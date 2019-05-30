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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BP1658CJ LED driver

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The BP1658CJ component represents a BP1658CJ LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK).

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global bp1658cj hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels. It is used in some smart light bulbs:

  • Orein OS0100411267 RGBCT Bulb
# Example configuration entry
bp1658cj:
  data_pin: GPIOXX
  clock_pin: GPIOXX
  max_power_color_channels: 4 # Valid values 0-15
  max_power_white_channels: 6 # Valid values 0-15

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.

  • clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.

  • id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this bp1658cj component. Use this if you have multiple BP1658CJ chains connected at the same time.

  • max_power_color_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the color channels, higher is more power. Default is 4 per BP1658CJ datasheet. See table below.

  • max_power_white_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the white channels, higher is more power. Default is 6 per BP1658CJ datasheet. See table below.

NOTE

The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.

max_power_white_channels valueactual current
00 mA
15 mA
210 mA
315 mA
420 mA
525 mA
630 mA (default)
735 mA
840 mA
945 mA
1050 mA
1155 mA
1260 mA
1365 mA
1470 mA
1575 mA
max_power_color_channels valueactual current
00 mA
110 mA
220 mA
330 mA
440 mA (default)
550 mA
660 mA
770 mA
880 mA
990 mA
10100 mA
11110 mA
12120 mA
13130 mA
14140 mA
15150 mA

Output

Section titled “Output”

The BP1658CJ output component exposes a BP1658CJ channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs
output:
  - platform: bp1658cj
    id: output_red
    channel: 1

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the BP1658CJ chain of this output component.

  • bp1658cj_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple BP1658CJ chains you want to use at the same time.

  • All other options from Output.

NOTE

This driver does support enabling of both the color and the white channels at the same time, but it is not encourage. Therefore, the Color Interlock should be set to true when using this driver for safest operation.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”