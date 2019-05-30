The grove_gas_mc_v2 sensor platform allows you to use your Grove Multichannel GasSensor V2 with ESPHome. It exposes 4 different gas sensors for qualitatively measuring Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ethanol (C2H5OH), and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

NOTE The Grove Multichannel Gas Sensor V2 is a qualitative, not quantitative, sensor. This means values reported back are raw ADC values. Values are not in a common unit of measurement, such as PPM (parts per million). If you have known baseline readings for any of the gases, Sensor Filters could be used to calibrate the raw readings.

Grove Multichannel Gas Sensor V2

The communication with this sensor is done via I²C Bus, so you need to have an i2c: section in your config for this integration to work.

sensor : - platform : grove_gas_mc_v2 nitrogen_dioxide : name : " Nitrogen Dioxide " ethanol : name : " Ethanol " carbon_monoxide : name : " Carbon Monoxide " tvoc : name : " Volatile Organic Compounds "

nitrogen_dioxide (Optional): The Nitrogen Dioxide sensor data. All options from Sensor.

ethanol (Optional): The Ethanol (C2H5OH) sensor data. All options from Sensor.

carbon_monoxide (Optional): The Carbon Monoxide sensor data. All options from Sensor.

tvoc (Optional): The Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC) sensor data. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

Advanced:

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x08

If the sensor is stored for a long period of time (without power) there is a recommended minimum warm-up time required for the sensor before the readings settle down and become more accurate.

A recommended warm-up time of 24 hours is recommend if the sensor has been stored less than a month, 48 hours for 1-6 months and at least 72 hours for anything longer than 6 months.