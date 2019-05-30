Grove Multichannel Gas Sensor V2
The
grove_gas_mc_v2 sensor platform allows you to use your Grove Multichannel GasSensor V2
with ESPHome. It exposes 4 different gas sensors for qualitatively measuring
Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ethanol (C2H5OH), and Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOCs).
NOTE
The Grove Multichannel Gas Sensor V2 is a qualitative, not quantitative, sensor. This means values reported back are raw ADC values. Values are not in a common unit of measurement, such as PPM (parts per million). If you have known baseline readings for any of the gases, Sensor Filters could be used to calibrate the raw readings.
The communication with this sensor is done via I²C Bus, so you need to have
an
i2c: section in your config for this integration to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
nitrogen_dioxide (Optional): The Nitrogen Dioxide sensor data. All options from Sensor.
-
ethanol (Optional): The Ethanol (C2H5OH) sensor data. All options from Sensor.
-
carbon_monoxide (Optional): The Carbon Monoxide sensor data. All options from Sensor.
-
tvoc (Optional): The Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC) sensor data. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Advanced:
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor.
Defaults to
0x08
PreheatingSection titled “Preheating”
If the sensor is stored for a long period of time (without power) there is a recommended minimum warm-up time required for the sensor before the readings settle down and become more accurate.
A recommended warm-up time of 24 hours is recommend if the sensor has been stored less than a month, 48 hours for 1-6 months and at least 72 hours for anything longer than 6 months.