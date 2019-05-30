Integration Sensor
The
integration sensor is a helper sensor that can integrate values from other sensors over
time. This can for example be useful to integrate the values of a water flow sensor (in m^3/s) over
time (result is in m^3).
This component can be considered a more-generic version of the Total Daily Energy.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
sensor (Required, ID): The ID of the sensor to integrate over time.
-
time_unit (Required, string): The time unit to integrate with, one of
ms,
s,
min,
hor
d.
-
integration_method (Optional, string): The integration method to use. One of
trapezoid,
leftor
right. Defaults to
trapezoid.
-
restore (Optional, boolean): Whether to store the intermediate result on the device so that the value can be restored upon power cycle or reboot. Warning: this option can wear out your flash. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Section titled “sensor.integration.reset Action”
sensor.integration.reset Action
This Action allows you to reset the value of the integration sensor to zero. For example this can be used to reset the integration sensor to zero at midnight with a time-based automation.
Section titled “sensor.integration.set_value Action”
sensor.integration.set_value Action
This Action allows you to set the integration sensor to a specific value. For example, it can be used to set the sensor to the battery capacity when it is fully charged.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the integration sensor.
- value (Required, float, templatable): The value to set the integration sensor to.