The integration sensor is a helper sensor that can integrate values from other sensors over time. This can for example be useful to integrate the values of a water flow sensor (in m^3/s) over time (result is in m^3).

This component can be considered a more-generic version of the Total Daily Energy.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : integration name : " Total Daily Energy " sensor : my_flow_meter time_unit : min # The sensor to integrate, can be any power sensor - platform : pulse_counter # ... id : my_flow_meter

sensor ( Required , ID): The ID of the sensor to integrate over time.

time_unit ( Required , string): The time unit to integrate with, one of ms , s , min , h or d .

integration_method (Optional, string): The integration method to use. One of trapezoid , left or right . Defaults to trapezoid .

restore (Optional, boolean): Whether to store the intermediate result on the device so that the value can be restored upon power cycle or reboot. Warning: this option can wear out your flash. Defaults to false .

All other options from Sensor.

This Action allows you to reset the value of the integration sensor to zero. For example this can be used to reset the integration sensor to zero at midnight with a time-based automation.

on_... : - sensor.integration.reset : my_integration_sensor

This Action allows you to set the integration sensor to a specific value. For example, it can be used to set the sensor to the battery capacity when it is fully charged.

on_... : - sensor.integration.set_value : id : my_integration_sensor value : 100

Configuration options: