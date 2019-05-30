ESPHome 2021.8.0 - 18th August 2021

Since starting monthly cycles, it just made sense to make this release, ESPHome 2021.8.0. From now ESPHome will be versioned according to the year and month of the release. We hope that this will not confuse everyone too much =).

There are a bunch of new integrations this release as seen above and a few breaking changes below. Hopefully nothing has been missed out.

Also, look at that nice sorted and categorized home page of sensors. Thanks to @patfelst for doing this.

ESPHome devices can now create Select entities in Home Assistant. This allows you to not have to create input_select from HA and then import the current option into ESPHome. The chosen option can be updated from both sides and will be reflected accordingly.

Light Color Modes Section titled “Light Color Modes”

@oxan has been at it working hard on getting the all of the light code up to scratch and working really well with the latest changes to Home Assistant. This is mostly an internal change, but ESPHome has been updated to properly support Home Assistant’s color modes for lights. For the most part it mainly fixes issues that have come up with the color mode on Home Assistant not doing what people expected in ESPHome.

@glmnet and @zuidwijk have worked together to bring DSMR support to ESPHome. This platform allows you to read your DSMR smart meter via the P1 port. Check out the repo with more info on the hardware required for this.

Thermostat Breaking changes Section titled “Thermostat Breaking changes”

@kbx81 Has made a few changes to the thermostat climate platform in esphome#2032, esphome#2073 and esphome#2114 to allow for the many different use cases that everyone has. Unfortunately this means you might need to make some changes to your YAML configuration to utilize the new code.

hysteresis has been replaced with cool_deadband , cool_overrun , heat_deadband and heat_overrun .

Climate action timers now govern how quickly climate actions may be called:

min_idle_time is required for all configurations.

min_cooling_off_time and min_cooling_run_time are required where cool_action or dry_action is used.

min_heating_off_time and min_heating_run_time are required where heat_action is used.

min_fanning_off_time and min_fanning_run_time are required where fan_only_action is used.

min_fan_mode_switching_time is required where any fan_mode actions (ex.: fan_mode_auto_action , fan_mode_on_action ) are used.

There is a change with the Anova BLE Souve climate platform that has a new required config option: unit_of_measurement .

For a while there has been an option in the Add-on to allow specifying the esphome_version which would allow the addon to download a specific version to use. This has been removed in this release as it causes more issues than it solves. It may be added back to the development addon only in the future if there is demand, but the stable add-ons should stay stable. If you need to downgrade the esphome version because a new version does not work the way you expect, then you should be using the snapshot/backup feature built into Home Assistant Supervisor to rollback.

Fix pypi download url esphome#2177 by @jesserockz

Light: include ON_OFF capability to BRIGHTNESS ColorMode esphome#2186 by @puuu

Fix addressable light control without transitions & effects with transitions esphome#2187 by @oxan

mqtt_light: remove legacy API config that is not compatible with HA 2021.8 esphome#2183 by @puuu

Tuya fan component uses enum datapoint type for speed instead of integer esphome#2182 by @nuttytree

Fix template select lambda esphome#2198 by @ssieb

Send Celsius temperature unit in MQTT discovery message esphome#1840 by @mtl010957

Revert “Light: include ON_OFF capability to BRIGHTNESS ColorMode” esphome#2202 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Allow entities to be disabled by default in HA esphome#2113 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Added support for pvvx_mithermometer sensor esphome#1546 by @pasiz (new-integration)

Added support for Selec Energy Meter esphome#1993 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)

pm1006: add rx-only support esphome#2038 by @Habbie (new-integration)

Add SDP3x sensor esphome#2064 by @Azimath (new-integration)

Add support for the TLC5947 24-Channel, 12-Bit PWM LED Driver esphome#2066 by @rnauber (new-integration)

Add T6615 esphome#1170 by @tylermenezes (new-integration)

Add support for the HRXL MaxSonar WR series sensors esphome#2020 by @netmikey (new-integration)

Add demo integration esphome#2085 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)

Add select entities and implement template select esphome#2067 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)

Added support for Hitachi AC424 remote type esphome#2101 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)

Adds CGPR1 - Qingping Motion & Ambient light sensor support esphome#1675 by @Tommatheussen (new-integration)

Dsmr component esphome#1881 by @glmnet (new-integration)

Support component tsl2591 esphome#2131 by @wjcarpenter (new-integration)

Add support for PMSA003i esphome#1501 by @sjtrny (new-integration)

Add rgbct and color_temperature light platforms esphome#2138 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Feature pipsolar anh esphome#1664 by @andreashergert1984 (new-integration)

Support for AM43 BLE blind motors esphome#1744 by @buxtronix (new-integration)

Merge build flags from platformio_options esphome#1651 by @trvrnrth (breaking-change)

Color mode implementation esphome#2012 by @oxan (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Fix parity bit calculation for ESP8266SoftwareSerial esphome#1873 by @esev (breaking-change)

Dont force 0 state instead of min_power unless explicit config set esphome#2107 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Anova fahrenheit support esphome#2126 by @buxtronix (breaking-change)

Tidy HA addon esphome#1937 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Thermostat enhancements 2 esphome#2114 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)

Always send all light state values in API esphome#2150 by @oxan

Let sensors announce their state_class via mqtt esphome#2155 by @puuu

Thermostat delayed fan mode fix esphome#2158 by @kbx81

Fix native API log level enum values esphome#2151 by @OttoWinter

Initialize color temperature to value within range if possible esphome#2168 by @oxan

Add a dummy color temp esphome#2161 by @DotNetDann

Add Gas device class to DSMR component esphome#2169 by @frenck

Send dirty states when screen wakes up esphome#2167 by @jesserockz

Remove specified accuracy_decimals from total_daily_energy esphome#2174 by @jesserockz

Add new total_increasing state-class for Home Assistant 2021.9+ esphome#2166 by @jesserockz

Color mode implementation esphome#2012 by @oxan (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Add select entities and implement template select esphome#2067 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)