The BP1658CJ component represents a BP1658CJ LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK).

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global bp1658cj hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels. It is used in some smart light bulbs:

Orein OS0100411267 RGBCT Bulb

# Example configuration entry bp1658cj : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX max_power_color_channels : 4 # Valid values 0-15 max_power_white_channels : 6 # Valid values 0-15

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this bp1658cj component. Use this if you have multiple BP1658CJ chains connected at the same time.

max_power_color_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the color channels, higher is more power. Default is 4 per BP1658CJ datasheet. See table below.

max_power_white_channels (Optional, int 0-15): Adjusts the current supplied to the white channels, higher is more power. Default is 6 per BP1658CJ datasheet. See table below.

NOTE The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.

max_power_white_channels value actual current 0 0 mA 1 5 mA 2 10 mA 3 15 mA 4 20 mA 5 25 mA 6 30 mA (default) 7 35 mA 8 40 mA 9 45 mA 10 50 mA 11 55 mA 12 60 mA 13 65 mA 14 70 mA 15 75 mA

max_power_color_channels value actual current 0 0 mA 1 10 mA 2 20 mA 3 30 mA 4 40 mA (default) 5 50 mA 6 60 mA 7 70 mA 8 80 mA 9 90 mA 10 100 mA 11 110 mA 12 120 mA 13 130 mA 14 140 mA 15 150 mA

The BP1658CJ output component exposes a BP1658CJ channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : bp1658cj id : output_red channel : 1

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

channel ( Required , int): Chose the channel of the BP1658CJ chain of this output component.

bp1658cj_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple BP1658CJ chains you want to use at the same time.

All other options from Output.