ESPHome 2021.8.0 - 18th August 2021
Since starting monthly cycles, it just made sense to make this release, ESPHome 2021.8.0. From now ESPHome will be versioned according to the year and month of the release. We hope that this will not confuse everyone too much =).
There are a bunch of new integrations this release as seen above and a few breaking changes below. Hopefully nothing has been missed out.
Also, look at that nice sorted and categorized home page of sensors. Thanks to @patfelst for doing this.
Select EntitiesSection titled “Select Entities”
ESPHome devices can now create Select entities in Home Assistant.
This allows you to not have to create
input_select from HA and then import the current option into ESPHome.
The chosen option can be updated from both sides and will be reflected accordingly.
Light Color ModesSection titled “Light Color Modes”
@oxan has been at it working hard on getting the all of the light code up to scratch and working really well with the latest changes to Home Assistant. This is mostly an internal change, but ESPHome has been updated to properly support Home Assistant’s color modes for lights. For the most part it mainly fixes issues that have come up with the color mode on Home Assistant not doing what people expected in ESPHome.
@glmnet and @zuidwijk have worked together to bring DSMR support to ESPHome. This platform allows you to read your DSMR smart meter via the P1 port. Check out the repo with more info on the hardware required for this.
Thermostat Breaking changesSection titled “Thermostat Breaking changes”
@kbx81 Has made a few changes to the thermostat climate platform in esphome#2032, esphome#2073 and esphome#2114 to allow for the many different use cases that everyone has. Unfortunately this means you might need to make some changes to your YAML configuration to utilize the new code.
-
hysteresishas been replaced with
cool_deadband,
cool_overrun,
heat_deadbandand
heat_overrun.
-
Climate action timers now govern how quickly climate actions may be called:
-
min_idle_timeis required for all configurations.
-
min_cooling_off_timeand
min_cooling_run_timeare required where cool_action or dry_action is used.
-
min_heating_off_timeand
min_heating_run_timeare required where heat_action is used.
-
min_fanning_off_timeand
min_fanning_run_timeare required where fan_only_action is used.
-
min_fan_mode_switching_timeis required where any
fan_modeactions (ex.:
fan_mode_auto_action,
fan_mode_on_action) are used.
Anova SouveSection titled “Anova Souve”
There is a change with the Anova BLE Souve climate platform
that has a new required config option:
unit_of_measurement.
Home Assistant Add-onSection titled “Home Assistant Add-on”
For a while there has been an option in the Add-on to allow specifying the
esphome_version
which would allow the addon to download a specific version to use. This has been removed
in this release as it causes more issues than it solves. It may be added back to the
development addon
only in the future if there is demand, but the stable add-ons should stay stable. If you
need to downgrade the esphome version because a new version does not work the way you expect, then you
should be using the snapshot/backup feature built into Home Assistant Supervisor to rollback.
Release 2021.8.1 - August 24Section titled “Release 2021.8.1 - August 24”
- Fix pypi download url esphome#2177 by @jesserockz
- Light: include ON_OFF capability to BRIGHTNESS ColorMode esphome#2186 by @puuu
- Fix addressable light control without transitions & effects with transitions esphome#2187 by @oxan
- mqtt_light: remove legacy API config that is not compatible with HA 2021.8 esphome#2183 by @puuu
- Tuya fan component uses enum datapoint type for speed instead of integer esphome#2182 by @nuttytree
- Fix template select lambda esphome#2198 by @ssieb
- Send Celsius temperature unit in MQTT discovery message esphome#1840 by @mtl010957
Release 2021.8.2 - August 25Section titled “Release 2021.8.2 - August 25”
- Revert “Light: include ON_OFF capability to BRIGHTNESS ColorMode” esphome#2202 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Allow entities to be disabled by default in HA esphome#2113 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Added support for pvvx_mithermometer sensor esphome#1546 by @pasiz (new-integration)
- Added support for Selec Energy Meter esphome#1993 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)
- pm1006: add rx-only support esphome#2038 by @Habbie (new-integration)
- Add SDP3x sensor esphome#2064 by @Azimath (new-integration)
- Add support for the TLC5947 24-Channel, 12-Bit PWM LED Driver esphome#2066 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- Add T6615 esphome#1170 by @tylermenezes (new-integration)
- Add support for the HRXL MaxSonar WR series sensors esphome#2020 by @netmikey (new-integration)
- Add demo integration esphome#2085 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- Add select entities and implement template select esphome#2067 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)
- Added support for Hitachi AC424 remote type esphome#2101 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)
- Adds CGPR1 - Qingping Motion & Ambient light sensor support esphome#1675 by @Tommatheussen (new-integration)
- Dsmr component esphome#1881 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- Support component tsl2591 esphome#2131 by @wjcarpenter (new-integration)
- Add support for PMSA003i esphome#1501 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- Add rgbct and color_temperature light platforms esphome#2138 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Feature pipsolar anh esphome#1664 by @andreashergert1984 (new-integration)
- Support for AM43 BLE blind motors esphome#1744 by @buxtronix (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Merge build flags from platformio_options esphome#1651 by @trvrnrth (breaking-change)
- Color mode implementation esphome#2012 by @oxan (notable-change) (breaking-change)
- Fix parity bit calculation for ESP8266SoftwareSerial esphome#1873 by @esev (breaking-change)
- Dont force 0 state instead of min_power unless explicit config set esphome#2107 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Anova fahrenheit support esphome#2126 by @buxtronix (breaking-change)
- Tidy HA addon esphome#1937 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Thermostat enhancements 2 esphome#2114 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- Always send all light state values in API esphome#2150 by @oxan
- Let sensors announce their state_class via mqtt esphome#2155 by @puuu
- Thermostat delayed fan mode fix esphome#2158 by @kbx81
- Fix native API log level enum values esphome#2151 by @OttoWinter
- Initialize color temperature to value within range if possible esphome#2168 by @oxan
- Add a dummy color temp esphome#2161 by @DotNetDann
- Add Gas device class to DSMR component esphome#2169 by @frenck
- Send dirty states when screen wakes up esphome#2167 by @jesserockz
- Remove specified accuracy_decimals from total_daily_energy esphome#2174 by @jesserockz
- Add new total_increasing state-class for Home Assistant 2021.9+ esphome#2166 by @jesserockz
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Color mode implementation esphome#2012 by @oxan (notable-change) (breaking-change)
- Add select entities and implement template select esphome#2067 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Always tick mdns in ethernet component esphome#2018 by @flacjacket
- Bump black from 21.6b0 to 21.7b0 esphome#2031 by @dependabot[bot]
- Convert Arduino boolean to bool esphome#2042 by @jesserockz
- Fix ESP32-C3 using v2.0.0-alpha1 support esphome#2035 by @agners
- Bump pylint from 2.8.2 to 2.9.4 esphome#2047 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.9.4 to 2.9.5 esphome#2050 by @dependabot[bot]
- Thermostat fixes+updates 1 esphome#2032 by @kbx81
- Add test5 back to CI esphome#2052 by @jesserockz
- Added support for pvvx_mithermometer sensor esphome#1546 by @pasiz (new-integration)
- Added support for Selec Energy Meter esphome#1993 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)
- Add TAG to all compile units esphome#2060 by @agners
- Fix minor build issues with Arduino ESP32 2.0.0-rc1 esphome#2057 by @agners
- Fix clang-format script behaviour without -i + code cleanup esphome#2002 by @oxan
- Merge build flags from platformio_options esphome#1651 by @trvrnrth (breaking-change)
- Print BLE 128-bit UUIDs according to spec esphome#2061 by @agners
- Support library override using named library with repository esphome#2056 by @agners
- Initial ESP32-C3-DevKitM-1 board support esphome#2062 by @agners
- Fix a bunch of typos esphome#2058 by @oxan
- pm1006: add rx-only support esphome#2038 by @Habbie (new-integration)
- Add sensor monetary device_class esphome#2083 by @OttoWinter
- Make light.addressable_set color parameters behave as documented & consistent with elsewhere esphome#2009 by @oxan
- Bump pylint from 2.9.5 to 2.9.6 esphome#2087 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ESPAsyncWebServer-esphome to 1.3.0 esphome#2075 by @agners
- Add SDP3x sensor esphome#2064 by @Azimath (new-integration)
- Add support for the TLC5947 24-Channel, 12-Bit PWM LED Driver esphome#2066 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- Add T6615 esphome#1170 by @tylermenezes (new-integration)
- Add support for the HRXL MaxSonar WR series sensors esphome#2020 by @netmikey (new-integration)
- Pull ESP32 Wifi fixes from arduino-esp32 esphome#2069 by @OttoWinter
- Add demo integration esphome#2085 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- Add device class support to MQTT cover esphome#2092 by @krconv
- Color mode implementation esphome#2012 by @oxan (notable-change) (breaking-change)
- Convert more code to async-def syntax esphome#2095 by @OttoWinter
- Fix parity bit calculation for ESP8266SoftwareSerial esphome#1873 by @esev (breaking-change)
- Convert sensor_schema to use kwargs esphome#2094 by @OttoWinter
- Fix MQTT light include esphome#2104 by @OttoWinter
- Fix missing include in light_traits.h esphome#2105 by @jkl1337
- Add select entities and implement template select esphome#2067 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)
- pmsx003: add standard particle, particle counts esphome#1694 by @warthog9
- Dont force 0 state instead of min_power unless explicit config set esphome#2107 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix import esphome#2108 by @jesserockz
- Thermostat enhancements and code clean-up esphome#2073 by @kbx81
- Bump esptool from 2.8 to 3.1 esphome#1839 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add min_save_interval to total_energy/integration for memory wear esphome#1665 by @andreashergert1984
- Add support for Waveshare E-Paper 4.2” B V2 esphome#1610 by @brettp
- Add SM16703 to supported FastLED chipsets esphome#1751 by @robgridley
- Migrate COLOR constants to Color class & disallow implicit conversions to Color esphome#2093 by @oxan
- Add version argument to ESPDEPRECATED macro esphome#2116 by @oxan
- Fix mixup between ColorMode and ColorCapability esphome#2121 by @oxan
- Various follow-up fixes to color mode changes esphome#2118 by @oxan
- Fix crash when using addressable_set with out-of-range indices esphome#2120 by @oxan
- Add state classes to pvvx_mithermometer esphome#2125 by @jesserockz
- Add support for ESP8266 Arduino v3.0.1 esphome#2128 by @oxan
- Drop legacy esphomeyaml command wrapper code esphome#2130 by @oxan
- Allow multiple unnamed libraries esphome#2132 by @agners
- Don’t stop effects if brightness goes to zero esphome#2134 by @oxan
- Added support for Hitachi AC424 remote type esphome#2101 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)
- Anova fahrenheit support esphome#2126 by @buxtronix (breaking-change)
- Tidy HA addon esphome#1937 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Removed unused arguments from rgbww code esphome#2137 by @jesserockz
- Only compile protobuf dumping when very verbose logging is enabled esphome#2139 by @oxan
- Refactor clang-tidy script to use actual compiler flags and includes esphome#2133 by @oxan
- Add Toshiba AC generic IR remote protocol esphome#2019 by @kbx81
- Add new Toshiba AC unit protocol esphome#1987 by @kbx81
- Add Dish Network protocol esphome#2117 by @ianchi
- Fix some issues with deprecated argv syntax detection esphome#2127 by @OttoWinter
- Don’t discard cold/warm white brightness in constant brightness mode esphome#2136 by @oxan
- Allow entities to be disabled by default in HA esphome#2113 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Adds CGPR1 - Qingping Motion & Ambient light sensor support esphome#1675 by @Tommatheussen (new-integration)
- Don’t mark COLOR_* constants as static in header esphome#2141 by @oxan
- RFC: status_led: allow to share single light esphome#1974 by @ianchi
- waveshare_epaper: add support for ttgo t5 b74 variant display esphome#1869 by @osresearch
- Thermostat enhancements 2 esphome#2114 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- Dsmr component esphome#1881 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- Always abort on allocation when out-of-memory esphome#2129 by @oxan
- Support component tsl2591 esphome#2131 by @wjcarpenter (new-integration)
- Add support for PMSA003i esphome#1501 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- Increase task wdt timeout for ESP32/ESP32-C3 esphome#2096 by @agners
- Format dev temp idedata esphome#2142 by @OttoWinter
- Add rgbct and color_temperature light platforms esphome#2138 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Warn if underscore character is used in hostname esphome#2079 by @davet2001
- Break the Tuya set_datapoint_value method into separate methods per datapoint type esphome#2059 by @nuttytree
- Feature pipsolar anh esphome#1664 by @andreashergert1984 (new-integration)
- Add deassert_rts_dtr option to force RTS/DTR low when using miniterm esphome#2089 by @agners
- Support for AM43 BLE blind motors esphome#1744 by @buxtronix (new-integration)
- Fix format warning in Tuya component esphome#1954 by @agners
- Modular light transformers esphome#2124 by @oxan
- Support for the DKE screen version of LilyGo-TTGO-T5 V2.3 esphome#1969 by @blambov
- Support multiple configuration directories for update-all subcommand esphome#1925 by @oxan
- Always send all light state values in API esphome#2150 by @oxan
- Let sensors announce their state_class via mqtt esphome#2155 by @puuu
- Thermostat delayed fan mode fix esphome#2158 by @kbx81
- Fix native API log level enum values esphome#2151 by @OttoWinter
- Initialize color temperature to value within range if possible esphome#2168 by @oxan
- Add a dummy color temp esphome#2161 by @DotNetDann
- Add Gas device class to DSMR component esphome#2169 by @frenck
- Send dirty states when screen wakes up esphome#2167 by @jesserockz
- Remove specified accuracy_decimals from total_daily_energy esphome#2174 by @jesserockz
- Add new total_increasing state-class for Home Assistant 2021.9+ esphome#2166 by @jesserockz