IMPORTANT This component is EXPERIMENTAL. The API may change at any time without following the normal breaking changes policy. Use at your own risk. Once the API is considered stable, this warning will be removed.

ESPHome has support for components to create radio frequency entities that provide a standardized API for transmitting and receiving raw RF signals. A radio frequency entity is represented in ESPHome as a stateless component (similar to buttons) that can transmit raw timing sequences or receive and forward timing sequences as events to API clients like Home Assistant.

The radio frequency component provides base infrastructure for RF communication, establishing a unified interface between ESPHome devices and API clients. This enables runtime signal transmission without recompiling firmware, making it ideal for learning and replaying RF commands.

Unlike the infrared component, which handles both IR and simple OOK-RF via a shared entity type, the radio frequency component is dedicated to RF hardware and exposes RF-specific metadata such as carrier frequency range and supported modulation types.

Base Radio Frequency Configuration Section titled “Base Radio Frequency Configuration”

All radio frequency components in ESPHome have a platform and a name. The component operates as a stateless entity, supporting actions (API commands to device transmissions) and events (device receptions to API client broadcasts).

# Example radio frequency configuration radio_frequency : - platform : ... name : 433 MHz RF Transceiver id : my_rf_transceiver

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the radio frequency entity. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the radio frequency entity to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the radio frequency entity in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

How It Works Section titled “How It Works”

The radio frequency component operates using raw timing sequences, which represent alternating mark (carrier on) and space (carrier off) periods in microseconds. This provides maximum flexibility and can support virtually any OOK-based RF protocol.

When a radio frequency entity supports transmit capability, it can send raw timing sequences through the API. Transmission parameters include:

Raw timings array : Alternating mark/space durations in microseconds

: Alternating mark/space durations in microseconds Carrier frequency : The RF carrier frequency in Hz (for example, 433920000 for 433.92 MHz)

: The RF carrier frequency in Hz (for example, for 433.92 MHz) Modulation : The modulation type to use (currently only OOK is supported)

: The modulation type to use (currently only OOK is supported) Repeat count: Number of times to transmit the signal (defaults to 1)

The raw timings format allows API clients like Home Assistant to encode protocol-specific commands into raw timings and transmit them through the radio frequency entity.

When a radio frequency entity supports receive capability, it captures raw timing sequences and sends them to API clients as events. This enables:

Learning RF commands from existing remotes

Analyzing unknown protocols

Creating RF-based automation triggers

Reception is non-blocking and can operate alongside other signal processing components.

Each radio frequency entity reports hardware capability metadata to API clients:

Frequency range : The minimum and maximum tunable frequency in Hz. If both values are equal (and non-zero), the hardware is fixed-frequency. If both are zero, the range is unspecified.

: The minimum and maximum tunable frequency in Hz. If both values are equal (and non-zero), the hardware is fixed-frequency. If both are zero, the range is unspecified. Supported modulations : The modulation types supported by the hardware (for example, OOK).

: The modulation types supported by the hardware (for example, OOK). Capabilities: Whether the entity supports transmitting, receiving, or both.

This metadata allows Home Assistant (and other API clients) to automatically discover which RF hardware is available and what it supports, without requiring manual configuration on the API client side.

Value Name Description 0 OOK On-Off Keying (also known as Amplitude Shift Keying / ASK). The carrier is simply switched on and off to encode data. This is the most common modulation for 433 MHz and 315 MHz remote controls.

Additional modulation types (FSK, GFSK, etc.) may be implemented in the future.

No platform implementations are available yet. Platform implementations (such as CC1101 and similar hardware) are planned for future releases.