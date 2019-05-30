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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2021.8.0 - 18th August 2021

AM4​3​
AM4​3​ ​Cover
Color ​Temperature ​Light
Demo
DSMR
HRXL ​MaxSonar ​WR
PipSolar ​-​ ​compatible ​PV ​Inverter
PM1​0​0​6​ ​Sensor
PMSA0​0​3​I
RGBCT ​Light
SDP3​x
Selec ​Meter
T6​6​1​3​/​1​5​
TLC5​9​4​7​
Select ​Core
Template ​Select
TSL2​5​9​1​

Since starting monthly cycles, it just made sense to make this release, ESPHome 2021.8.0. From now ESPHome will be versioned according to the year and month of the release. We hope that this will not confuse everyone too much =).

There are a bunch of new integrations this release as seen above and a few breaking changes below. Hopefully nothing has been missed out.

Also, look at that nice sorted and categorized home page of sensors. Thanks to @patfelst for doing this.

Select Entities

Section titled “Select Entities”

ESPHome devices can now create Select entities in Home Assistant. This allows you to not have to create input_select from HA and then import the current option into ESPHome. The chosen option can be updated from both sides and will be reflected accordingly.

Light Color Modes

Section titled “Light Color Modes”

@oxan has been at it working hard on getting the all of the light code up to scratch and working really well with the latest changes to Home Assistant. This is mostly an internal change, but ESPHome has been updated to properly support Home Assistant’s color modes for lights. For the most part it mainly fixes issues that have come up with the color mode on Home Assistant not doing what people expected in ESPHome.

DSMR

Section titled “DSMR”

@glmnet and @zuidwijk have worked together to bring DSMR support to ESPHome. This platform allows you to read your DSMR smart meter via the P1 port. Check out the repo with more info on the hardware required for this.

Thermostat Breaking changes

Section titled “Thermostat Breaking changes”

@kbx81 Has made a few changes to the thermostat climate platform in esphome#2032, esphome#2073 and esphome#2114 to allow for the many different use cases that everyone has. Unfortunately this means you might need to make some changes to your YAML configuration to utilize the new code.

  • hysteresis has been replaced with cool_deadband, cool_overrun, heat_deadband and heat_overrun.

  • Climate action timers now govern how quickly climate actions may be called:

  • min_idle_time is required for all configurations.

  • min_cooling_off_time and min_cooling_run_time are required where cool_action or dry_action is used.

  • min_heating_off_time and min_heating_run_time are required where heat_action is used.

  • min_fanning_off_time and min_fanning_run_time are required where fan_only_action is used.

  • min_fan_mode_switching_time is required where any fan_mode actions (ex.: fan_mode_auto_action, fan_mode_on_action ) are used.

Anova Souve

Section titled “Anova Souve”

There is a change with the Anova BLE Souve climate platform that has a new required config option: unit_of_measurement.

Home Assistant Add-on

Section titled “Home Assistant Add-on”

For a while there has been an option in the Add-on to allow specifying the esphome_version which would allow the addon to download a specific version to use. This has been removed in this release as it causes more issues than it solves. It may be added back to the development addon only in the future if there is demand, but the stable add-ons should stay stable. If you need to downgrade the esphome version because a new version does not work the way you expect, then you should be using the snapshot/backup feature built into Home Assistant Supervisor to rollback.

Release 2021.8.1 - August 24

Section titled “Release 2021.8.1 - August 24”

Release 2021.8.2 - August 25

Section titled “Release 2021.8.2 - August 25”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”