabot[bot]
- Clarify statement at the cmd wizard tool, for new users esphome#2519 by @CarlosGS
- Continue ethernet setup if hostname fails esphome#2430 by @Tommatheussen
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 9.1.5 to 10.0.0 esphome#2508 by @dependabot[bot]
- Move TemplatableValue helper class to automation.h esphome#2511 by @oxan
- [esp-idf fix] increase FreeRTOS ticker loop from 100Hz to 1kHz esphome#2527 by @CarlosGS
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.15.1 to 0.16.0 esphome#2547 by @dependabot[bot]
- [ESP32] ADC auto-range setting esphome#2541 by @CarlosGS
- Bump paho-mqtt from 1.5.1 to 1.6.0 esphome#2568 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix ESP8266 dallas GPIO16 INPUT_PULLUP esphome#2581 by @OttoWinter
- Fix platformio version in Dockerfile doesn’t match requirements esphome#2582 by @OttoWinter
- Fix platformio_install_deps no longer installing all lib_deps esphome#2584 by @OttoWinter
- ESP32 ADC use factory calibration data esphome#2574 by @OttoWinter
- Add mDNS config dump esphome#2576 by @mmakaay
- Fix mDNS ESP8266 log not included esphome#2589 by @OttoWinter
- Bump platformio from 5.2.1 to 5.2.2 esphome#2569 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update docker base images esphome#2583 by @OttoWinter
- Bump paho-mqtt from 1.6.0 to 1.6.1 esphome#2596 by @dependabot[bot]
- Logging a proper url allows terminals to make it clickable esphome#2554 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.0.0 to 10.0.3 esphome#2595 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tzlocal from 3.0 to 4.0.1 esphome#2553 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add IDF support to dallas esphome#2578 by @OttoWinter
- Limit hostnames to 31 characters esphome#2531 by @oxan (breaking-change)
- Add EntityBase properties to ESP32 Camera esphome#2600 by @paulmonigatti
- Move default build path to .esphome directory esphome#2586 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- ESP8266 disable PIO LDF esphome#2608 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- Switch issue-close-app to GH Actions and workflow cleanup esphome#2624 by @OttoWinter
- relax max entities checking esphome#2629 by @martgras
- Allow setting URL as platform_version esphome#2598 by @oxan
- Constrain GH Actions workflows permissions esphome#2625 by @OttoWinter
- Bump tzlocal from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2 esphome#2631 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esptool from 3.1 to 3.2 esphome#2632 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add publish_initial_value option to rotary encoder esphome#2503 by @niklasweber
- Remove autoload of xiaomi_ble and ruuvi_ble esphome#2617 by @spbrogan (breaking-change)
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.0.3 to 10.1.0 esphome#2638 by @dependabot[bot]
- Expose web_server port via the API esphome#2467 by @alexiri
- Allow cloning/fetching Github PR branches in external_components esphome#2639 by @jesserockz
- use update_interval for sntp synchronization esphome#2563 by @martgras
- Feature/sensor cse7761 esphome#2546 by @berfenger (new-integration)
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.1.0 to 10.2.0 esphome#2642 by @dependabot[bot]
- BH1750: Fix a too high default H-res2 mode value esphome#2536 by @kixtarter (breaking-change)
- Bump tzlocal from 4.0.2 to 4.1 esphome#2645 by @dependabot[bot]
- convert SCD30 into Component, polls dataready register esphome#2308 by @geoffrey-vl
- Add option to use MQTT abbreviations esphome#2641 by @paulmonigatti (breaking-change)
- Fix deep sleep invert_wakeup mode esphome#2644 by @OttoWinter
- Expose webserver_port to the native API esphome#2640 by @jesserockz
- Fix for noise in pulse_counter and duty_cycle components esphome#2646 by @CarlosGS
- Bump black from 21.9b0 to 21.10b0 esphome#2650 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add restore_mode to rotary_encoder esphome#2643 by @niklasweber (breaking-change)
- Make per-loop display clearing optional esphome#2626 by @timn (new-feature)
- Allow esp8266 to compile with no wifi esphome#2664 by @glmnet
- Fix CRC error during DSMR chunked message reading esphome#2622 by @mmakaay
- Add Entity categories for Home Assistant esphome#2636 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Add SPI lib for ESP8266 and only add lib for ESP32 when using Arduino esphome#2677 by @mmakaay
- Hotfix for encrypted DSMR regression esphome#2679 by @mmakaay
- Add HA Entity Category support to MQTT esphome#2678 by @paulmonigatti
- Fix gpio validation for esp32 variants esphome#2609 by @martgras
- Fix when package url has no branch/ref esphome#2683 by @jesserockz
- SSD1306_base -> Add support for 64x32 size and fix typo for flip functions esphome#2682 by @ychieux
- Fix dashboard imports for adoption esphome#2684 by @jesserockz
- Add
esp32_camera_web_server:to expose mjpg/jpg images esphome#2237 by @ayufan (new-integration)
- fix esp32 rmt receiver item array length esphome#2671 by @glmnet
- Remote base add pronto protocol esphome#2619 by @cvwillegen
- Set up output_switch at priority DATA instead of HARDWARE. esphome#2648 by @duncf
- fix rc switch protocol 6 esphome#2672 by @glmnet
- Remove “delay_microseconds_accurate()” and improve systemwide delayMicroseconds() esphome#2497 by @CarlosGS
- modbus_controller: remove hard coded register size esphome#2654 by @martgras
- CAP1188 Capacitive Touch Sensor Support esphome#2653 by @MrEditor97 (new-integration)
- Add missing hal.h include in esp32_camera_web_server esphome#2689 by @oxan
- [ESP32 ADC] Add option for raw uncalibrated output esphome#2663 by @CarlosGS
- Introduce parse_number() helper function esphome#2659 by @oxan
- Add repeat action for automations esphome#2538 by @oxan (new-feature)
- Neopixelbus redo method definitions esphome#2616 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (breaking-change)
- Introduce byteswap helpers esphome#2661 by @oxan
- Max7219digit multiline esphome#1622 by @TVDLoewe
- Clean-up string sanitization helpers esphome#2660 by @oxan
- Introduce encode_value/decode_value() template functions esphome#2662 by @oxan
- Make OTA function switchable in web_server component esphome#2685 by @lazlyhu
- Implement Improv via Serial component esphome#2423 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- [ms5611]: Re-implement conversion from ADC readings to sensor values esphome#2665 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Fix template number initial value being NaN esphome#2692 by @jesserockz
- [remote_transmitter] accurate pulse timing for ESP8266 esphome#2476 by @CarlosGS
- Uart debugging support esphome#2478 by @mmakaay
- Enable addressable light power supply based on raw values esphome#2690 by @oxan
- Remove my.ha links from improv esphome#2695 by @jesserockz
- Only allow prometheus when using arduino esphome#2697 by @jesserockz
- Update device classes for binary sensors esphome#2703 by @lcavalli (breaking-change)
- Bump ESPAsyncWebServer to 2.1.0 esphome#2686 by @jesserockz
- Allow setting custom command_topic for Select and Number components esphome#2714 by @kbialek
- Restore InterruptLock on wifi-less ESP8266 esphome#2712 by @oxan
- Feed WDT between doing ESP32 touchpad measurements esphome#2720 by @oxan
- RemoteTransmitter fix. Bug from version 2021.10. Some changes. esphome#2706 by @dudanov
- Fix indentation of write_lambda for modbus_controller number esphome#2722 by @jesserockz
- Remove unnecessary duplicate touch_pad_filter_start esphome#2724 by @Maelstrom96
- Add zeroconf as a direct dependency and lock the version esphome#2729 by @jesserockz
- Improv serial/checksum changes esphome#2731 by @jesserockz
- Fix zeroconf time comparisons esphome#2733 by @jesserockz
- BLE_Sensor: Use as_reversed_hex_array to properly parse UUIDs after #1627 esphome#2737 by @tekmaven (breaking-change)
- Fix senseair component uart read timeout esphome#2658 by @rotarykite
- Fix AQI index calculator esphome#2739 by @freekode
- Re-instate device class update for binary sensors esphome#2743 by @frenck
- Allow UART debug configuration with no after: definition esphome#2753 by @mmakaay
- Fix gif frame scaling #2717 esphome#2750 by @davet2001
- esp32_camera_web_server: Improve support for MotionEye esphome#2777 by @ayufan
- Remove floating point ops from the ISR esphome#2751 by @ssieb
- Fix parsing numbers from null-terminated buffers esphome#2755 by @oxan
- Fix restoring preferences for ESP32 esphome#2805 by @mmakaay
- Fix parsing numbers in Anova esphome#2816 by @oxan
- Fix parsing of multiple values in EZO sensor esphome#2814 by @oxan
- Fix compilation error for WPA enterprise in ESP-IDF esphome#2815 by @CarlosGS
- Correct bitmask for third color (blue) scaling. esphome#2817 by @davet2001
- Add delay to improve stability esphome#2793 by @Conclusio