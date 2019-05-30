Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Breathing and Heartbeat Detection Sensor Kit
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
seeed_mr60bha2 platform allows you to use Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6 (Product Page) with ESPHome.
The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work,
parity and
stop_bits must be respectively
NONE and
1.
You can use the ESP32 software or hardware serial to use this MR60BHA2, its default baud rate is 115200.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this Seeed Mr60Bha2 component if you need multiple components.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
seeed_mr60bha2 binary sensor allows you to determine the presence of a human.
- has_target (Optional): If true when target (person) is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
seeed_mr60bha2 sensor allows you to perform different measurements.
-
breath_rate (Optional, float): Radar-detected respiratory rate during the first 60 seconds. All options from Sensor.
-
heart_rate (Optional, float): Heart rate during the first 60 seconds as detected by the radar. All options from Sensor.
-
distance (Optional, float): Straight-line distance between the radar and the monitoring object. All options from Sensor.
-
num_targets (Optional, int): The number of target detected by the radar. All options from Sensor.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Official Using Documents for Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Breathing and Heartbeat Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6
- Product Detail Page for Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Breathing and Heartbeat Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6
- Source of inspiration for implementation
- API Reference: seeed_mr60bha2.h