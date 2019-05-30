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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Breathing and Heartbeat Detection Sensor Kit

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The seeed_mr60bha2 platform allows you to use Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6 (Product Page) with ESPHome.

The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work, parity and stop_bits must be respectively NONE and 1. You can use the ESP32 software or hardware serial to use this MR60BHA2, its default baud rate is 115200.

Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6 
# Example configuration entry
seeed_mr60bha2:

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this Seeed Mr60Bha2 component if you need multiple components.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

The seeed_mr60bha2 binary sensor allows you to determine the presence of a human.

binary_sensor:
  - platform: seeed_mr60bha2
    has_target:
      name: "Person Information"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • has_target (Optional): If true when target (person) is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

The seeed_mr60bha2 sensor allows you to perform different measurements.

sensor:
  - platform: seeed_mr60bha2
    breath_rate:
      name: "Real-time respiratory rate"
    heart_rate:
      name: "Real-time heart rate"
    distance:
      name: "Distance to detection object"
    num_targets:
      name: "Target number"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • breath_rate (Optional, float): Radar-detected respiratory rate during the first 60 seconds. All options from Sensor.

  • heart_rate (Optional, float): Heart rate during the first 60 seconds as detected by the radar. All options from Sensor.

  • distance (Optional, float): Straight-line distance between the radar and the monitoring object. All options from Sensor.

  • num_targets (Optional, int): The number of target detected by the radar. All options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”