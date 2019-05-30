Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Breathing and Heartbeat Detection Sensor Kit

The seeed_mr60bha2 platform allows you to use Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6 (Product Page) with ESPHome.

The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work, parity and stop_bits must be respectively NONE and 1 . You can use the ESP32 software or hardware serial to use this MR60BHA2, its default baud rate is 115200.

Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6

# Example configuration entry seeed_mr60bha2 :

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this Seeed Mr60Bha2 component if you need multiple components.

The seeed_mr60bha2 binary sensor allows you to determine the presence of a human.

binary_sensor : - platform : seeed_mr60bha2 has_target : name : " Person Information "

has_target (Optional): If true when target (person) is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

The seeed_mr60bha2 sensor allows you to perform different measurements.

sensor : - platform : seeed_mr60bha2 breath_rate : name : " Real-time respiratory rate " heart_rate : name : " Real-time heart rate " distance : name : " Distance to detection object " num_targets : name : " Target number "